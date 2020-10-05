Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals Live Score, Over 1 to 5 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
4.6 overs (2 Runs) Comes down the track and flicks it to the right of that fielder at deep square leg. Returns for two. 18 from the over!
4.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely played. Full and around middle, spinning in, Dhawan sweeps this with the spin over square leg and beats the fielder in the deep to his left.
4.4 overs (1 Run) RUN OUT CHANCE! Chahal smiles. Shaw works this to the leg side and sets off for a single. Chahal gets across, looks to pick the ball up and throw at the bowler's end but fumbles. Had he picked the ball up and had a shy, who knows...
The box of balls comes out. We have seen that plenty of times this season already.
4.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Well, that's exactly what Chahal and Kohli want Shaw to do but the batsman has nailed this one. Floated, outside off, turning away, Prithvi gets down on a knee, reaches out and slogs this over long on!
4.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! POUNDED! Bad bowling. That's just too short. A half-pitcher, outside the off stump, Shaw goes back and punches it through the covers.
4.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, around middle and leg, pushed uppishly, just wide of a diving Chahal, to his left, towards long on for a single.
Yuzvendra Chahal to bowl now.
3.6 overs (1 Run) The arm ball, down the leg side, tucked behind square leg for one more.
3.5 overs (1 Run) Around leg stump, pushed down to long on, past the diving bowler, to his right, for a run.
3.4 overs (0 Run) Fullish, around middle, swept but straight to square leg.
3.3 overs (1 Run) Around leg, worked through mid-wicket for a run.
3.2 overs (1 Run) Around middle and leg, worked through mid-wicket for a single.
3.1 overs (0 Run) Oopss... ALMOST A CATCH! Around middle, Shaw looks to flick but the ball goes off something to the leg side. AB de Villiers behind the wickets rushes forward to dive but cannot get there! Ultra Edge detects a spike when the ball goes past the glove. It hit his chest and then lobbed in the air but fell down safely.
2.6 overs (1 Run) A short ball now, 145 kph, Prithvi swivels and pulls this towards Isuru Udana at deep square leg for a single. 14 from the over! Shaw moves to 20 from 10 balls.
2.5 overs (0 Run) Around middle, pushed straight to mid on.
2.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Goodness me. No one is going to catch this, for sure! Full and wide outside off, Shaw reaches out, is off balance but still, manages to carve this over cover!
2.3 overs (0 Run) Gone, is it? Ahhh... not quite. Full and outside off, Shaw drives this uppishly and it lands JUST short of Virat Kohli at short extra cover. Immediate reaction from us was that it was a catch.
2.2 overs (3 Runs) Around middle and leg, turned through mid-wicket for three runs. The pace reads 146 ks but this was whipped nonchalantly.
2.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Half volley combined with too much width outside off. It is a warm-up delivery and not a great start for a fast bowler. Bread and butter for Shikhar Dhawan as he drives this through the covers.
Here's Navdeep Saini.
1.6 overs (1 Run) Change of pace, a quicker one now, worked wide of mid on for a run.
1.5 overs (0 Run) Lovely bowling. Sundar sees Dhawan move quite a long way to the leg side and slows this up and bowls it wide outside off. Dhawan has to reach out as he looks to go inside out but misses.
1.4 overs (1 Run) Full and around middle, pushed with a straight bat towards long on for a single.
1.3 overs (1 Run) Down the leg side, helped through square leg for a single.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Fired in, outside leg, Dhawan looks to slog but misses and is hit on the body.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Full and around leg, flicked towards mid on.
A spinner? A pacer? Who will it be to share the new ball with Udana? Washington Sundar. He had a wonderful Powerplay with the ball against Mumbai.
0.6 over (4 Runs) FOUR! 14 from the opening over! Delhi are off to a flying start. Another ordinary delivery. A short ball, down the leg side, Shaw swivels and pulls it over square leg!
0.5 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Slower ball, picked and put away. Full, around leg, Shaw flicks it uppishly. But it is in the gap, wide of mid on, to his right and races to the long on fence.
