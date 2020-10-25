Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
.
0.1 over (0 Run) No run, the batsman is not interested in playing at that.
We are all set to begin! The umpires are walking out to the middle. The Chennai players are in a huddle before they take their positions in the field. Aaron Finch and Devdutt Padikkal are the openers for Bangalore. Deepak Chahar will start with the ball.
Chennai (Playing XI) - Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Narayan Jagadeesan, MS Dhoni (WK/C), Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner (IN PLACE OF JOSH HAZLEWOOD), Deepak Chahar, Imran Tahir, Monu Kumar (IN PLACE OF SHARDUL THAKUR).
Bangalore (Playing XI) - Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers (WK), Moeen Ali (IN PLACE OF ISURU UDANA), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.
MS Dhoni, the Chennai skipper, says that toss is out of their control and they would have batted first. Adds that they are in with a chance mathematically but they will take one game at a time and they need to execute their plans and they are looking to try out players who have not played many games. States that Mitchell Santner and Monu Kumar come in.
Virat Kohli, the Bangalore skipper, says that they will bat first as the pitch might get slower and slower as the game progresses. Adds that they expected the pitch to slow down as the tournament progressed. Goes onto say that even if there is dew, they need to allow the ball to come onto the bat. Informs that Moeen Ali replaces Isuru Udana. Adds that things can go south quickly and they want to be in a good space. Says that the go green initiative is very important for them.
Toss - Bangalore have won the toss and they have elected to bat first.
Pitch report - Pommie Mbangwa and Kumar Sangakkara are there for the pitch report. Sangakkara says that the batsmen will look to target the shorter side and it will be interesting to see how the bowlers execute their plans. Sangakkara states that it is a good wicket and it is quickening up a little. Adds that the team winning the toss will look to bat first.
Chennai, on the other hand, have had a terrible season. They have a very minute chance of qualifying and that is a big task as they need to win all their remaining games and expect other results to go their way. Considering their performance, the chances of them qualifying looks highly improbable. But they would look to play for pride and spoil the party for the other teams. They have a good chance of trying out their bench strength and they will hope that they put on a better show.
Hello all! Super Sunday is here and we have two exciting games in store. First up is Chennai going up against Bangalore. Kohli's men have been on a roll this season and are closing in on a berth for the playoffs. Their bowling has worked this season while the batting has also come up good. Their form makes them the favourites going into this game.
