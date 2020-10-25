Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings: IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) Tossed up outside off, Kohli defends it to cover and crosses over for a single.
14.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter outside off, punched to deep cover for a single.
14.4 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on middle, Kohli looks to go over long on but does not time it well. Luckily for him, it lands short and a single is taken.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball outside off, de Villiers drives it to deep cover for a single.
14.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter outside off, de Villiers cuts it straight to the point fielder.
14.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on middle, de Villiers plays it back to the bowler.
13.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! 11 from the over! This was thumped! Floated on middle,Kohli drives it past the bowler and into the fence.
13.5 overs (1 Run) Outside off, de Villiers punches it to deep cover for a single.
13.4 overs (0 Run) Flatter on off, de Villiers punches it to cover.
13.3 overs (2 Runs) Flatter outside off, de Villiers cuts it through the cover-point region and picks up a couple before the fielder cuts it off.
13.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Brilliantly played from AB de Villiers! That was all timing from AB de Villiers! Tossed up outside off, de Villiers lunges forward and creams the drive through extra cover for a boundary.
13.1 overs (0 Run) Very full on off, de Villiers plays it to cover.
12.6 overs (0 Run) Dot to end the over. Tossed up and just outside off, Kohli beats the diving cover fielder to his right but can't go past the mid off fielder.
12.5 overs (2 Runs) Two now! Excellent running! Full and on middle, Kohli flicks it through mid-wicket and before the long on can get to the ball, they scamper back for the second.
12.4 overs (0 Run) On off, pushed towards the cover fielder for nothing.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Floated wide outside off, de Villiers pushes it to deep cover for one.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, driven to the left the bowler. It is hit hard. Jadeja stretches to his left, gets a hand to it but can't hold on.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off to begin, de Villiers strokes it through cover-point and gets to the other end.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Full and around off, de Villiers drives it to long off and keeps the strike for the next over.
11.5 overs (3 Runs) Tough chance for Tahir but a misfield almost costs a four! Floated ball on off, Kohli punches it straight back to the bowler. Tahir gets a hand to it but fails to hold on. The fielder comes across from long off but fails and the ball is going to the fence. The other fielder dives and then makes a good stop. The umpires check whether it is a clean save and it is. Three taken.
11.4 overs (0 Run) Flighted ball on middle, Kohli defends it to cover.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on off, de Villiers drives it to long off and takes a single.
11.2 overs (0 Run) Tahir bowls a yorker on middle, de Villiers digs it back to the bowler.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, Kohli drives it to long on for a single.
10.6 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, de Villiers drives it straight to the cover fielder. Santner's day ends with the ball. 1/23 in his 4 overs.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Gets the single this time! Terrific running. Floated around off, Kohli pushes it towards the short third man fielder and calls for a run again. This time de Villiers responds and they make it easily in the end.
10.4 overs (0 Run) De Villiers says no for the run this time. Another ball around off, Kohli pushes it towards the short third man fielder. This time Jadeja forces them to stay at their end.
10.3 overs (1 Run) On off, pushed to left of the bowler, down to mid off for a single.
10.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up and on middle, de Villiers looks to work it on the leg side but gets a leading edge. A soft one, to the bowler.
10.1 overs (1 Run) On middle, tucked towards mid-wicket for one.
