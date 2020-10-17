Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) A length ball on middle, it is pushed through mid-wicket for easy one. Smith will keep the strike for the next over. 50-run stand is up between the two.
14.5 overs (0 Run) A dot now! Good change up! Full and outside off, fingers rolled. Smith looks to drill it through the off side but doesn't time it well.
14.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Poor, poor bowling. That will surely not please Kohli. Short, wide and way outside off again, Smith ramps it over short third man this time and finds the fence.
14.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Short and wide outside off, Smith gets the chance to flex his arms. He does so and slams it over backward point. No one is in the deep, so it rolls away to the fence.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on middle, tucked towards the leg side for one.
14.1 overs (1 Run) Udana starts his second spell with a slower one outside off, Smith mistimes his drive towards covers. Gets a run.
Isuru Udana is back in. 1-0-17-0 for him. An extremely expensive first over.
13.6 overs (1 Run) Around off on a length, Smith taps it towards long on and takes a single. 5 from that over.
13.5 overs (1 Run) Fullish, around off, bunted down to long on for a single.
13.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length ball around off, Buttler keeps it out on the pitch.
13.3 overs (0 Run) Full on middle, Buttler flicks but finds Chahal at short mid-wicket. Chahal flings a throw at the non-striker's end as Smith had strayed out, looking for the single. But Steven Smith is back in and the ball misses the stumps as well.
13.2 overs (2 Runs) Outside off, on a length, Buttler taps it to the off side. The longer part of the boundary. Hustles back in for the second with ease.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Shortish and outside off, a little bit of bounce on that. Takes Smith by surprise but he manages to steer it to third man for a single.
Navdeep Saini is back on. 2-0-19-0 are his numbers so far.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Single to end the over! Tossed up outside off, Smith eases a run through mid off.
12.5 overs (2 Runs) On middle, flat, clipped towards deep mid-wicket. An easy couple.
12.4 overs (2 Runs) On the shorter side outside off, cut to the left of sweeper cover for a couple. 100 up for Rajasthan.
12.3 overs (1 Run) On the shorter side, on middle and leg, clipped towards backward square leg for a single.
12.2 overs (0 Run) Quicker and shorter on leg, Buttler rocks back and looks to go big on the leg side. Misses to get hit on the pad.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter on off, tapped past short mid-wicket for a single.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Smith eases the shorter ball past mid-wicket and gets to the other end.
11.5 overs (1 Run) A single as this is eased towards long on for one.
11.4 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Done in by the bounce on that one. Flatter and outside off, Buttler looks to drive but the ball bounces and goes past the outside edge.
11.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Goes too wide this time, outside off. Buttler lets it be.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Flat and outside off, Buttler knocks it towards point. Looks for a run but Smith is not interested.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on middle, Smith gently paddles it on the on side and takes one.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Flat and wide outside off, the legbreak, Buttler cuts it in front of square on the off side for a single.
10.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end. Full on off and middle, Buttler waits and knocks it past short mid-wicket for a single.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Around off, fuller, bunted down to mid on for a run.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Follows the boundary with a single by tapping this towards mid on for a single.
10.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Gets hold of it and deposits it for a maximum. Full and around off, Buttler chips down and powers it over long off for a maximum.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Very full on middle, Smith comes down the track, gets it through the man at cover and takes one.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Low full toss around off, Buttler comes down the track and drives it to wide long off for a single.