0.4 over (0 Run) Better. The natural angle from the left-hander, gets it to slant across the right-hander, forces Shaw to go for the cover drive and then moves the ball away to beat him.
0.3 over (4 Runs) FOUR! This bloke has all the shots in the book. 124 ks is simply not good enough for a guy of this quality. Too short and it is pulled through mid-wicket.
0.2 over (1 Run) A length ball, again sliding down, flicked towards fine leg for a single.
0.1 over (1 Run) Full and around leg, Shaw gets across to flick but misses. The ball goes off his pads to the leg side and a leg bye is taken.
The umpires walk out to the middle. Kohli has his team in a huddle. The huddle disperses and out walks the pair of Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw. Isuru Udana it shall be to start off proceedings. Shaw to face. A slip in place. Here we go for the battle for the place at the top of the table.
Delhi (Playing XI) - Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (C), Rishabh Pant (WK), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel (IN FOR AMIT MISHRA), Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje.
Delhi captain, Shreyas Iyer, says that he has been playing well but today is another day. Feels that the team is in good shape as some batsman or the other comes in and contributes. Feels happy to have bowlers like Rabada and Nortje who follow their own set of routines and put their hands up. Feels honoured to be playing alongside them. On the team changes, Shreyas says that Axar Patel comes in for the injured Amit Mishra, who will miss the entire season.
Bangalore (Playing XI) - Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers (WK), Moeen Ali (IN FOR ADAM ZAMPA), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj (IN FOR GURKEERAT SINGH MANN) and Yuzvendra Chahal.
Bangalore skipper, Virat Kohli, says that it is the same pitch as last night (which hosted the Chennai-Punjab clash) and it played beautifully, hence the reason. Expects dew to play a factor as well, which he witnessed in Bangalore's game against Mumbai at this venue. On the team changes, Kohli says that Adam Zampa has been troubled by a stomach bug for the last two games and the previous afternoon match got him dehydrated. So he says, unfortunately, Zampa misses out and is replaced by a foreign player in Moeen Ali. Adds that they have left out Gurkeerat Singh Mann as well and got in a pace bowler in Mohammed Siraj. On him getting back to form, Kohli says that the Super Over against Mumbai just stirred his mind clear to try and play freely and experience helped. Is not too bothered about the expectations from him to score as he has had that load for plenty of years. Says that he is more focussed on trying and helping the team win, be it Bangalore or India. Is also trying to get the group to gel together. Is full of praises by Devdutt Padikkal for having a good, composed head on his shoulders and calls him an exciting prospect. Believes that like every other team, his unit too has worked hard but winning those crucial moments on the field have tipped them ahead. Expects the execution of plans to come good today as well.
TOSS - Time for the spin of the coin. Virat Kohli is the home captain. He calls Heads and it is a Head. BANGALORE WILL CHASE.
PITCH REPORT - Kevin Pietersen expects it to be a bit slower and will assist the slower bowlers. If the fast bowlers give width to the batsmen or bowl short, they are going to be hit. This was the same deck used for the game between Chennai and Punjab, hence one could expect it to be a touch on the slower side.
We start the day with a couple of bad snippets. AMIT MISHRA AND BHUVNESHWAR KUMAR have been ruled out of the 2020 Indian T20 League for Delhi and Hyderabad respectively. Mishra hurt his finger while trying to take a return catch while bowling against Kolkata and it has been discovered that the leggie has been diagnosed with a tendon injury on his bowling finger. Bhuvi sustained a hip injury in the game against Chennai and will not feature further in this tournament. We wish both of them a speedy recovery.
It is week number 3 in the Indian T20 League with Bangalore meeting Delhi in Dubai! It is a Delhi lad playing against Delhi's boys. Yes, a lad born in Delhi, but captaining Bangalore meets Shreyas Iyer's Delhi. One is starting to get consistent while the other has been second to none in terms of consistency in this edition. Let's hope for a cracking piece of action!
