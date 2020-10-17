Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (0 Run) Dot to end the 10th over. Gives the ball a lot of air and bowls it wide outside off, unlike Samson, Smits lets it go to the keeper. 80/3 at the halfway mark.
9.5 overs (1 Run) One more run! Flatter and on middle, Buttler tucks it down to long on for one.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Slower through the air and just outside off, Smith waits for the ball and knocks it towards the off side. Quick single taken.
9.3 overs (1 Run) Goes for the reverse sweep but hits it towards deep cover. Only a run.
9.2 overs (0 Run) On off, pushed back to the bowler.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter and around middle, tucked towards mid-wicket for one.
DRINKS! A series of wickets falling has dented the Men in Pink. Uthappa was exceptional, opening the batting. He was stroking well before departing for 41 from 22 balls. Stokes did not make much of an impact and Samson fell for another single digit score. Imperative for Smith and Buttler to steady the ship before the big propel.
8.6 overs (0 Run) In the air...but falls well safe. Floated around off, Buttler looks to work that on the off side but ends up getting an uppish inside edge. It falls safely ahead of mid on though.
8.5 overs (0 Run) Flighted around off, Buttler keeps it out.
8.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Just a push and a boundary results! Floated outside off, Buttler leans in and just drives it gently through the covers. It is to the right of sweeper cover, Finch runs in but fails to stop it.
8.3 overs (0 Run) Floated around off, pushed back to the bowler.
8.2 overs (2 Runs) On middle, tossed up, Buttler paddles it gently towards fine leg and comes back for the second.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Starts off with a fuller one on off and middle, driven through the covers for a single.
The debutant, Shahbaz Ahmed, to bowl now.
7.6 overs (0 Run) No hat-trick for Chahal but what an over! He bowls this one little flat and outside off, Buttler says I am not doing anything with that and shoulders arms. First ball went for a six and then twin wickets means Bangalore are right back in the game.
Will Jos Buttler walk out to the crease now? Yes it is Jos the Boss. He will face the hat-trick ball. Can he keep it out?
7.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Two-in-two for Chahal! This is terrific from the spinner. Chahal once again gives the ball a lot of air and bowls it wide outside off, Samson goes for the lofted shot over long off but like Uthappa he too fails to get the timing. It goes high in the air off the lower part of the bat towards long off. Morris there, settles under it and gobbles it easily. A pretty poor shot from Samson, against a quality spinner. Chahal on a hat-trick.
Who will walk out to the middle now? The skipper, Steven Smith, it is.
7.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Chahal has the last laugh. You got to give it to the fact that he is not afraid of tossing the ball. He did that on the very first ball of his spell and got smashed but he continued doing that and has got the success. Floats this one on middle, Uthappa looks to slog it away over the deep mid-wicket fence but fails to get hold of it. It goes as far as Finch at deep mid-wicket and he makes no mistake.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Another tossed up ball. Samson drives it down to long off for a single.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter and around off, pushed towards the cover fielder.
7.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! What a way to welcome the leggie! This is huge from Samson! Chahal tosses the first ball on middle, right in the slot for Samson. He gets down and powers it way over long on for a massive six.
Yuzvendra Chahal is into the attack now.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Dot to end the over! 10 off the over. A good length ball just around off, Uthappa looks to run it down to third man but misses. Lucky not to edge.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Just outside off on a good length, guided to third man for an easy single.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Full toss on middle, flicked to the right side of deep mid-wicket for a run.
6.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! BANG GOES UTHAPPA! Two-in-two! Short ball outside off, Uthappa slams it to the longest part of the ground, deep mid-wicket, for a boundary.
6.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! BAM! Uthappa telling everyone what he can do if he opens the batting. A length ball outside off, Robin jumps out of his crease and flays it through cover-point. No chance for anyone to make a move to stop the ball.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on middle, Uthappa looks to work it on the leg side but the ball hurries him a touch. He fails to connect and gets hit on the thigh pad.
5.6 overs (1 Run) Slower full toss around middle, Uthappa flicks it down to deep square leg for a single. 5 runs and the huge wicket of Stokes in it. End of the Powerplay and Rajasthan are 52/1.
5.5 overs (1 Run) Samson is up and running! A length ball on middle, Samson tucks it to fine leg for a run.
Right, who will walk out now? Buttler? Smith? Samson? What have Rajasthan planned? It is Sanju Samson.
5.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Morris strikes! A soft dismissal. Morris charges in and bangs a short ball down the leg side. Stokes goes for the pull really hard. He went through the shot really early and ended up getting hit on the gloves. The ball went behind and an easy catch for de Villiers behind the wickets.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Brilliant yorker! It is right on the toes of Stokes who does well to dig it out.
5.2 overs (2 Runs) NOT OUT! Short and wide outside off, Stokes flays it to the left side of the sweeper cover. The call is for two straightaway. They go for it. Finch sends a good throw from the deep, towards the non-striker's end. Morris collects and takes the bails off. Third umpire has been called for. Replays confirm Uthappa is safe. Also, the couple brings 50 for Rajasthan.
Is that a run out? The umpires want to have a look. It goes upstairs....Uthappa is well in.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball around off, pushed towards mid off.
5.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Stokes makes room, Morris bowls it wide outside off but this one is way outside. Stokes lets it be. Wided.
