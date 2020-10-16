Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
0.5 over (0 Run) No run, the batsman has just blocked that from his crease.
0.4 over (0 Run) No run, that is punched off the back foot but straight to the fielder.
0.4 over (1 Run) Wide called for height!
0.3 over (0 Run) On a length and around off, Gill punches it from the back foot towards mid off.
0.2 over (1 Run) Lovely! A bit of swing there, full and on middle, a hint of inswing, Tripathi pushes it towards short mid-wicket where Sharma misfields slightly and allows the first run to Kolkata.
0.1 over (0 Run) Boult begins with a good length ball close to off, Rahul plays it near his front foot, opens the face of his bat and pushes it to backward point.
It is time for the action to begin! The countdown is done! The Mumbai players now make their way out to the middle. The Kolkata openers Shubman Gill and Rahul Tripathi stride towards the centre. It is Trent Boult who will start the proceedings for Mumbai. Here we go...
Nathan Coulter-Nile says he has fully recovered, he was good to go after the second game but Pattinson bowled well which kept him on the bench. It has been long since he played a game so he might be rusty but he hopes he can do well. States it is tough to get into the side as there are a lot of world-class bowlers and now staying in the side will be tougher. Ends by saying they need to repeat their performance of their last game against Kolkata, it is not going good for them and he hopes it can continue to be good for his side.
Mumbai (Playing XI) - Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile (In for James Pattinson), Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.
Kolkata (Playing XI) - Rahul Tripathi, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan (C), Dinesh Karthik (WK), Andre Russell, Chris Green (In for Tom Banton), Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi (In for Kamlesh Nagarkoti), Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna.
Mumbai skipper, Rohit Sharma says that he is confident as they had a good game last time chasing here. Adds that it gives them another opportunity to get out there and express themselves. Tells that to keep the players fresh is important and they are making sure to manage their workload. Informs that they have one change as James Pattinson is rested and Nathan Coulter-Nile replaces him.
Kolkata's brand new captain, Eoin Morgan starts by saying that he is batting first as majority of the matches here have been won by the teams batting first. Calls it a good pitch and hopes to set a good score on the board. Informs that Dinesh Karthik made his decision known to him and the head coach yesterday as he wants to focus on his batting. Morgan shares that they have made a couple of changes, Tom Banton and Kamlesh Nagarkoti make way for Shivam Mavi and Chris Green.
Toss - Up goes the coin! Eoin Morgan gets it his way as Rohit Sharma calls it wrongly. KOLKATA ELECT TO BAT!
Pitch report - A fresh pitch is being used for this evening. There is a tinge of grass on the surface and it's evenly spread. JP Duminy reckons there will be some assistance for the bowlers early on and then the spinners will also get some purchase towards the backend of the innings. The South African points out that the spinners will have to vary their pace smartly.
Here is what Eoin Morgan has to say! The Englishman said that Dinesh Karthik informed about his decision yesterday to step down and focus on his batting. Terms this gesture as selfless which DK feels is in the best interest of the team. Morgan is delighted to lead Kolkata and wants everyone to realize their true potential. Informs that they will be opting for a different combination and hopes for the best.
As far as Kolkata are concerned, they would be aiming to start afresh under the new leadership. Their last loss was a hefty one where they went down by 82 runs against Bangalore and would hope that the worst period is over. There was never any doubt over the quality they possess in the dressing room and let's see how they respond to Morgan's captaincy.
Hello and welcome everyone for this clash between on-song Mumbai and inconsistent Kolkata. The defending champions have shown some exemplary form in this edition and are looking like defending their title with ease. For them, everything is falling into place and they appear to have all the bases covered. Against Kolkata, they enjoy a great head-to-head battle as well and on current form, Mumbai are the favourites this evening to get their fifth win on the bounce. Stay tuned for more...
Dinesh Karthik has stepped down as captain of Kolkata is the biggest news of the evening and Eoin Morgan has been given the command of the team. We all saw that coming and it has finally happened! The World Cup-winning captain of England is taking the charge after the first half of this season with 7 matches in the League stages left for Kolkata. With 4 wins, they are in the middle of the table and their fans would hope that under Morgan's leadership, they charge to the top.
