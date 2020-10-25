Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! And again! Chennai are doing it easily at the moment! Short on middle, Dhoni pulls it to the deep square leg region for a boundary.
14.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Pulled away nicely! Short ball around middle, Dhoni pulls it to the deep square leg region for a boundary.
14.4 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery on the pads, Dhoni looks to flick but misses and gets hit on the pads. No harm done though.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Full ball on middle, Ruturaj flicks it to deep square leg for a single.
14.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Down the leg side, Gaikwad looks to pull but misses. Wided.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Short ball on middle, Dhoni pulls it to deep square leg for a single.
14.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Dhoni plays it back to the bowler.
Who will bowl the 15th over? Chris Morris returns now. His 2 overs will be key as well. 2-0-15-1 from him so far.
13.6 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball on middle, Dhoni plays it to long on for a single.
13.5 overs (1 Run) FIFTY! Maiden fifty in the Indian T20 League! What a proud moment for the youngster! A brilliant knock from him so far. Floated on off, Gaikwad pushes it to long off for a single to get to the milestone. Can he take the side home?
13.4 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on the pads, Dhoni works it to fine leg and takes a single.
Who will walk in to bat next? Will Chennai promote Sam Curran? No! Dhoni takes the matter in his own hands.
13.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Once again we see a wicket fall after the break. Is there still a chance for Bangalore? Chahal tosses this one on off, Rayudu goes on his knees and then looks to sweep but misses. Chahal does not as the ball goes onto hit the off stump. Bangalore need to continue taking wickets. 33 needed in 39 balls.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter and outside off, Gaikwad moves to 49 by pushing it to deep cover for a run.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter outside off, Rayudu pushes it to deep cover for a single.
A little delay here! We are done and dusted with the mini-break but Rayudu is off the field at the moment. He returns now and we are ready to go. Yuzvendra Chahal will begin for Bangalore with the ball.
DRINKS! Chennai going along nicely! Both Gaikwad and Rayudu are looking in fine touch and all they would want is to take the team home, without losing their wickets. Gaikwad is just 2 away from his half ton while Rayudu is motoring nicely. Should be an easy chase from hereon, provided there isn't any collapse. Bangalore need some magic to turn things around. Who can provide that? Maybe Chahal or Morris? Both have a couple of overs left and they can be the deciding overs as far as Bangalore are concerned.
12.6 overs (2 Runs) Flatter ball on middle, Gaikwad works it to the deep square leg region and picks up a couple.
12.5 overs (0 Run) Quicker ball on middle, Gaikwad works it to mid-wicket.
12.4 overs (1 Run) On middle, Rayudu flicks it to deep square leg for a single.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Short ball on the pads, Ruturaj pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball on the pads, Rayudu flicks it to deep mid-wicket and crosses over for a single.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter on middle, Gaikwad works it to long on for a single.
11.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That was hammered! What timing from Ambati Rayudu! Short ball around off, Rayudu dances down the track and then smashes it over the long on region for a maximum.
11.5 overs (0 Run) Short on middle, pulled to mid-wicket.
11.4 overs (2 Runs) Does not carry! Short ball on middle, Rayudu pulls it to deep square leg. Padikkal runs ahead and looks to catch but it falls short. Two taken.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on middle, Gaikwad works it to deep square leg for a single.
11.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Top shot from Gaikwad! Full ball outside off, Gaikwad transfers his weight onto his front foot and drives it past the extra cover region for a boundary.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Full ball on middle, Rayudu flicks it to long on for a single.
Will Saini get another one? No. Kohli gives the ball to Mohammed Siraj. He was smashed for 15 in his first over. Can he provide the breakthrough?
10.6 overs (1 Run) On middle, worked to deep square leg for a single.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Flighted ball on off, Gaikwad dances down the track and then pushes it to deep cover for a single.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Short ball around the pads, Rayudu works it to short fine leg for a single.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Quicker one on middle, Gaikwad pushes it down to long on for a single.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball on the pads, Rayudu works it to square leg for a single.
10.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Beautifully played from Rayudu! Tossed up on the pads, Rayudu sweeps it to the deep square leg region for a boundary.
Bowling change! Washington Sundar is back on. 2-0-12-0 are his numbers so far.
