Who will bowl the final over of the Powerplay? Will Warner give Holder his 3rd as well or introduce first change of the evening?
4.6 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on middle, Samson defends it back towards Sandeep. 10 runs off this one.
4.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries for Samson! Good length around off, Samson drives this one through the cover-point region and no fielder is going to stop this one.
4.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Smashed! We know what Samson can do, can he turn it up tonight? On a good length around off, Samson punches this through the cover region and the timing is so sweet that it runs away to the ropes.
4.3 overs (1 Run) Sandeep sees Stokes making some room and bowls this good length ball around leg, Stokes works this to the deep cover region for a single run.
4.2 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery around off, Stokes works this to the mid off region.
4.1 overs (1 Run) Good length around off, Samson looks to drive but it goes off the splice of his bat to the third man region for a single.
3.6 overs (1 Run) On a good length around middle, Samson tucks this to the mid-wicket region for a single to retain the strike for the next over. A good over for Hyderabad.
3.5 overs (0 Run) On a good length around off, Samson defends this to the off side.
3.4 overs (1 Run) Stokes collects a single as he works this through to the mid-wicket region.
3.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Holder bows this down the leg side. Wided by the umpire.
Who will be number 3 for Rajasthan tonight? It is Sanju Samson. His season started off well but it has gone downhill after first two games. Can he regain his lost form?
3.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! RUN OUT! This is such a cheap wicket to give away and Uthappa who was looking good so far has to walk back. He will be mighty disappointed with the manner in which he has been dismissed. Back of a length ball around middle and leg, Stokes makes some room and looks to play at this but misses and it hits his body and rolls to the off side. Uthappa runs across looking for the single and Stokes sends him back. By the time Uthappa can turn and get back into the crease, Holder has a shy at the non-striker's end and he does not miss.
3.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That was so close to being out! Stokes needs to be really careful! He survives this time around. On a full length around middle, Stokes gets low and looks to paddle scoop this over the keeper and it just goes by Bairstow's gloves into the fine leg fence.
3.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Stokes gets hit first boundary of the game! Good shot! Back of a length ball around off, Stokes pulls this one over the mid-wicket region and it runs away to the fence.
2.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Smacked! Uthappa ends the over on a good note! Back of a length ball around off, Uthappa dances down the track and slams this over the mid on fielder and it races away to the fence. Good over for Rajasthan. 13 runs off this one.
2.5 overs (1 Run) On a good length around leg, Stokes makes room and works this to the mid off region. The batters scamper through for the single. The fielder has a shy at the non-striker's end but misses. Stokes would be walking back had this hit the wicket.
2.4 overs (1 Run) A single to follow up the biggie as Uthappa drives this towards the cover region. Warner does well to stop this one.
2.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! What a shot! First six of the game and it is Uthappa again! On a good length around middle and leg, Uthappa flicks this one fine over the deep square leg region for a biggie.
2.2 overs (1 Run) Good length delivery outside off, Stokes punches this one to the deep cover region for one.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball outside off, Stokes pushes this to the off side.
1.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! First boundary of the game and it is off Uthappa's bat. On a good length around off, Uthappa creams his drive through the cover region to find the fence.
1.5 overs (2 Runs) Finally some runs in this over! A shorter length ball outside off, Uthappa pulls this one uppishly towards the mid-wicket region and the batters collect two runs before the fielder can clean up in the deep.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Another dot ball. On a good length around off, Uthappa works this one to the cover region.
1.3 overs (0 Run) PLAY AND A MISS! Back of a length ball outside off, Uthappa looks to have a poke at this one but misses it completely.
1.2 overs (0 Run) On a good length around off, Uthappa taps this towards cover-point. They look for the single but Uthappa says no in the end.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length ball outside off, Uthappa pushes this to the off side.
Who will partner Sandeep Sharma with the new ball? The man playing his first game of the season, Jason Holder it will be.
0.6 over (1 Run) A single to end the over as Uthappa flicks this to the deep square leg region. A good start by Hyderabad. Just the 3 runs off this one.
0.5 over (0 Run) Some movement again for Sandeep! He will be delighted to start off with the ball moving. On a good length around off, it moves into the right-hander, Uthappa looks to flick but misses and gets hit on the pads. A tame appeal but nothing from the umpire.
0.4 over (0 Run) A hint of inswing on this occasion! On a good length around off, nipping into the right-hander, Uthappa works this to the cover-point region and yells no for the single.
0.3 over (1 Run) Stokes is underway as well! Back of a length ball around off, Stokes punches this one towards the deep cover region and will get a single.
0.2 over (0 Run) Good length delivery around off, Stokes pushes this one to the man stationed at point.
0.1 over (1 Run) Uthappa and Rajasthan are underway straightaway! Sandeep starts off with a good length ball around off, Uthappa taps it towards point and runs across for the single.
Right then! We are all ready for play to begin. The umpires stride out into the middle. The players of Hyderabad walk out to take their respective positions out in the field. Robin Uthappa and Ben Stokes will open the innings for Rajasthan. Sandeep Sharma will begin with the ball for Hyderabad. Off we go...
Sanju Samson is in for a chat! He starts off by saying that he likes to bat as soon as possible and he is ready to bat anywhere for his team. Adds that he does not mind wicket-keeping if the team needs him to and says that he has been good with the gloves and also fielding out in the field and so the team can use him wherever they want him to.
Rajasthan (Unchanged Playing XI) - Ben Stokes, Robin Uthappa, Sanju Samson (WK), Steven Smith (C), Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajpoot, Kartik Tyagi.
Hyderabad (Playing XI) - David Warner (C), Jonny Bairstow (WK), Priyam Garg, Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder (IN PLACE OF KANE WILLIAMSON), Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem (IN PLACE OF BASIL THAMPI), Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan.
Rajasthan skipper, Steven Smith says he was looking to bat as the wickets are getting older and older. Smith says they have been playing for a long time and are used to the pressure and is happy to play in this league. Tells it was a magnificent win and says they are heading in the right direction but admits it would have been better to get a couple of more wins. Tells that one has to be playing well but also peaking at the right time. Ends by informing us that they are unchanged from the last game.
Hyderabad skipper, David Warner, says that not much will change and says that the ball held up in the first innings. Informs Williamson has done something to his quad and Jason Holder comes in as well as Shahbaz Nadeem in place of Basil Thampi. Tells it has been tough not to add him in the side. Warner says he is always nice and calm but adds he was edgy after losing a couple of games but he is zen after going to the beach and relaxing.
TOSS - We are all in readiness for the spin of coin. Steven Smith, the Rajasthan skipper, is present alongside David Warner, the Hyderabad skipper. Steven Smith calls Heads but it comes down as Tails. HYDERABAD OPT TO BOWL!
PITCH REPORT - Murali Kartik and Kumar Sangakkara are down with the pitch report. Sangakkara says that it is a great surface. Adds that there is grass on it but it is hard on the inside. Karthik reminds that the team losing the toss has won the game. Sangakkara says that the pitch has quickened in the latter half and feels that there has been a bit of dew on the track. But feels that the side winning the toss should back their strength.
Hello and welcome to the all important clash between Rajasthan and Hyderabad. Both sides will be eager to get their season going and close the gap on the fourth placed Kolkata. Steven Smith's Rajasthan have been a hit and miss so far but will look to build on their comprehensive win against Chennai in the last game. Warner's Hyderabad are on a free fall and are on a 3-game losing streak. They will be eager to bounce back from their Super Over heartbreak against Kolkata. Will Hyderabad join Rajasthan and Punjab with 8 points or will Rajasthan level on points and move ahead of Kolkata on net run rate?
