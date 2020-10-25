Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians: IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Earlier in the day, Hardik Pandya's 60 off just 21 balls helped Mumbai reach 195 after being in trouble in the middle overs. He was absolutely brilliant with the bat and he took the bowlers apart. No one had a clue as to how to bowl to him on this wicket and he made merry. Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav also contributed to the cause. Rajasthan bowlers were not upto the makr and it was only Gopal and Archer who did well while others faltered.
Mumbai's bowling was not upto the mark in this game. They picked up early wickets but failed to put pressure on Stokes and Samson and they were punished. Trent Boult had an off day while the spinners did not get much purchase from the surface and they did not find their right lines and lengths. Pollard tried everything but nothing seemed to work against the likes of Ben Stokes and Sanju Samson. Overall, it was a disappointing performance from Mumbai and they will need to regroup ahead of their next games.
Rajasthan did not start well with the bat as they lost Uthappa early and Smith did not last long as well. There would have been alarm bells ringing as Stokes was not in good form coming into this game just like Samosn but they proved everyone wrong as Stokes was magnificent as he reached his century and took Rajasthan home. It was just mesmerizing to watch as he took the bowlers apart. This is the Stokes that we all have come to know and Rajasthan would hope that he continues to perform like this in their upcoming games. The thing that would have pleased them would have been Sanju Samson. He gave himself time at the start and then found the boundaries at will. He gave able support to Stokes and they ended up on the winning side. Very rarely do you see such a big score chased down by Rajasthan without Jos Buttler being in the stick of the things.
Take a bow, Ben Stokes! Everyone knows what he is capable of and he has proved againthat what a destructivce player he is. He along with Sanju Samson has taken Rajasthan to a victory over Mumabi by 8 wickets and 10 balls to spare. That was ome dominance in the run chase. Steven Smith will be a happy man.
18.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! There's the game! What an innings! Full toss outside off, Stokes drives it through the extra cover region and picks up a boundary. RAJASTHAN WIN BY 8 WICKETS.
18.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! CENTURY FOR BEN STOKES! Stokes has arrived to the Indian T20 League. It took some time but he has arrived. What an innings from Ben Stokes. Everyone thought that he is struggling to open but he has proved everyone wrong. He gets there in style as well. Short ball on middle, Stokes hammers the slog over the deep mid-wicket region for a maximum.
17.6 overs (0 Run) Short ball outside off, Samson looks to cut but misses. 10 required from 2 overs.
17.5 overs (1 Run) Short on the pads, Stokes pulls it to deep square leg and crosses over for a single.
17.4 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, Samson flicks it to short fine leg for a single.
17.3 overs (1 Run) Short ball around off, Stokes works it to long on for a single.
17.2 overs (0 Run) Full ball on off, Stokes plays it back to the bowler.
17.1 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on off, Samson plays it to long off for a single.
16.6 overs (4 Runs) EDGED AND FOUR! Everything Stokes touches is turning into gold! Short ball around middle, Stokes looks to pull but it takes the top edge and goes over the keeper's head for a boundary.
16.5 overs (0 Run) Short ball around middle, Stokes sways away from it.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Good length ball outside off, Samson drives it to deep cover for a single.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Short ball on middle, Stokes pulls it to deep square leg for a single.
16.2 overs (2 Runs) NOT OUT! Stokes was in! Good length ball outside off, Stokes cuts it through the point region and wants a couple. The fielder throws it to the keeper who whips the bails off. The third umpire is called for and the replays show that he is well in. Stokes is into the 90s.
16.1 overs (2 Runs) Good length ball on the pads, Stokes flicks it to the deep square leg region and picks up a couple.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, Stokes flicks it to the deep mid-wicket region and picks up a single.
15.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Poor bowling! This is really poor from Boult. Full ball on the pads, Stokes flicks it to the fine leg region for a boundary.
15.4 overs (2 Runs) Good length ball on middle, Stokes works it to long on and takes a couple.
15.3 overs (4 Runs) EDGED AND FOUR! Everything is going Rajasthan's way at the moment! Good length ball outside off, Stokes looks to cut but it takes the top edge and it goes past the short third man fielder for a boundary.
15.2 overs (2 Runs) Low full toss on the pads, Stokes flicks it in front of square on the leg side for a couple.
15.1 overs (2 Runs) Good length ball outside off, Stokes plays it over extra cover and picks up a couple before the fielder cuts it off.
