Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (2 Runs) A couple to end the over. Flatter ball around middle, Gurkeerat punches it wide of the long on fielder. Easy two taken. 64 more needed in last 5.
14.5 overs (3 Runs) Three now! Short and wide outside off, de Villiers cuts it uppishly between backward point and short third man. Before the fielder can do the mop up work near the ropes, three taken.
14.4 overs (1 Run) On middle, Gurkeerat strokes it down to long on for one.
14.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Fires one down the leg side. Gurkeerat looks to sweep but misses. Wided.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Another single! Flatter and on middle, pushed down to long on for one.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Short and on middle, pulled down to long on for an easy single.
14.1 overs (1 Run) Floated around off, driven down to long off for a run.
Rahul Tewatia has completed his quota. Shreyas Gopal is back in the attack now.
13.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end the over. This is hit towards cover-point for a dot.
13.5 overs (1 Run) Direct hit at the bowler's end would have been interesting. Very full ball on leg, de Villiers digs it out to square leg and takes a quick single. The throw comes in, de Villiers dives, the ball though misses the stumps. Would have been close had he hit, the fielder.
13.4 overs (0 Run) Outside off on a good length, steered to Archer at short third man. This time they stay where they are, the batters.
13.3 overs (0 Run) Confusion....but Mann is safe. He did not come out to get run out for a duck here. Outside off, de Villiers places this to Archer at short third man. Mann comes out of his crease at the non-striker's end, looking for a run. But de Villiers sends him back. The throw comes to the bowler's end, Mann dives, the ball misses the stumps. It is all happening here!
13.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Goes for the bouncer but ends up bowling it down the leg side. De Villiers lets it be.
13.2 overs (0 Run) Yorker outside off, dug out towards point.
Who will walk out now? Gurkeerat Singh Mann it is.
13.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Yes, it is a clean catch! And more importantly, it is a stunning take from Tewatia. We have seen catchs like these so many times. Kohli had picked the bones out of that flick. His powerfull wrists came into play as he whipped it off his pads powerfully. The ball was travelling but Tewatia was there at deep mid-wicket. He took the catch by moving to his right but the momentum was against him. So, he manages to lob the ball in the air before going to the other side of the rope and then returns back in with a jump to catch it at the right side. The umpires want to confirm but Kohli knows his fate, more or less as he keeps walking. The third umpire checks and confirms that it is a clean catch. Big, big moment in the game.
Is that a clean catch? Has Tewatia taken a stunner? Is his foot touching the ropes? Things we ponder on as the umpires have called for the third umpire's assistance. OUT...it reads on the big board.
Who will walk out to bat now? AD de Villiers it is.
12.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Tewatia lets out a loud shout, he finally gets one. Padikkal's innings comes to an end. Flat ball around off, Padikkal looked to slam that over the leg side. However, he ends up getting a top edge. It goes sky-high but straight down the throat of Ben Stokes at long on. A simple catch and he takes it with ease.
12.5 overs (0 Run) Outside off, flat, Padikkal hits it towards cover-point for a dot.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Kohli pushes this towards point and takes a single.
12.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Slips a fuller one down the leg side, Kohli looks to sweep but misses.
12.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Change of gears for the skipper, Kohli? You bet. Full and around off and middle, Kohli lofts it mightily over long on for a huge biggie.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Around off, flat, bunted down past mid off for a run.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Shouts of catch but it lands safe. Fullish ball around off, Kohli comes down the pitch and lofts it towards long off. Stokes runs to his right but it falls well short of him. A single.
11.6 overs (0 Run) Yorker around off, Padikkal goes to the leg side and digs it out back to the bowler. Good finish from Tyagi. 8 off that over. 86 runs needed in 48 balls for Bangalore.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, driven down to long off for a single. Singles are not helping the cause at all.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Short ball, Padikkal moves to the leg side and looks to pull. The ball takes the bottom edge and goes to the off side. They pinch in a single. 87 needed from 50 balls.
11.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Goes for a slow short ball but ends up bowling it down the leg side. Padikkal lets it be.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, Kohli drives it past a diving Smith at cover, to wide long off. A run.
11.2 overs (2 Runs) Fullish again, on middle and leg this time. Kohli comes down and flicks it to the left of square leg. Hustles back in for the second.
11.1 overs (2 Runs) Fullish outside off, Kohli drives it to the right of sweeper cover and takes a couple.
Kartik Tyagi is back on. Went for 12 in his first over. Smith wants a wicket.
10.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end. On the shorter side on middle and leg, tucked to square leg for a single. 94 runs needed in 54 balls for Bangalore.
10.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Bowls a flat one down the leg side, Kohli pulls himself to inside the line, wided.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Outside off, on the shorter side, cut to deep point for a single.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Kohli eases the flatter ball to long on for a single.
10.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter ball on middle, Kohli comes down the track and dabs this to the man at short mid-wicket.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Overthrows and a single. Shorter ball outside off, Padikkal cuts to Unadkat at short third man. The throw comes into the keeper's end, misses the stumps, goes through to the leg side. Bangalore run a single.
10.1 overs (2 Runs) Flatter ball, Padikkal hits it past the fielder at short third man and comes back in for the second.
