9.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Poor ball and it has been put away! Flatter outside off, Pandya cuts it through cover-point for a boundary.
9.5 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off, de Kock punches it to deep cover for a single.
9.4 overs (0 Run) Flatter ball on middle, de Kock plays it back to the bowler.
9.3 overs (1 Run) Floated outside off, Pandya drives it to deep cover for a single.
9.2 overs (4 Runs) EDGY FOUR! Just past Gayle at first slip! Flatter ball outside off, Pandya looks to cut but it takes the outside edge and goes past Gayle towards third man for a boundary.
9.1 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Flatter ball outside off, Pandya looks to cut but misses.
DRINKS! What a start this has been by Punjab. They have scalped three wickets right in the Powerplay. This is just the start they required if they were to apply some pressure on Mumbai. They will look to build on this and scalp a few more wickets. Mumbai, on the other hand, have not started off with their usual best but their batting line-up runs deep and they will not be too worried. Murugan Ashwin is handed the ball for Punjab.
8.6 overs (0 Run) Flatter around off, de Kock pushes this to the point region. Pandya says no for the single.
8.5 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball around leg, Pandya plays this slightly uppishly towards the long on region for another single.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball around middle, de Kock tucks this one to the deep mid-wicket region for a single.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Short ball on middle, Pandya tucks this one the mid-wicket region for a single.
8.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Krunal finds the gap again! He is looking in fine touch today! Floated around off, Pandya lofts this one over the extra cover region and it crosses the fence.
8.1 overs (0 Run) Floated around off, Pandya defends this one out.
7.6 overs (0 Run) On a full length around off, de Kock punches this one to the man stationed at mid off and says no for the single. Good start by Jordan as he concedes only 7 runs.
7.5 overs (0 Run) On a good length around off, de Kock pushes this one to the cover region.
7.4 overs (1 Run) A short ball around off, Pandya looks for the pull but it comes off the toe end of the bat and goes towards mid on. The batters take the single.
7.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! What a shot by Krunal! He has hammered this one! Back of a length ball outside off, Pandya lofts this one towards the deep cover region and it crosses the fence for a biggie.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Confusion, confusion! Nothing in the end! Back of a length ball on off, Pandya pushes it to the mid off region and the batters start-stop looking for the single but do not take the single in the end.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length ball on middle, Pandya hops and tucks it to the mid-wicket region.
Chris Jordan will bowl now.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Flatter around middle and leg, de Kock looks to flick this but misses and it comes off the pads and the ball rolls to the off side.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Loopy around off, Pandya pushes this to the point region for one.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Floated around off, Pandya looks to defend this one but misses and gets hit on the pads. A loud appeal but no says the umpire. Must knicked the bat first. They check for the catch that Rahul took. But it has hit the ground before Rahul caught this one.
6.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter around middle, Pandya pushes this one to the off side.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Loopy around off, de Kock works this one towards the cover region for one.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Floated around off, Pandya works this one towards the point region and a fumble by the fielder there gets the batters a single.
5.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end the over as de Kock plays this one to the point region. Mumbai are at 43/3 at the end of the Powerplay.
5.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Slapped! What a shot this is by Quinton de Kock! He is in spectacular form! Back of a length ball outside off, de Kock punches this one through the extra cover region to bag a boundary.
5.4 overs (0 Run) On off, de Kock pushes this one to the point region.
5.3 overs (0 Run) On a good length around off, de Kock plays this one to the point region.
5.2 overs (1 Run) Short of a good length on off, Krunal gets off the mark by cutting this one to the third man region for a single.
Krunal Pandya is in for Mumbai.
5.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Getting Arshdeep Singh back on is a great decision by Rahul as he scalps a wicket right on the first ball of his second over! Kishan looked for the big one but he holes out to the fielder! Back of a length ball outside off, Kishan looks to go big and slaps this one wide of the third man region and Murugan Ashwin there runs to his left and takes a very simple catch in the deep. What a start this has been by Punjab.
