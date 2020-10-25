Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
18.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! What a way to finish the game! Short ball on middle, Gaikwad pulls it over the deep square leg region for a maximum. CHENNAI WIN BY 8 WICKETS.
18.3 overs (0 Run) Low full toss on off, Gaikwad pushes it to cover.
18.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Just two needed now! Full ball on middle, Gaikwad lifts it towards deep mid-wicket for a boundary.
18.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball outside off, Gaikwad looks to punch it to the off side but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
17.6 overs (0 Run) Very full on middle, Dhoni plays it back to the bowler.
17.5 overs (0 Run) Full toss on off, Dhoni punches it to mid off.
17.4 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Dhoni pushes it to cover.
17.3 overs (0 Run) Short ball outside off, Dhoni crunches it to point for a dot.
17.2 overs (0 Run) On a length on off, Dhoni plays it to mid off.
17.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely played! Full ball on off, Dhoni lifts it over the mid off fielder for a boundary.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on middle, Dhoni heaves it to long on for a single.
16.5 overs (0 Run) Flatter ball outside off, Dhoni punches it to cover.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Low full toss on middle, Gaikwad works it to long on for another run.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Flighted ball on off, Dhoni drives it to long off and takes a single.
16.2 overs (1 Run) On off, Gaikwad drives it to long off for a single.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball on the pads, Dhoni looks to flick but it takes his pads and rolls to the leg side. A leg bye taken.
Bowling change! Yuzvendra Chahal to bowl out. 3-0-17-1 from him so far.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Short ball outside off, Dhoni punches it to deep cover for a single.
15.5 overs (0 Run) Saini goes full on middle, Dhoni nudges it to mid-wicket.
15.4 overs (1 Run) On a length on middle, Gaikwad tucks it to the leg side and crosses over for a single.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Fullish ball on middle, Dhoni works it down to long on and picks up a run.
15.2 overs (0 Run) Full ball on off, Dhoni drives but finds the mid off fielder.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Good length ball outside off, Gaikwad drives it to deep cover and takes a single.
Bowling change! Navdeep Saini returns. 11 off his first. Can he do some magic with his pace?
