Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Krunal Pandya says it was a very good bowling effort. He reckons the wicket is good to bat on and they bowled well in the second half. States Bumrah has done it for them so many times and he has delivered again here. Mentions varying the pace has always been his strength and he backs himself. Ends by saying they will back themselves to chase this down and had 165 been given to them before the game, they would have taken it.
So Mumbai need 165 to win this game and solidify their position at the top of the table. They enter the break with momentum. Bangalore have a decent score on the board and will hope that thir bowler's can once again guide them to victory. It promises to be a fascinating chase. Join us in a while for Mumbai's reply. But before that let's hear from Mumbai's Krunal Pandya.
Terrific bowling display led by their champion bowler, Jasprit Bumrah. The defending champions did not start off well but they found their mojo at the right stage of the innings. Bumrah was the star picking up 3/14 from his 4! Chahar was expensive for his one wicket. Krunal was economical while Pollard's one over got the big wicket of AB de Villiers. Boult and Pattinson though did not have the most fruitful evening.
After being put into bat, Bangalore got off to a flier thanks to the returning Josh Philippe and Devdutt Padikkal. They openers set the platform with a 71-run stand. Bangalore's batting heavyweights though failed to capitalize on the platform as the middle order failed. Padikkal was the standout batter with his brilliant 74! From 131/2, Bangalore stumbled their way to 164/6.
Excellent comeback from Mumbai and that is why they are the most feared bowling attack in the league. At one stage it looked like Mumbai would be chasing in excess of 180 but mighty Mumbai's brilliant bowling attack has restricted Bangalore to 164!
19.6 overs (2 Runs) No, he can't! A couple to end! Mann looks to move right across and play it in the square leg region where both the fielders are in the ring. It is a little too full and hence, it goes off the toe-end towards deep mid-wicket for two. A good last over for Bangalore. THEY END WITH 164!
19.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! He surely can! Over mid off this time. Fuller and on off, it is the slower one. Mann this time waits for it and then lofts it over mid off for a boundary. Can he make it three in a row?
19.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! In the gap and a boundary! Full and on the pads, Mann whips it nicely towards the mid-wicket fence. A welcome boundary. Can he get one more?
19.3 overs (0 Run) Beautiful bowling! It is a slower one and it is well outside off. Mann moves across and is early into the drive. He is beaten.
19.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on off, it is hit towards mid off for one more.
19.1 overs (2 Runs) That is sloppy from Mumbai! This is fuller and around off, it is hit towards mid off. Yadav there dives to his left and parries it away from his body. They steal another run.
18.6 overs (1 Run) How was that kept out? A brilliant yorker and on middle. Sundar gets his bat down right at the end and jams it out towards the leg side. A single taken. End of a superb penultimate over and a brilliant spell from Bumrah.
18.5 overs (1 Run) Bumrah just seems too difficult to put away! It is short and outside off, Mann mistimes it towards mid off for one more.
18.4 overs (1 Run) Another single! Mumbai won't mind. On off, it is pushed towards mid off for one.
18.3 overs (1 Run) Angled into the body, it is pulled through mid-wicket for one.
18.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Short and down the leg side, Mann looks to pull but misses. Wided.
18.2 overs (0 Run) Just short and it is another dot! Shorter and angled into the body. Mann swings but it goes off the splice towards mid-wicket. Yadav dives forward and looks to take it but it lands short. Well fielded in the end.
18.1 overs (0 Run) Length and on middle, this is pushed back to the bowler. A dot to begin!
17.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nice and fine! Bangalore need a few more of these. A wicket from the over but an expensive one. The extra ball costs Boult. It is on the pads, Sundar works it fine and it races away to the fine leg fence.
17.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Short and down the leg side. Left alone.
17.5 overs (1 Run) Short and on the body, this is pulled towards deep square leg for one.
17.4 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on the body, it is pulled down to fine leg for one.
17.3 overs (1 Run) Outside off, this is guided through backward point for one.
17.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Another one bites the dust and Bangalore have completely lost their way! Now even 160 looks farfetched. Boult gets his revenge. It is short and outside off. Morris uper cuts but it goes straight into the hands of the third man fielder. Pattinson makes no mistake.
17.1 overs (4 Runs) Four! Smashed away and a welcome boundary for Bangalore. It is a length ball and outside off, Morris smashes it through covers for a boundary.
16.6 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss! Excellent over from Bumrah. Good length ball outside off, Gurkeerat looks to play but misses. WOW! A double wicket maiden from Bumrah! Excellent stuff of champions and this young man is a champion bowler.
Who will come out to bat now? Gurkeerat Singh Mann is the new man in.
16.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Bumrah is once again becoming a thorn in Bangalore's throat. The well-set Padikkal departs as well. Excellent from Bumrah. He bangs a shortish ball around the body. Padikkal looks to flick it over fine leg but he does not get as much pace as he anticipated. He ends up flicking it to the left of fine leg. Trent Boult there moves to that side and takes a simple catch. End of a fantastic innings from Padikkal but he departs at the wrong time as his side are losing wickets in clusters now.
16.4 overs (0 Run) Almost another one. Good length ball which comes back into the southpaw. Padikkal looks to flick but gets an inside edge which lobs in front of cover. Kishan dives but the ball falls short of him. Good effort. It is hit straight to fine leg. Trent Boult there moves to his right and takes a simple catch. End of a very good innings from Padikkal but he departs at the very wrong time.
Who will walk out to bat now? Chris Morris it is!
16.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Another one bites the dust for Bangalore and Mumbai are pulling things back very nicely here. Bouncer from Bumrah! It is on middle, Dube looks to pull. He does so and gets a lot of height. The distance is missing though and it goes straight into the hands of Suryakumar Yadav in the deep. He takes a good catch. Second wicket for Bumrah.
16.2 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on top of middle. Dube punches it back to the bowler without any foot movement.
16.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller on off. Dube defends it.
Bowling change. Bumrah is back!
15.6 overs (1 Run) Full outside off, Dube nudges it to sweeper cover for one. Excellent over from Kieron Pollard. Just 5 runs and the big wicket from the skipper's over.
15.5 overs (0 Run) Beauty from Pollard! Good length ball on off. Pollard rolls his fingers on it like an off spinner. Dube looks to defend but misses as the ball beats his outside edge.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Heavy ball around middle and leg. Padikkal turns it to the leg side and rotates.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Slow and short ball on middle. Dube tucks it to the leg side for one.
DRINKS!
15.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! The skipper gets the big fish himself. Big moment in this game as everyone knows how dangerous AB de Villiers is in the back end of the innings. A dipping full toss around off, De Villiers bends his back and looks to heave it over mid-wicket. Unfortunately for Bangalore, AB cannot get under it. He hits it in the air and straight to the man at deep mid-wicket. Rahul Chahar there makes no mistake and takes a simple catch. The two umpires get together and send it upstairs to check the legitamacy of the height. The replay shows it is not an issue and de Villiers has to continue his walk back to the dug out.
De Villiers has been caught but they are checking for the no ball for the height.
15.1 overs (2 Runs) Pollard starts with a fuller ball on off, de Villers lofts it over cover for a brace.
Skipper, Kieron Pollard is into the attack.
Match Reports
- Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 20.0 overs, Royal Challengers Bangalore are 164/6. The live updates of Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in Indian Premier League 2020. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through Indian Premier League 2020 today match, ball by ball commentary, Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore live score, Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore scorecard. Follow the excitement of the Indian Premier League 2020 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.