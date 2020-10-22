Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Stokes tickles it behind square leg and keeps the strike with one. Halfway stage of the innings gone. Rajasthan are 74/1.
9.5 overs (1 Run) Short and spinning in to the right hander. Samson strokes it off the back foot to long on and rotates the strike.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Flighted on off, Stokes milks it to long off for a run.
9.3 overs (2 Runs) Short around off, Stokes punches it through cover. Garg gives it a chase and manages to pull it back before the ropes, saving a couple in the process.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Short around off, Samson pulls it to long on for a single.
9.1 overs (0 Run) Googly on middle and leg. Samson waits and then punches it to mid on.
DRINKS! Rajasthan have started off well in this game. They have lost the solitary wicket of Uthappa and no one else. They have Stokes and Samson out in the middle and will be banking on them to add some valuable runs for them. Stokes has been walking on a tight rope as he has given some chances to Hyderabad to scalp him but they have not obliged to this gift. Hyderabad will be hoping to scalp a wicket and break this partnership down. They will be looking at Rashid Khan to supply the wicket.
8.6 overs (1 Run) Another slower one around off, Samson plays it delightfully to deep point for one.
8.5 overs (2 Runs) Low full toss on the pads, Samson flicks it through mid-wicket for a couple. 10 off the over so far.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Good shot but there is protection in the deep. Good length ball outside off, Stokes punches it through covers but there is sweeper cover so just one.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Slower ball around off, Samson dabs it to third man for one.
8.2 overs (2 Runs) Good stop from Samad in the deep! Fuller on off, Samson slashes it over cover. It is to the right of sweeper cover. Samad there runs to that side and pulls it before the ropes as it was hit hard. Saves two for his side.
8.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Did not time it well enough but placed it well. Short ball around off, Samson pulls it over mid-wicket but the bat turns in his hand. It is still over short mid-wicket and in the gap for a boundary.
7.6 overs (2 Runs) DROPPED! Stokes has survived yet again! Stokes decided that he wanted to go for the big shot against Rashid and that could have been the end of him, but Vijay Shankar hands him a lifeline. Loopy around middle and leg, Stokes dances down the ground and looks to go big over the deep mid-wicket region, it does not have the juice required to cross the ropes. Vijay Shankar runs in and looks to scalp this one and he does scalp it too, but he fumbles it up and ends up dropping this. Rajasthan collect two runs. A very big chance in this game.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Short ball outside off, Samson works this to the point region for a single.
7.4 overs (0 Run) This is a googly around off, Samson watchfully defends this one to the cover region.
7.3 overs (0 Run) On off, Samson defends this one.
7.2 overs (1 Run) IN THE AIR..SHORT! Stokes again is safe, just by a small margin! Floated around middle, Stokes reverse sweeps this uppishly towards the deep point region and it lands short of the man running in. Just the single.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter around middle, Stokes blocks this one out.
Bowling change. Just the solitary over from Vijay Shankar as Warner calls his Afghnistani trump card. Time for some quick leg spin. Time for Afghanistan superstar, Rashid Khan!
6.6 overs (1 Run) On a fullish length around off, Stokes works this to the cover region and he will retain the strike for the next over. Good start by Natarajan. Only 6 runs off this one.
6.5 overs (0 Run) The yorker is out in the middle by Natarajan! He bowls a yorker around off, Stokes does well to dig this one out.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Good length delivery around off, Samson works this to the third man region for a single.
6.3 overs (2 Runs) Short of a good length ball around leg, Samson flicks this one to the deep mid-wicket region for two runs.
6.2 overs (2 Runs) Good length ball around off, Samson works this one through the cover region and collects a couple.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Natarajan starts off with a back of a length ball around leg, Samson looks to flick but misses and gets hit on the pads. An appeal is made but this was way outside the leg stump.
Powerplay done which means the field can now spread out. T Natarajan is introduced in the attack to bowl the first post Powerplay over.
5.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end the over as Samson tucks this one to the square leg region. Rajasthan are at 47/1 at the end of the Powerplay.
5.5 overs (1 Run) Back of a length ball around off, Stokes pulls this one to the mid-wicket region for a single.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length ball around off, Stokes punches this one to the covers.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Good fielding by Manish Pandey at point! On a good length around off, Stokes makes room and slaps this towards point, Pandey does well to stop this one.
5.2 overs (1 Run) Good length on middle, Samson works this to the long on region for a single.
5.1 overs (1 Run) IN THE AIR.. SAFE! Stokes almost picks out the fielder but survives! Back of a length ball around middle and leg, Stokes dances down the track and pulls this one to the deep square leg region and it lands short of Rashid Khan there. Just a single.
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 10.1 overs, Rajasthan Royals are 74/1. The live updates of Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in Indian Premier League 2020. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through Indian Premier League 2020 today match, ball by ball commentary, Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad live score, Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad scorecard. Follow the excitement of the Indian Premier League 2020 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.