Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score, Over 1 to 5 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Live Updates of Today Match between Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
0.5 over (0 Run) You don't want to do that.
0.4 over (0 Run) Oooh... got squared up there. Full and around off, Rohit looks to defend but the ball shapes away and takes the outside edge towards cover.
0.3 over (1 Run) Down the leg side, flicked towards mid-wicket for a single.
0.2 over (0 Run) Outside off, played straight to point, on the walk.
0.2 over (1 Run) WIDE. Down the leg side, Quinton misses his flick.
0.1 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Straightway down the ground! No movement. Only movement of the ball is going towards the boundary. Full and around off, de Kock drives it past the non-striker and beats mid off.
We are all set for the action to begin! The umpires make their way out to the middle. Steven Smith has a chat with his lads and ushers them onto the field. Following them to the centre are Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock. Rajasthan have gone in with an extra bowler and will be hoping that it pays off. Ankit Rajpoot, who is back in the side today, to start proceedings with the ball. The countdown is over and here we go...
Quinton de Kock is up for a chat. He says that the team feels pretty good and are fresh. States that he was happy to spend some time in the middle, in the last game. Feels that they stuck to the basics and did not try to complicate things too much. Adds that it is always important for a team like Mumbai to get a good start and make the most of the opportunities. Reckons that they have done that. Feels it is important to win the small battles.
Rajasthan (Playing XI) - Jos Buttler (WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal (IN PLACE OF ROBIN UTHAPPA), Steven Smith (C), Sanju Samson, Mahipal Lomror, Rahul Tewatia, Tom Curran, Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer, Ankit Rajpoot (IN PLACE OF RIYAN PARAG), Kartik Tyagi (IN PLACE OF JAYDEV UNADKAT).
Mumbai (Unchanged Playing XI) - Quinton de Kock (WK), Rohit Sharma (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.
Steven Smith, Rajasthan's captain, says that Jaiswal, Rajpoot and Tyagi are the changes while not elaborating on who makes their way out. Feels that it is certainly cooler this evening than the day game they played earlier. Finishes by saying they are bowling first and wants to do well.
Rohit Sharma, Mumbai's skipper, says that it looks a good pitch, played the first game here. Wants to follow the basics and play good cricket. He believes that the team can be more consistent and says there are learnings from each game. Informs that they are unchanged.
TOSS - The spin of the coin lands in Rohit's favour. MUMBAI WILL BAT!
Pitch Report - Deep Dasgupta is in the middle for the Pitch Report. He says that the central pitch is being used for this game. Dasgupta feels there is a fair amount of grass on the pitch and Danny Morrison concurs. Morrison feels that the grass will allow the ball to slide on better. He feels that it is a good surface and has good carry. Dasgupta sees some cracks and feels it could be two-paced a bit. He further closes by saying that it is a good pitch to bat on.
Just moments away before all the action descends in Abu Dhabi for Match 20. Hello and welcome to our coverage of the same. Mumbai steamrolled Hyderabad in their last game at Sharjah and are coming in with 2 wins on the trot while the case is the other way around for Rajasthan. Both are giants in their right and nothing can be said rightaway as to who might hold sway. It will be interesting to see what changes Smith might have pondered over, if any, to stem any further losses. Sit tight as we bring you the toss and the team updates...
