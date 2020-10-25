Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians: IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (2 Runs) FIFTY FOR SANJU SAMSON! He is back in form at the right time! Just what Rajasthan needed. Short ball on middle, Samson works it to deep square leg snd picks up a couple. 39 needed from 5 overs.
14.5 overs (4 Runs) Four! Nicely done. Going back in his crease, waiting for the ball to arrive and then flicking it away.
14.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Poor ball from Bumrah! Short ball down the leg side, Samson pulls it to the fine leg region for a boundary.
14.3 overs (1 Run) On a length outside off, Stokes punches it through the cover region for a single.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Slower short ball on middle, Samson pulls it to deep square leg for a single.
14.1 overs (1 Run) LEG BYE! Full ball on the pads, Stokes looks to flick but misses and gets hit on the pads. A leg bye taken as the ball rolls to the leg bye.
13.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Samson and Stokes are on fire at the moment! Floated ball on middle, Samson dances down the track and powers it over long off for a biggie.
13.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is lovely from Sanju Samson! Back-to-back good overs for Rajasthan! Flatter ball outside off, Samson cuts it through the point region for a boundary.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Short ball on middle, Stokes pulls it to deep mid-wicket and gives Samson the strike.
13.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Bang! Just terrific! Loopy ball on off, Stokes uses his feet and then lifts it over the bowler's head for a maximum.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Tossed up outside off, Samson looks to drive but gets it off the inside half of the bat and it rolls to long on. A single taken.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball on the pads, Stokes looks to sweep but it takes the pads and goes to short fine leg. A leg bye taken.
12.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Smart batting from Sanju Samson! Short ball outside off, Samson guides it to the third man region for a boundary. 71 needed from 7 overs.
12.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Down the leg side, Samson lets it go. Wide signalled.
12.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Wow, phenomenal hit from Samson! Good length ball on off, Samson gets into position and then lifts it over long off for a biggie.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Very full on middle, Stokes looks to heave it away but gets it off the bottom half of the bat and it goes towards the leg side. A single taken.
12.3 overs (0 Run) PLAY AND A MISS! Good length ball around middle, Stokes looks to play the scoop but misses.
12.2 overs (2 Runs) A couple now! Ben Stokes is looking good! Full toss on middle, Stokes drives it past the bowler and picks up a couple before the fielder cuts it off.
12.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Smashed! Brilliant stuff from Stokes! Good length ball outside off, Stokes hammers it through extra cover for a boundary.
11.6 overs (0 Run) Flighted delivery on off, Samson looks to scoop it but misses it. It goes safely towards the keeper.
11.5 overs (1 Run) On off, Stokes pushes it through covers for a single.
11.4 overs (0 Run) Floated delivery on middle, Stokes keeps it out.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball on off, Samson drives it through covers for a run.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Flighted ball on off, Stokes pushes it through mid on for a run.
11.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up delivery on off, Stokes looks to play at it but misses.
10.6 overs (1 Run) An appeal for LBW turned down! Very full on the pads, Stokes looks to flick but misses and gets hit on the pads. There is an appeal for LBW but turned down by the umpire. A leg bye taken as the ball rolls to the off side.
10.5 overs (0 Run) Very full ball outside off, Stokes digs it out towards cover.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Length ball on middle, Samson nudges it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Good length delivery outside off, Stokes punches it to deep cover for a run.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Length ball on middle, Samson plays it past the bowler and takes a single.
10.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Short ball down the leg side, Samson lets it go to the keeper. Wided.
10.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball outside off, Samson punches it to point.
Jasprit Bumrah is back on. 1-0-12-0 are his figures so far.
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 15.1 overs, Rajasthan Royals, chasing a target of 196, are 159/2. The live updates of Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in Indian Premier League 2020. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through Indian Premier League 2020 today match, ball by ball commentary, Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians live score, Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians scorecard. Follow the excitement of the Indian Premier League 2020 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.