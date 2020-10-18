Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab: IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
8.3 overs (0 Run) No run, that is punched off the back foot but straight to the fielder.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Back of a length ball around middle and leg, Gayle flicks this one to the leg side to run across for the single.
8.1 overs (1 Run) On a good length on middle, Rahul tucks this one to the square leg region for a single.
7.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end the over as Gayle pushes this one to the point region. Rahul wants the single by Gayle sends him back.
7.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Gayle finds the gap on this occasion! He has hit this one with the turn! Flatter ball around leg, Gayle slog sweeps this one towards the deep square leg region and it crosses the fence.
7.4 overs (2 Runs) Another couple of runs as Gayle lofts this loopy ball over the cover region. It lands safe and the batters complete two runs.
7.3 overs (2 Runs) Flatter ball around leg, Gayle sweeps this one towards the fine leg area. The batters come back for the second run.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Flighted ball around off, Gayle defends this one out.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball around off, Rahul works this to the off side to collect a single.
Rahul Chahar comes into the attack.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Slower short ball around off, Gayle sways away from it.
6.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! High and handsome! Brilliant batting from Gayle! Full ball on middle, Gayle powers it over long on for a maximum.
6.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Way outside off, Gayle lets it go. Wide signalled.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Full ball on middle, Rahul drives it past the bowler and towards long on. Boult runs across and then slides to make a good stop. Just a single.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on middle, Gayle heaves it to long on for a single.
6.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Outside the tramline! Very full ball outside off, Gayle leaves it alone. Wided.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Slower ball on the pads, Gayle defends it back to the bowler.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, Rahul works it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
DRINKS! Punjab needed a strong start if they wanted to chase this target down, they have done just that. First, it was the duo of Rahul and Mayank but then Mayank fell and in came Chris Gayle. Now, it is Gayle and Rahul out there and if they keep going the way they are, this total will be chased down with ease. But the bowling attack of Mumbai is no joke and they will be roaring to send these batters back to the hut. They will need to scalp some wickets if they are to stop them from chasing this down. An interesting spell of cricket awaits us. Kieron Pollard is handed the ball by Mumbai.
5.6 overs (1 Run) Good length ball outside off, Rahul drives it to deep point for a single. Punjab are 51 for 1 at the end of the Powerplay. They need 126 in 14 overs.
5.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Smacked! Boult tried to go short but did not get enough bounce on it. Shortish on middle, Rahul powers it to the deep mid-wicket region for a boundary.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Full ball on off, Rahul pushes it to mid off.
5.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Hammered! This is excellent batting from Rahul! Short ball on middle, Rahul whacks it over deep mid-wicket for a maximum.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Fullish ball outside off, Rahul drives it to point.
5.1 overs (0 Run) On a length on off, Rahul taps it to point.
