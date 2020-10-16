Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (0 Run) On the pads, it is worked through square leg for one.
9.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Need a few more do Kolkata! The paddle sweep comes out. With no short fine leg, it is a smart shot. Morgan does so very effectively and it goes for a boundary.
9.4 overs (0 Run) Nice and slow again on off, it is guided to point.
9.3 overs (0 Run) The googly, it is slower and outside off. Morgan looks to play the paddle sweep but misses to get hit on the pads.
9.2 overs (0 Run) On off, it is pushed back to the bowler.
9.1 overs (2 Runs) Very full and outside off, it is driven nicely through covers for two.
8.6 overs (0 Run) No run, that is punched off the back foot but straight to the fielder.
DRINKS! Mumbai are flying at this stage. They have removed the cream of Kolkata's batting and are right on top. Having said that, they cannot afford to relax. The two batsmen in the middle have the reputation to change the landscape of a match in a matter of minutes. So, the defending champions will have to be right on the money. For Kolkata, they are in a deep hole at the moment and their innings is screaming for partnerships. Let's see how they respond.
8.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Not for too long, Dre Russ has dumped this one into the stands! Krunal tosses it up in the air and lands it full, Russell gets the chance to get underneath it and smokes it over mid-wicket for a biggie. Brings up 50 for Kolkata. We have lost the ball, so the umpires have decided to take the drinks break.
8.4 overs (0 Run) Quicker and flatter on middle, Russell defends it from the crease. For how long will he block?
8.3 overs (1 Run) Morgan brings out the paddle scoop. Gets across the stumps to a full ball and eases it behind square leg for one.
8.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter and shorter outside off, Morgan punches it back and Krunal stops it to his right.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up ball around middle, clipped behind square leg for a run.
7.6 overs (0 Run) A googly to end a brilliant over! It is outside off and then turns away. Morgan looks to push at it but is beaten.
7.5 overs (1 Run) No hat-trick! It is tossed up outside off. Russell drives it nicely but to covers. He misfields and a run is taken.
Andre Russell is the new man in. He too has not had a good time with the bat but could this be his night? Kolkata will hope so. He has to face the heat straightaway as he will be facing the hat-trick ball.
7.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! DRAGGED ON! Karthik is out of here now and his poor run in this year's edition continues. Mumbai all over Kolkata right now. It is nice and slow, dips as it gets to the batter. It is a googly outside off. Karthik looks to play the paddle sweep but gets an inside edge. It goes between his legs and onto the stumps. Chahar has two in two. He is on a hat-trick.
Eoin Morgan walks out to bat! The new skipper needs to play a captain's knock here.
7.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Another one bites the dust and Kolkata slip further. The well-set Gill is out of here. He looked to take on the leg spinner as he tries to loft it over the long on fence but does not get the desired elevation. Pollard there seems to have ran in but takes it nicely with a leap above his head. So timely wickets are keeping Mumbai on top.
7.2 overs (2 Runs) A couple now! On middle, it is worked through mid-wicket and in the gap for two.
7.1 overs (0 Run) On middle, it is pushed to covers.
Rahul Chahar to bowl now!
6.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That should get Karthik going! Shorter and on middle, it is pulled nicely, it is in the gap and towards the mid-wicket region for a much-needed boundary. DK gets off the mark on the 7th ball.
6.5 overs (1 Run) On middle, it is pushed through covers for one.
6.4 overs (1 Run) LEG BYE! Karthik makes room and it is fired on the pads, Karthik tries to flick but it goes off the pads and it goes towards the off side for one.
6.3 overs (0 Run) On off, it is pushed to covers.
6.2 overs (0 Run) On the pads, Karthik looks to work it on the leg side but it flicks the pads and goes to the keeper.
6.1 overs (1 Run) On middle, it is pushed down to long on for one.
5.6 overs (0 Run) It is on middle, it is pushed back to the bowler. An excellent end to the over after going for a boundary early on. End of the Powerplay and it is dominated by Mumbai. Kolkata are 33 for 2.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Length again, this is pushed towards mid on.
5.4 overs (0 Run) On a length and around middle, Karthik defends it onto the ground.
Dinesh Karthik is the new man in. He is now relieved of the captaincy duties, let's see how DK goes now.
5.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! GLOVED AND TAKEN! Nathan gets his first! This should make him feel a lot better as he has not had the best of starts. This is shorter and on the body, Rana looks to pull but it goes off the glove and to the keeper. Kolkata in trouble early on. Rana never looked comfortable and he is a goner.
5.2 overs (1 Run) Shorter and outside off, Gill makes room and cuts it through point for one.
5.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Up and over! Fuller and on middle, Gill lofts it with ease over the mid on fielder for a boundary. Good start to the last over of the Powerplay.
Follow the Indian Premier League 2020 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 10.1 overs, Kolkata Knight Riders are 57/4. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of Indian Premier League 2020 today match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders. Everything related to Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders live score. Do check for Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.