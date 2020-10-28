Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
We are all set to begin. Mumbai players are out in the middle. Devdutt Padikkal and Josh Philippe will open the batting for Bangalore.
Mumbai (Unchanged Playing XI) - Ishan Kishan, Quinton de Kock (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard (C), Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.
Bangalore (Playing XI) - Devdutt Padikkal, Josh Philippe (WK) (IN FOR AARON FINCH), Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Shivam Dube (IN FOR NAVDEEP SAINI), Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Dale Steyn (IN FOR MOEEN ALI), Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.
Virat Kohli, Bangalore skipper, says he is pretty happy to be batting first, there are a few changes according to the conditions. States Saini is out due to injury, Dube comes in, Dale Steyn and Josh Philippe come in for Aaron Finch and Moeen Ali. Mentions it was quite one sided early on but teams tend to find momentum towards the end, they want to play their best cricket and are looking forward for this game.
Mumbai skipper, Kieron Pollard, says that they are looking at Rohit Sharma as he still has an issue with his hamstring. Hopes his side can come back and play good cricket. Tells that the last game was a good game of cricket and feels it won't change much. Thinks that it will get cooler later on and expects the ball to come to the bat better. Informs they are unchanged from their last game.
TOSS - Mumbai win the toss and they will be fielding first!
Pitch Report - JP Duminy doing the pitch report says it looks a very good track, there is a tinge of grass on it but it is dry underneath. Daren Ganga besides him says you can bat well here as the bounce is good and there is not a lot of turn on this surface. He reckons slower ones come handy on the surface but there should be considerable difference between the normal deliveries and the slower ones.
Welcome to match 48 of the league this season and it is the big one. The two heavyweights collide as Mumbai take on Bangalore in the clash to go top of the table. Both sides will be desperate to get back to winning ways after losing their last game respectively. Whoever wins this will have a nose in the playoffs. One question in everyone's mind after recent social media post is, will Rohit be fit to take the field? Can Kohli's men get one over Mumbai or will the Men in Blue avenge for the earlier Super Over heartbreak?
