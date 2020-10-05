Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score, Over 11 to 15 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Live Updates of Today Match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) DROPPED! This would have been the end for Stoinis but he survives and Bangalore might regret dropping this catch!
14.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Muscled from Stoinis! What a shot! On a full length outside off, Stoinis lofts this over the backward point fielder and he jumps but it goes over his hands into the ropes.
The Hulk is an angry man. Stoinis has got hit on the knuckles and that is his bowling arm as well. The ball was pacy, bowled around 145 kph, so it will hurt. Out comes the physio.
14.5 overs (1 Run) NO BALL AND A FREE HIT! He bowls this full toss which is above the waist height and hits Marcus's gloves and it comes off the same towards the leg side. Saini apologizes to Stoinis. This is clearly a no ball and a free hit as well.
14.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! He has not timed this one well but it has enough timing to cross the fence down the ground! Goes for a good length ball around off, Stoinis works this over the bowler's head and it will cross the fence for four runs.
14.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Saini goes for the back of a length ball and it was just around off, enough room for Stoinis to hammer this over the mid-wicket region for a six. He is playing a lot of powerful shots tonight.
14.2 overs (0 Run) Great delivery! He bowls a yorker outside off, Stoinis gets under it and pushes it towards the cover region.
14.1 overs (1 Run) On a good length around leg, Pant looks to flick this but misses and it comes off his pads to the off side. The batters collect a leg bye. Saini has a tame appeal but the umpire is not interested.
Navdeep Saini is back on. 1-0-14-0 so far.
DRINKS BREAK. Well, that last Moeen over has given Delhi a sniff at a big score, hasn't it? 6 overs to go. Can they cross 180? If one of Stoinis or Pant bats through, they might even get to 200. Crucially, Chahal has been wicketless so far. Can Bangalore fight back?
13.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Stoinis is looking in good touch so far and it will be tough to stop him once he gets going. Ali goes for a loopy delivery around off and middle, Stoinis lofts this one nonchalantly over the bowler's head for a boundary.
13.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Another one as he looked for the wide full delivery but this too is outside the tramline as the umpire flexes his arms to call this as wide.
13.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Ali bowls this way outside off. Stoinis leaves it alone. Wided.
13.5 overs (1 Run) Flighted ball outside off, Pant drives this down the ground towards the long off region to exchange ends with Marcus.
13.4 overs (1 Run) On middle, Stoinis works this to the long on region for one run.
13.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is a brilliant shot! Power! Flatter around off, Stoinis transfers all the weight on his back foot and heaves this over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie.
13.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter ball around off, spinning into the batter, Stoinis makes room and works it back towards Moeen.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Short ball around middle, Pant flicks this towards mid-wicket for a single.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Good bowling by Chahal as he saw Pant coming down the ground and dished a flat ball around leg, Pant flicks this to the square leg region to retain the strike for the next over.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Tossed up ball around off, Stoinis dances down the track and plays it slightly uppish to the right of Chahal and he dives but cannot scalp this one. The batsmen take a single run.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Short ball around middle, Pant flicks this one to the leg side for a single run.
12.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter around leg, Pant flicks but will find the fielder at short mid-wicket.
12.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! If Pant decides to get going then things will become difficult for Bangalore. This is a great strike. Loopy ball around off, Pant gets on his knees and slog sweeps this one towards the deep mid-wicket fence for four runs.
12.1 overs (1 Run) IN THE AIR BUT SAFE! Chahal bowls a flighted ball around off, Stoinis plays this back uppishly back towards Chahal and he jumps but it goes just over his hands. The batsmen take a single.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Flatter around leg, Stoinis flicks this off his pads to the square leg region for a single. Top over by Moeen Ali as he concedes only 6 runs and scalps a wicket too.
11.5 overs (2 Runs) Flatter around middle, Stoinis works this towards the deep mid-wicket region and the batters will collect a couple before the fielder cuts it off.
Marcus Stoinis walks in at number 5, replacing his captain Iyer. Delhi are in a bit of trouble here.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Loopy around off, Pant drives this through the cover region to collect a single.
11.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! What a catch this one is! Absolute blinder! He knew that his balance was off so he throws the ball up and comes back inside from the ropes and takes this one. They have scalped the captain of Delhi and this is the big fish. He was dangerous in the previous game but will have to walk back this time around. Loopy ball around off, Iyer comes down the track and lofts this towards the deep mid-wicket region but it does not have the distance required as Padikkal takes a top catch in the deep. He is standing at the ropes, takes the catch, understands that the momentum is taking him back, so what he does is - throws the ball up in the air, goes out, then comes back in and takes it! The umpires check for the legality of the catch and replays confirm the same.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter around middle, Pant flicks this to the leg side for a single run.
Moeen Ali is here!
11.1 overs (1 Run) Floated around off, Iyer works it towards the long on region to collect a single.
10.6 overs (0 Run) Loopy ball around leg, Pant sweeps this one straight to the fielder at short fine leg.
10.5 overs (0 Run) Flatter on middle and off, Pant tucks it to mid-wicket.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Loopy around off, Iyer lofts this one over the over the bowler's head down towards the long off region to collect a single.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Flighted ball around off, Pant nudges this down towards the long off region for a single.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball outside off, Iyer works this one towards the deep cover region to fetch a single for Delhi.
10.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter ball outside off, Iyer cuts this one but will find the man at point.
Yuzvendra Chahal returns. 1-0-18-0 so far.
