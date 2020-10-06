Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians Live Score, Over 11 to 15 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Live Updates of Today Match between Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Gets a boundary to finish the over, does Archer.
14.5 overs (1 Run) Outside off, shortish, Tewatia punches this past cover for one.
Jofra Archer comes out now. How much can Rajasthan get from here? 32 balls left. Can they get to 150?
14.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Pollard getting into the act with the ball now. An easy catch for Hardik Pandya. It was fullish on off, Curran swings across the line.
14.3 overs (2 Runs) Good running, a couple. Shortish length delivery, Curran pulls this towards Hardik at deep square leg and runs well to come back for the second.
14.2 overs (0 Run) Curran works this on the leg side for a dot.
14.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good effort from the extra cover fielder but it was not enough. Full and around off, Curran lofts this over covers. The ball is hurrying away to the fence and the man at extra cover runs to his left, dives but fails to keep it in. The umpire signals a boundary.
13.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Just the 5 runs off it and a wicket. Rajasthan still need 92 in 36 deliveries. Full and outside off, Tewatia goes for the aerial shot. Gets it over the infield on the off side and gets a boundary.
13.5 overs (0 Run) Outside off, fullish, driven to cover.
13.4 overs (0 Run) Bouncer, Tewatia backs away and looks to play the upper cut. But the bounce gets the better of him. De Kock jumps and does well to collect that.
Who is next? Mr. Tewatia. That day he hit 5 sixes in an over against Punjab. Tonight, he might need 10 sixes in 10 balls and still fall short.
13.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Another fantastic catch, stunning. This time it is Kieron Pollard. Jos Buttler goes after a fantastic 70 off 44 and takes Rajasthan's little hopes on the way as well. The delivery was fullish on the stumps, Buttler swings across and looks to go over long on. However, it was the big Pollard there. He jumps and sticks out a hand, fails to hold on on the first attempt but safely pouches onto that in the second attempt. An astonishing catch, only Kieron Pollard could have hung onto that! 96 needed in 39 for Rajasthan.
13.2 overs (1 Run) On off and middle, turned towards square leg for a single.
13.1 overs (0 Run) A back of a length delivery well outside off, Curran shuffles across and looked to scoop that over the keeper, towards third man. He misses and so does the keeper. But Rajasthan do not take the run as short third man gets in.
James Pattinson returns. 2-0-14-0 so far.
12.6 overs (1 Run) A length ball, swung down to long on for a run. 13 from the over, but just 2 from the last 3 balls.
12.5 overs (1 Run) This is slower than the previous one, at least to my eyes. Jos has to wait for an age before pushing it towards long off for a single.
12.4 overs (0 Run) Slow, slow, slow ball, fuller in length, outside off, Jos looks to swing hard but gets a thick inside edge onto his pads.
12.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Heaved away again. A length ball, a bit too straight, Buttler whips it over mid-wicket and beats long leg to his right.
12.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Just for a moment, long on thought he had a chance. A short ball, around off, Buttler backs away and drags it over long on!
12.1 overs (1 Run) Around middle, tucked through mid-wicket for a single.
Kieron Pollard to slip an over in. Or more.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Curran works the shorter delivery to the on side and takes a single.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter outside off, Buttler goes back and places this on the off side for a run.
11.4 overs (0 Run) Bowls a yorker well outside off, Buttler looks to jam it out but misses.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Flighted outside off, dabbed to the off side for one.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, bunted down to long on for a single.
11.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! And when Buttler gets going, it is tough to stop him. Shorter ball around the off stump line, Buttler rocks back and muscles the pull over wide long on.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Works this uppishly towards long on for a single to keep the strike.
10.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! It is important for Buttler to stay if Rajasthan stand any chance to win here. He gets to his fifty and it is the first for him this season as well. Shortish on middle, he pulls this over mid-wicket for a maximum.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Flighted on middle, Curran clips it on the leg side and takes one.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Flighted well outside off, Buttler reaches out and taps that to the off side for a single.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Curran works this on the off side and takes a single.
10.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! You may think this was a stumping chance, but de Kock had to move too far across to take it in the first place. Chahar sees Curran coming down and slips it down the leg side, Curran looks to play but misses. De Kock does well to get a good deal to his left, take it and then he looks to effect the stumping but misses. Excellent effort from the keeper and good thinking from the bowler to bowl a short one there.
10.1 overs (0 Run) Floated outside the leg pole, Curran works it back to Chahar.
