Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (0 Run) Loopy and full on off, de Kock gets forward and defends it to short cover. Mumbai are 90/0 at the halfway mark. 59 needed more, under 6 an over required.
9.5 overs (1 Run) Skidding into the batsman from around off, helped in the gap at mid-wicket for a run.
9.4 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss for the third time in this over! Shortish and close to off, Sharma tries to cut but misses. Too close to play that shot.
9.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Remarkable shot! Varun serves a half-volley around off, Sharma is quick to pick it and launches it over square leg for a biggie.
9.2 overs (0 Run) Another play and a miss! Beats the inside edge of the bat this time. Tossed up ball outside off, Sharma tries to play the slog sweep but misses. He loses his balance but remains inside the crease.
9.1 overs (0 Run) Beaten! Flighted ball outside off, going straight on, Rohit is beaten on the cover drive.
8.6 overs (1 Run) Stays back to a shortish ball and steers it down to third man for a run. 12 from the over and Mumbai continue to march towards the target.
8.5 overs (1 Run) Very full and wide outside off, de Kock digs it out towards the off side. It's in the gap and they cross.
8.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Brings up his third fifty this season in style. This one is by far the best. Russell decides to bang one short on middle, Quinton stands tall to ride the bounce and hoists it over long leg for a maximum.
8.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Dismissed! Russell continues to be very full but this time the line is close to the off stump, de Kock latches onto it and muscles it straight down the ground for a boundary.
8.2 overs (0 Run) Once again Russell bowls it very full and wide outside off, this time de Kock gets bat on ball but only to mistime his shot back to the bowler.
8.1 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss! Very full and wide outside off, de Kock tries to chase it and squeeze it out but misses.
Drinks break. Mumbai are in a commanding position. They have raced to 71 in 8 overs and need another 78 runs in 72 balls. They are cruising at this stage and Kolkata can only have a say if they manage to pick wickets in a heap. Can they do it in the middle overs?
7.6 overs (0 Run) Presses forward to a full ball and pushes it towards cover-point. Good first over by the young spinner.
7.5 overs (0 Run) Again a bit short, Rohit plays it late from the crease but still finds backward point.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Full and flighted outside off, de Kock stretches forward and pushes it to covers for a run.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Quicker and on middle, fired in, Sharma knocks it down to long on for a run.
7.2 overs (2 Runs) This time Rohit finds the gap. Shortish and on off, punched through extra cover for a couple.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Starts with a shortish ball on off, cut through the line but straight to point.
Spin time. Varun Chakravarthy comes into the attack.
6.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This is turning out to be a classy knock from de Kock. Showing his range there. Leans into a full length ball and strokes it elegantly through the gap between extra cover and mid off. 16 from the over, Mumbai are cruising!
6.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! This one goes the distance! QdK is on fire! Picks up the back of the length delivery early, turns on the back foot and nails it over wide long on for a biggie.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller again, around off, a loose shot through the line, slightly uppish but goes safely to mid off. They cross.
6.3 overs (0 Run) A flick shot from the bat of Rohit Sharma but he fails to get the placement right. Straight to the fielder on the leg side.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller length ball on leg and middle, de Kock plays it late and helps it towards point for a run.
6.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Smashed! Just a touch short in length on middle, de Kock swivels on the back foot and hammers it through square leg. The fielder in the deep tries his best but still comes second best.
5.6 overs (0 Run) A terrific yorker, right in the blockhole, Rohit digs it out. 51/0 in the Powerplay for Mumbai!
5.5 overs (1 Run) Russell digs in a short ball on middle, de Kock takes him on and pulls it in front of square leg. It goes on one bounce to the fielder in the deep and they take a run.
5.4 overs (1 Run) Full and angling in on middle, Sharma helps it to the right of mid on for a run. 50 up for Mumbai!
5.3 overs (0 Run) Shortish again, around off, Sharma punches it from the back foot, it goes past the bowler but the mid off fielder has it covered.
5.2 overs (0 Run) A touch short and close to off, Rohit taps it down but finds point.
5.1 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on middle, de Kock works it through mid-wicket and calls for two. Will only get a run.
Follow the Indian Premier League 2020 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 10.2 overs, Mumbai Indians, chasing a target of 149, are 94/0. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of Indian Premier League 2020 today match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders. Everything related to Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders live score. Do check for Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.