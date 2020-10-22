Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Rajasthan got the start that they needed courtesy of their gun bowler Jofra Archer.
Hyderabad got off to a bad start with the bat chasing. They lost their big guns Warner and Bairstow right in the Powerplay. It was Warner's arch nemisis Archer who got rid of him and it was Bairstow's countrymate who got the better of him. It was the duo of Manish Pandey and Vijay Shankar who then steered the ship and did well to steady the innings. Manish Pandey was attacking right from the get-go. Shankar was more mild in his approach and did well to rotate the strike. Shankar later turned it on towards the end. These two added 140 runs for the third wicket and made sure that Hyderabad ended the night with 2 more points in their kitty.
Well, this total has been chased down in the end with some ease by Hyderabad. They started off on the back foot as they lost Warner and Bairstow in the Powerplay. But it was the Indian duo of Manish Pandey and Vijay Shankar who stitched a good partnership of 140 runs. Manish scored 83 and Vijay Shankar scored a half-century in the process and they chase it down with 11 balls remaining. This is also the first victory by Hyderabad in a game where they are chasing in this year's tournament. This will boost their confidence going forward.
18.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is it! FIFTY FOR VIJAY SHANKAR! He finishes the game off by getting to his milestone and in style! Short ball on off, Shankar pulls it through mid-wicket and gets to his fifty and seal the game for the Men in Orange and Black. HYDERABAD WIN BY 8 WICKETS!
17.6 overs (1 Run) Back of a length ball around off, Vijay Shankar tucks it to square leg and keeps the strike.
17.5 overs (1 Run) Slower ball on off, Pandey nudges it to long on and gets to the other end. Just 4 needed now.
17.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Whipped and done so brilliantly! Full on middle, Pandey wants to finish this early and he whips it all the way over mid-wicket fence for a biggie.
17.3 overs (1 Run) Full on leg but angling down leg side. Shankar looks to flick but misses and gets hit on the pad. The ball goes to the on side and they take a leg bye.
17.3 overs (2 Runs) WIDE! Slower bouncer but down the leg side. Pandey looks to pull but misses. Samson dives to his left but does not pick it cleanly, allowing them to get an extra run.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Full on middle and leg, Vijay Shankar chips it over mid-wicket for a single.
17.1 overs (0 Run) Slower ball outside off, Shankar swings but misses.
Ben Stokes is back on. 1-0-13-0 are his figures so far.
16.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Smoked! Brillant way to finish the over. Overpitched on middle, Manish Pandey smokes it over long on for a biggie.
16.5 overs (0 Run) Bouncer! Pandey looks to pull but rescinds.
16.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length around leg, Pandey pulls but finds short mid-wicket.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Crunched but just a single! Shortish on off, Shankar pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a run.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Another full toss, this one is low outside off. Pandey nudges it to cover for a single.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Full toss on off, Shankar pushes it towards mid off for a single.
Kartik Tyagi is back into the attack for Rajasthan. 2-0-29-0 for him so far. He has been expensive so far.
DRINKS! Hyderabad have made small work of the chase by the looks of it. They just require 24 runs in the last 24 balls. It is all due to the partnership of Pandey and Shankar. Rajasthan, on the other hand, will need to pull off a miracle if they are to win this one. They need to remove one of these two batters and only then do they have a chance.
15.6 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Shankar flicks it towards mid-wicket and keeps the strike.
15.5 overs (0 Run) Short again. Shankar once again looks to guide it towards third man but misses.
15.4 overs (0 Run) Short ball, Shankar looks to play the upper cut but misses.
15.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Hat-trick of boundaries. Shankar goes over the strike rate of 100. Slower ball on middle, Shankar lofts it over the bowler's head for a boundary.
15.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This time through the on side. Shortish on off, Shankar pulls it this time over mid-wicket and gets a boundary.
15.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Excellent shot from Shankar! Good length ball on off, Shankar lifts it over mid off delightfully for a boundary.
Match Reports
- Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Follow the Indian Premier League 2020 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 18.1 overs, Sunrisers Hyderabad, chasing a target of 155, are 156/2. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of Indian Premier League 2020 today match between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Everything related to Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad live score. Do check for Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.