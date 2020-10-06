Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians Live Score, Over 6 to 10 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
9.6 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, driven straight to cover. 12 from the over.
9.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! STUPENDOUS! That is a magnificent shot from Mr. Joseph. Never easy to hit that shot, that long, against the spin. Landed outside off, Buttler leans and slaps it over wide long off.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Dances down the track and gets it past a diving cover for a single. Long off mops the ball up.
9.3 overs (1 Run) Slower ball, outside leg, worked through mid-wicket for a single.
9.2 overs (2 Runs) Full and wide outside off, slapped through the covers for a brace.
9.1 overs (2 Runs) Around middle, tucked through mid-wicket for a couple.
Krunal Pandya to bowl now.
8.6 overs (1 Run) On the shorter side, Buttler punches it on the off side for a single. 143 still needed in 66 balls.
8.5 overs (1 Run) On middle and leg, this is worked towards square leg for one.
8.4 overs (0 Run) Curran drives the fuller ball firmly but straight to the man at cover.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter outside off, Buttler punches this towards wide mid off and takes a single.
8.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! As long as Buttler is there, Rajasthan will feel they have a chance. It was floated around off, Buttler sends this into orbit, over deep square leg.
Interesting. Tom Curran has been promoted. Probably because his countryman is batting out there.
8.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Another sensational catch. This edition of the League has not at all been short of this. Another Under-19 sensation, Anukul Roy, the substitute fielder, takes a sensational catch. Floated outside off, Lomror comes down the pitch and looks to chip this over covers. He however does not time it right and gets it high in the air. Anukul, at short cover, runs back, dives and plucks a sensational one. 'Magnificent' goes Bishop, on-air!
DRINKS! Rajasthan need a mssive move-on. Forget about winning, but to stay competitive in the tournament, they need to have a decent net run rate. Play out your 12 overs and try and get as close to that 193 as possible.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Pattinson appeals for LBW but the umpire says no. He turns to his captain for a review and Sharma thinks but is not interested. Lomror shuffles across and looked to tickle this to fine leg. It was fullish and on middle and leg, hits the pads of Lomror as he looked to play at it. A huge appeal from the bowler but nothing from the umpire. Was that pitching outside leg? Looks so.
7.5 overs (1 Run) On middle, Buttler closes the face of his bat to flick it towards Boult at fine leg. One run taken.
7.4 overs (2 Runs) Fullish on middle and leg, whipped to backward square leg for a couple.
7.3 overs (0 Run) Full, outside off, driven to cover. The boundaries seemed to have dried up for now. Rajasthan need to protect their wickets while also upping their scoring rate, lest the target becomes an impossible mountain to climb, later on.
7.2 overs (2 Runs) Shortish length delivery, Buttler pulls this towards Hardik Pandya at deep square leg and comes back for the second.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Shouts of catch as Lomror pulls this shortish delivery towards deep square leg. It though lands safely and a single is taken.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Edgy single! Chahar tosses this around off, Lomror leans in and looks to drive but it comes off the inner half and goes towards mid-wicket. A single taken. Rajasthan need 159 in 78 balls.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter outside off, Buttler punches this on the off side and takes a single.
6.4 overs (0 Run) On the shorter side down the leg side, Buttler goes back and looks to play that on the leg side but misses and gets hit on the body.
6.3 overs (0 Run) Fuller and outside off, Buttler comes down the track and nudges it to cover.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Goes for the reverse sweep again but it is straight to Kishan at point and this time he stops it well.
6.1 overs (2 Runs) Floated full on middle and off, Buttler reverse sweeps to Kishan at point. The fielder fumbles a touch and they sneak in two.
Spin time as Rahul Chahar is into the attack now.
5.6 overs (1 Run) End of an excellent powerplay for Mumbai. They have reduced Rajasthan to 31/3 at the end of it. Length delivery on midde and leg, this is tapped to the leg side for one.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, Buttler stands still and looks to drive but the ball whizzes past his outside edge. He was standing deep inside his crease on that occasion, Buttler.
5.4 overs (1 Run) Good running there. Mahipal taps this to the left of the keeper and wants a quick single. Buttler responds well and rushes towards the striker's end. The throw hits the stumps at the striker's end but Buttler was well in. A single.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Outside off, on a length, blocked to the off side.
5.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is an excellent shot from Mahipal Lomror. Fullish and outside off, he drives this through covers for a boundary.
5.1 overs (2 Runs) Shouts of catch as Lomror works the fuller delivery uppishly through point and takes a couple.
James Pattinson is in the attack now.
