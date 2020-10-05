Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals Live Score, Over 16 to 20 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Live Updates of Today Match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
197 to win then. Never easy to chase above 170 in Dubai. But Chennai did it last night. Dew becomes a factor. However, Rabada and Nortje are in good form. So is Kohli in run chases. Promises for a riveting run chase!
Prithvi Shaw is up for a chat. Shaw says that in team meetings, there were discussions about maximising the Powerplay and get close to 45 or 50. Praises Stoinis and Pant for finishing well and Dhawan too. On his batting, Prithvi says that he just waited for the bad ball and punished it. Admits that the ball was gripping a touch and coming slowly off the surface but nothing alarming. On the advice given to him by the management, PS says that the main thing he has changed in his batting is to calmly look for the single after hitting a boundary. Believes that 196 is a good score, Bangalore have got terrific batsmen but feels that Delhi have got a good bowling attack as well.
Bangalore will be disappointed with their bowling. Or, Delhi played them smartly. They saw off Sundar in the Powerplay and then attacked Chahal and Saini. Saini had an off day while Chahal was wicketless. That put pressure on the other bowlers with the exception of Siraj whose 2/34 in 4 overs kept Delhi under 200. But the fielders let their bowlers down.
The Powerplay was always going to be critical on a slow deck. Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan got Delhi off to a beautiful start. Respected the bowling for a little while and then capitalized, putting the pressure on the bowlers. However, after a 68-run opening stand, Delhi lost track a touch, slipping to 90/3. The run-rate was decelerating and it was a tensed period. However, it was Bangalore who fumbled. A couple of catches went down, few run outs missed and Stoinis capitalized. He and Pant added 89 for the 4th wicket and took his side almost close to 200.
So Delhi have posted their highest total against Bangalore in the League. 53 runs came in the last 4 overs. But this is not just the back end. It was a good batting display from Delhi overall.
19.6 overs (2 Runs) Full and wide outside off, Shimron reaches out and gets it over cover. The batsmen return for the second. The throw comes in to the keeper but it is a bit wide. However, AB de Villiers collects and back-flicks it back at the stumps at the striker's end. Misses. Had he hit, Hetmyer was a goner. DELHI FINISH ON 196/4!
19.5 overs (1 Run) Yorker, around middle, drilled down to long on for a run.
19.4 overs (1 Run) Low full toss outside off, carved over cover for a run.
19.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! PUMMELED! That is the strength of Hetmyer. A length ball, around middle, Shimron swings this cleanly over mid-wicket!
19.2 overs (1 Run) Gets across his stumps, looks to paddle but misses and is hit on the pads. Udana appeals for LBW but the impact is well outside off. The ball goes to short fine leg and a leg bye is taken.
19.1 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, lofted down to long off for a single.
18.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Stoinis, Stoinis, Stoinis! His second half century this season. Full and outside off, Marcus gets a long way across and whips this over square leg to find the fence! 13 from the over, Siraj finishes with figures of 4-0-34-2.
18.5 overs (1 Run) Works this to the leg side for a run.
18.4 overs (0 Run) A bouncer now, Shimron lets it go, expecting it to be called a wide but it is legal.
18.3 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! Or is it? A length ball, outside off, Hetmyer swings but misses. There is no appeal from AB de Villiers but Virat Kohli at one of the boundary ropes, comes charging in to appeal. Now, Siraj starts to appeal as well. But the umpire is unmoved. Kohli looks at his bowler and says, 'AWAAZ AAYA!' meaning, 'I heard a noise!' But AB de Villiers, the keeper, shakes his head and Kohli decides against the review.
Shimron Hetmyer walks in.
18.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED! Siraj gets another wicket. His second. Another off-pace ball, Pant looks to swing but is months early into the shot. The ball takes the inside edge and rattles the stumps. End of a terrific 89-run stand which might prove to be match-winning.
18.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE. Slipped down the leg side, Rishabh misses his flick.
18.1 overs (0 Run) Naahh... unnecessary. A slower ball from Siraj, had Pant played an orthodox shot, he could have got a boundary. But he went for the reverse paddle and missed it.
18.1 overs (7 Runs) NO BALL, SIX! My word, how has Pant hit that? A beamer first up, right at the body. Now, Pant has premeditated that and is ready for the paddle. He gets a high full toss, so first, he has to protect himself and then, try to score of that. Manages to get that shot out and clears the fine leg fence!
Kohli goes for Mohammed Siraj to bowl the 19th over. Saini has gone for 48 in his 3.
17.6 overs (1 Run) Slapped by Pant but will find the fielder in the deep point region for a single. Can Delhi cross the 200-run barrier?
17.5 overs (1 Run) Full length ball around off, Stoinis digs this out towards the cover region and they run quick and hard for the single run.
17.4 overs (1 Run) LEG BYES! On a full length outside off, Pant shuffles and looks to sweep this but misses and it comes off his pads towards the keeper. The batters scamper through for the single as de Villiers has a shy at the stumps but misses.
17.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Pant has smacked this one! Pant is closing in on his 50! He bowls a slower good length ball outside off, Pant lofts this over the cover region and it will cross the fence for a boundary.
17.2 overs (1 Run) On a full length around off, Stoinis works this one to the fielder at covers for a single.
17.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Udana looks to keep this away from Stoinis but he bowls this way outside off, Stoinis leaves this alone and it is wided.
17.1 overs (1 Run) Bowls a full toss outside off, Pant reaches out and works this towards deep point for a single.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Thumps this into the ground over a leaping Saini, towards long on for a run.
16.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Poor bowling. On middle and leg, Pant shuffles across and works it to the right of short fine leg!
16.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! This is what he can do. A length ball, around middle, Pant lofts this as clean as a whistle and clears the fence at long on!
16.3 overs (1 Run) RUN OUT CHANCE MUFFED. A low full toss, outside off, Marcus works this through mid-wicket. He wants the second but Pant is in no mood to run. The Hulk is gone for all money as Devdutt Padikkal throws it at the bowler's end but Virat Kohli, of all the players, fumbles it!
16.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Very well played. A length ball, around off, Stoinis gets across and heaves it through mid-wicket. It is in the gap and splits the fielders in the deep!
16.1 overs (2 Runs) A length ball, around off, swung towards deep mid-wicket for a couple. The Hulk moves to 41 from 19 balls.
15.6 overs (1 Run) A short ball, pulled to deep mid-wicket for a run.
15.5 overs (2 Runs) Nice running. Stoinis tucks this through square leg with soft hands and hares back for the second.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Around middle, swung down to long on for a run to bring up the 50-RUN STAND.
15.3 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, hammered away but finds the cover fielder.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Smashes this through the covers for a single.
15.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Welcome back into the attack! Full and outside off, Stoinis leans and drives this through the covers for a boundary!
Mohammed Siraj is back on. 2-0-12-1 so far.
