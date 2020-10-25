Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings
19.4 overs (4 Runs) Four! The batsman lofts this over the infield and bags himself a boundary.
Washington Sundar is in now.
19.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Brilliant yorker from Deepak Chahar! Chennai have done really well in the last few overs. Chahar digs a yorker on middle, Morris misses his swing and the ball goes onto hit the stumps. Terrific stuff from Deepak Chahar.
19.2 overs (0 Run) Slower ball down the leg side, Morris makes room and then looks to heave it away but misses.
19.1 overs (1 Run) Short ball on middle, Gurkeerat pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
Gurkeerat Singh Mann is in now.
18.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! What a catch from Faf du Plessis! He has been brilliant in the field again. Curran bowls a full ball on off, Kohli looks to go over long off but does not time it well and it goes wiide of long off. Du Plessis runs across, tumbles and takes a very good catch. Can Bangalore reach 150.
18.5 overs (1 Run) Length ball on middle, Kohli heaves it to deep square leg for a single.
18.4 overs (0 Run) Nothing from the Free Hit! Bouncer around middle, Morris looks to pull but gets hit on the helmet. Clever bowling from Sam Curran.
18.4 overs (2 Runs) NO BALL! Above the waist! Fifty for Virat Kohli! Another good innings from the skipper. Full toss outside off, Kohli punches it to deep point for a single. Free Hot will follow.
18.3 overs (1 Run) Yorker on middle, Morris pushes it to long on for a single.
18.2 overs (1 Run) Very full ball on off, Kohli drives it to long off for a single.
18.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Full ball outside off, Kohli looks to drive but misses. Wide signalled.
Chris Morris is in at no. 6.
18.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Another one perishes! Bangalore are failing to find the final flourish. Good length ball on off, Ali dances down the track and looks to hammer it over long off but fails to time it as well as he would have liked. Mitchell Santner settles himself under it and takes a simple catch at long off.
Sam Curran to bowl the penultimate over of the game. 2-0-13-1 from him so far.
17.6 overs (2 Runs) Low full toss on middle, Kohli flicks it wide of the deep mid-wicket fielder and picks up a couple.
17.5 overs (1 Run) Short ball around middle, Ali looks to pull but it takes the top edge and it lands safely in the mid on region. A single taken.
17.4 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on off, Kohli guides it to third man for a single.
Who will walk out to bat next? It is Moeen Ali.
17.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Faf du Plessis takes a simple catch. Slower ball does the trick. De Villiers fails to find the final flourish and he perishes. Good length ball on middle, de Villiers looks to heave it over the long on fielder but the bat turns in his hands. It is not timed so well and Faf du Plessis takes a simple catch.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Full ball on middle, Kohli drives it to long on and takes a single.
17.1 overs (2 Runs) Good length ball outside off, Kohli dances down the track and then plays wide of the deep cover fielder for a couple.
Deepak Chahar is back on. 2-0-17-0 from him so far.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Quicker on middle, Kohli flicks it to deep mid-wicket and will keep the strike for the next over with a single.
16.5 overs (1 Run) Full outside off, de Villiers drives it to deep cover and crosses over for a single.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter on the pads, Kohli flicks it to deep square leg for a single.
16.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Excellent use of the feet! Brilliant from Kohli and Bangalore are looking to make a move-on. 200th six for Kohli in the Indian T20 League! Loopy ball outside off, Kohli dances down the track and then lifts it over the bowler's head for a boundary.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on off, de Villiers pushes it to deep cover for a single.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter on middle and leg, Kohli flicks it to deep square leg for a single.
DRINKS! 4 overs left. World's two best batsmen. World's two well-set batsmen. We might be in for some terrific finish of this innings from Kohli and de Villiers. And, if that happens, Chennai might be looking at a bigger total than they would've thought after dismissing both the openers. They need one of their bowlers to remove at least one of these two. Let's see how this final phase pans out.
15.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Poor end to the over from Monu Kumar! Fullish ball on the pads, de Villiers flicks it to the fine leg region for a boundary.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, Kohli drives it to long on and crosses over for a single.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Well bowled! Yorker on the pads, de Villiers flicks it to fine leg for a single.
15.4 overs (3 Runs) NO BALL! Too high! Kumar bowls a full toss on middle, de Villiers pulls it to square leg where the fielder fumbles allowing the batters to take two. A Free Hit will follow.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Short ball on middle, Kohli uses his feet and then heaves it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
15.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Full ball down the leg side, Kohli dances down the track and looks to flick but misses. Wided.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off, de Villiers punches it to cover and crosses over for a single. The fielder has a shy at the bowler's end but misses. Would have been close.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Slower ball on middle, Kohli pulls it to deep mid-wicket and takes a single.
Match Reports
