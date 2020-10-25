Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
1.3 overs (1 Run) 1 run, the batsman goes back in his crease and flick it away through mid wicket, for a single.
1.2 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on middle, du Plessis works it to short fine leg for a single.
1.1 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on middle, Gaikwad pushes it to mid on for a single.
Chris Morris will bowl from the other end.
0.6 over (0 Run) Floated on middle, du Plessis flicks it to mid-wicket.
0.5 over (1 Run) Gaikwad is off the mark! Relief for the youngster! Full on middle, Gaikwad works it down to long on for a single.
0.4 over (0 Run) Full on middle, Gaikwad pushes it back to the bowler.
0.3 over (0 Run) Shorter and outside off, Gaikwad punches it to cover.
0.2 over (0 Run) Flatter outside off, Gaikwad defends it out.
We are back for the chase! The Bangalore players make their way out to the middle, followed by Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis.
0.1 over (0 Run) Flighted ball on middle, Gaikwad works it to mid on.
