Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Right then, Rajasthan need 196 to win! They have the batting firepower to do it but have been a little out of form. Can they rise from the ashes and chase this core down? Mumbai, on the other hand, would look to get early wickets. They should beliefve that they can defend this score. Join us for the chase in a while.
Hardik Pandya is up for a chat. He starts by saying that he is happy with his batting. Adds that the bat which he plays he was struggling so he changed the bat. Mentions that he times the ball and did not overhit it. Pandya also says that they have enough runs on the board and the bowlers should be able to defend it.
Rajasthan were poor with the ball, barring the middle overs. Archer started well but they were taken apart in the middle overs by Kishan and Yadav. Gopal brought them back in the game with a couple of wickets in the middle overs and that brought hope for them to stop Mumbai to a low score but Hardik Pandya's blitz in the end stopped all their thoughts and they have been given a huge score on the board.
Mumbai were good with the bat. They lost Quinton de Kock early but Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan steadied things up with a brilliant partnership. They suffered a hiccup as they lost three wickets in quick succession and it looked like that they will end up with a cheap score. But Hardik Pandya had other plans in mind. Saurabh Tiwary started the onslaught but once he fell, Hardik took over and what we saw next was pure mayhem. He smashed a 21-ball 60 to help Mumbai reach 195 which should be enough on this wicket.
Wow, what an innings from Hardik Pandya! His innings has propelled Mumbai to a huge total of 195. He was exceptional and hit the Rajasthan bowlers to all over the park. This was an innings of pure power-hitting and Rajasthan beared the brunt of it in the end.
19.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! What a way to finish the innings! Hardik Pandya, you beauty! Good length ball on middle, Hardik lifts it over the bowler's head for a maximum. MUMBAI END ON 195 FOR 5.
19.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Unbelievable! Fifty for Hardik Pandya! What an innings! 50 in 20 balls. Good length ball on off, Hardik whacks it over long off for a maximum
19.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Another boundary! This is a finishing job of the highest quality. Full ball outside off, Hardik smashes it over extra cover for a boundary.
19.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This is excellent batting from Hardik Pandya! Length ball outside off, Hardik powers it over extra cover and picks up another boundary
19.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! This is poor bowling from Tyagi! Length ball at this stage and it has been punished! Tyagi bowls a good length ball on off, Hardik smashes it over deep mid-wicket for a maximum. .
19.1 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on off, Krunal drives it to long on for a single.
Kartik Tyagi to bowl the final over of the innings.
18.6 overs (1 Run) Short ball on middle, Krunal pulls it to deep square leg for a single.
18.5 overs (0 Run) Short ball outside off, Krunal looks to cut but misses.
18.4 overs (1 Run) Very full outside off, Hardik digs it out to point and takes a single.
18.3 overs (0 Run) Hardik Pandya misses out on that! Full ball on off, Hardik drives but finds the cover fielder. There was no one in the deep on the off side and if Pandya had pierced the gap, it would have been a boundary.
18.2 overs (1 Run) Brilliant from Archer! Yorker on middle, Hardik digs it out to the cover region for a single.
Krunal Pandya is the next batsman in.
18.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Tiwary departs! He played a fine little knock though before walking back. Low full toss on middle, Tiwary looks to go over long on but does not time it well. It goes straight into the hands of Ben Stokes at long on. Low full toss works for Archer this time.
17.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Wow, Hardik Pandya is on fire. 27 runs from the over. Just terrific. Full toss on the pads, Pandya slams it over deep mid-wicket for a maximum.
17.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! The power of the man, Hardik Pandya. He did not time this well but still has enough. Full toss on the pads, Pandya lifts this over deep mid-wicket for a maximum.
17.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! MUSCLED! 150 up in style. This was not an easy hit. Fullish outside off, Pandya slams it over the long off region for a biggie.
17.3 overs (1 Run) Short ball around the pads, Tiwary looks to pull but gets hit on the gloves and goes towards the leg side. A single taken.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Very full delivery outside off, Pandya drives it to deep cover for a single.
17.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Powered! Mumbai need more of that! Full toss on middle, Pandya hammers it over long on for a biggie. He did not time it well but that is the power of the man.
17.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Very full delivery outside off, Pandya looks to drive but misses. Wided.
Ankit Rajpoot is back on.
16.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Ends the over with a maximum! Short ball around middle, Tiwary swivels and then whacks it over the backward square leg region for a biggie.
16.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely played from Tiwary! He has played it brilliantly! Full ball on middle, Tiwary hammers it past the bowler and for a boundary.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on off, Pandya drives it to long off for a single.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Yorker on off, Tiwary digs it out towards mid off and takes a single.
16.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! There is nothing that Archer did wrong there! Fortunate for Mumbai. Full ball outside off, Tiwary looks to drive but it takes the inside edge and it goes to the backward square leg region for a boundary.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on middle, Pandya works it to the leg side for a single.
Jofra Archer is back on. 2-0-11-1 are his figures so far.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Was that a catch? From the reactions from the Rajasthan players, it looks like it. Good length ball on middle, Pandya heaves it to deep mid-wicket. Tewatia runs ahead and then dives forward but fails to hold on so it was a dropped catch. Just a single.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Shortish ball around middle and leg, Tiwary pulls it to fine leg and crosses over for a single.
15.4 overs (0 Run) Short ball around the pads, Tiwary looks to pull but misses. There is an appeal for caught behind but nothing from the umpire.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Low full toss on the pads, Hardik flicks it to the deep mid-wicket region for a single.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Full ball on off, Tiwary pushes it to point and takes a single.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on off, Pandya drives it to long off for a single.
Match Reports
- Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians: IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Follow the Indian Premier League 2020 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 20.0 overs, Mumbai Indians are 195/5. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of Indian Premier League 2020 today match between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians. Everything related to Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians live score. Do check for Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.