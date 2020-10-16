Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
We're done with all the action for this evening. The weekend is here so it's time to get ready for the double-header. A couple of matches are lined up for Saturday. Rajasthan will be facing Bangalore first at 1400 local (1000 GMT) and that will be followed by the clash between Delhi and Chennai at 1800 local (1400 GMT). Do join us for all the action. Cheers!
Man of the Match award is bagged by Quinton de Kock! On his leg side shots, the wicketkeeper-batsman replies that it's best shot that he has in his armoury and it happens naturally, he doesn't plan that shot. Adds that he looks to keep his balance and play it as he sees it. Shares that he does not watch himself bat a lot and he only wants to stay in the line of the ball and play accordingly. Mentions that in the last game, he was disappointed not to finish the game and today he is glad to do that. Says that Mahela Jayawardene keeps him focused and checked and it's nice to have someone like him around. On the dropped catch, de Kock says that he has played enough cricket to not think much about his keeping as these things happen to everyone.
Mumbai skipper, Rohit Sharma starts by saying that this win gives them a lot of confidence. Adds that the trend has been defending but it is changing now as teams batting second have now started to win. States that it is always a challenge after winning 4 in 4 as to how do they turn up for the next game and they did it brilliantly. Shares that he did take his chances by bowling the spinners against Russell but he then brought on Bumrah against him who got the job done. Mentions he takes the backseat most of the time when batting with de Kock as the South African likes to go after the bowlers right from the word go and he should continue to bat like that without taking any pressure. Adds it is important for them to not get complacent and they can't take the foot off the gas in this tournament. Tells that his boys are hungry and they want to play and win.
Hardik Pandya, who played a lovely cameo towards the end, is up for a chat. Shares that he is using that bat for almost three years now and it has to be good. Adds that he tries to maintain his shape and he is working on his technique and it is working well for him. Mentions he tries to keep it simple and does not think about what the bowler is trying to bowl as he plays to the merit of the delivery. Jokes by saying that he should be missing changing the diapers rather than the dance floor as he has now become a father.
Kolkata skipper, Eoin Morgan says they lost a lot of wickets early and it did not let them put a good score on the board. Adds that the way their batters played, it's difficult to stop a team like Mumbai. Admits they did not have a lot of runs on the board. States number 4, 5 and 6 is an important position, today it did not make a lot of difference as they were all dismissed early but they are trying to make the most of their batting experience.
Mumbai continue to roar in this season. Yet another clinical outing for them. Their bowlers did a commendable job to restrict Kolkata and then their batting was relentless. Still, they would like to improve their death bowling which was the only blemish for them this evening.
It was a completely one-sided affair as Kolkata didn't turn up with the bat. They were on the back foot very early in the match and despite the partnership between Pat Cummins and Eoin Morgan, they only managed a below-par total. During the innings break, we all thought that it could be a tricky chase as the pitch appeared to be two-paced but the big opening stand between Quinton de Kock and Rohit Sharma put the chase to bed very early. Change in leadership for Kolkata but no change in their fate.
A resounding win for Mumbai! They have thrashed Kolkata here by 8 wickets and 19 balls to spare. Courtesy this comprehensive win, the defending champions jump to the top in the points table.
16.5 overs (1 Run) THERE IS THE WINNING RUN! Pandya eases this full toss on off, down to long off for one. Easy win for Mumbai. THEY DO IT WITH 8 WICKETS TO SPARE!
16.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Scores level now! It is short and outside off, Pandya slashes at it. It goes off the outer half towards the point fence for a boundary.
16.3 overs (1 Run) A full toss on middle, it is hit down to long on for one.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Just a biggie away now! On middle, Pandya swings but it goes off the inner half through mid-wicket for one.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter and outside off, it is cut towards point for one.
15.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end but an expensive over by Cummins! A short one on middle, it is ducked under.
15.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Exquisite! So easy! Just 8 more needed. This is a poor ball. It is on the pads, Pandya uses his wrists and whips it over the square leg fence.
15.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This is majestic! Another brilliant lofted drive. It is fuller and on middle, Pandya shows the full face of the bat and lofts it over the bowler's head for another boundary.
15.3 overs (0 Run) A trademark pace bowler comeback. He bangs it short. Pandya ducks under it.
15.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is a lovely shot by Pandya! Wow! It is a length ball on middle, not a bad delivery but Pandya stands tall and lofts it over the mid on fielder for a boundary. He made a decent ball look pretty ordinary.
15.1 overs (1 Run) On the pads, it is worked down to fine leg for one.
