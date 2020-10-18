Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab: IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Punjab started off well with the bat. It was KL Rahul who was the pick of the lot with the bat and he was amazing out in the middle. Chris Gayle, too was good with the bat and but he could not stay for a long period. Pooran played some good strokes but was sent back to the hut by Bumrah. It was Bumrah again who got rid of Rahul towards the end. Hooda and Jordan played well in the final 2 overs for them to make the Super Over.
What a finish we have had in this game! Right down to the wire and it is a tie! Second super over in the day! The game kept shuffling between Mumbai and Punjab and in the end 40 overs of play could not separate both the sides and a super over will be required for us to find the winner in this one.
19.6 overs (1 Run) OUT! RUN OUT! We have another Super Over! History created! Two Super Overs in the same day! Very full on middle, Jordan drives it to long on and takes off for the couple. The fielder has a shy at the keeper's end. De Kock collects and whips the bails off. Third umpire is called for and the replays show that Jordan was out of his crease. SUPER OVER.
The third umpire is called into play for this run out appeal. Replays roll in and his bat is just short. This is going to be out.
19.5 overs (1 Run) Very full outside off, Hooda drives it to deep point for a single. 2 needed. Can we have another Super Over?
19.4 overs (0 Run) That is not a wide! Good decision as Hooda moved across! Nicely bowled! Very full down leg side, Hooda shuffles across and looks to flick but misses. Not given a wide. Hooda is not happy.
19.3 overs (1 Run) Short ball on middle, Jordan pulls it to long on for a single. 3 needed from 3.
19.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That was a terrific yorker but luck is going Punjab's way! Boult will feel undone here! Yorker on the pads, Jordan looks to flick but gets an inside edge which goes past the keeper and to the fence.
19.1 overs (1 Run) DROPPED! Would have been a terrific catch but he definitely saved four runs for his side! Full ball on middle, Hooda shuffles across and then heaves it to square leg. Coulter-Nile dives full stretch to take the catch but fails to hold on but he has done well to stop the boundary. Only a single.
Trent Boult will bowl the final over of the innings. Can he defend the 9 runs that Punjab require?
18.6 overs (0 Run) Slower short ball around middle, Jordan looks to pull but misses. 9 needed. Another Super Over on the cards?
18.5 overs (2 Runs) Full ball on middle, Jordan drives it to wide of long off for a couple. 9 Needed from 7.
18.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Adding insult to injury! This over has probably sealed the game for Punjab! Very full on the pads, Jordan flicks it to the fine leg region for a boundary.
18.3 overs (1 Run) DROPPED! What is Rahul Chahar doing? This should have been taken! Has this cost Mumbai the game? Short ball on the pads, Hooda swivels and then pulls it to short fine leg. Rahul Chahar moves and tries to the take the catch but fails to hold on. A single taken.
18.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! There's the boundary! Nicely played! Poor stuff from Coulter-Nile! Good length ball outside off, Hooda cuts it between the point and the short third man fielder for a boundary.
18.1 overs (2 Runs) Short ball around off, Hooda pulls it wide of long on for a couple.
17.6 overs (0 Run) Very full outside off, Jordan drives it to cover. Brilliant over from Bumrah! Just 5 from it. Punjab need 22 in 12.
17.5 overs (1 Run) Full ball on middle, Hooda flicks it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
17.4 overs (1 Run) Low full toss on middle, Jordan works it to long on for a single.
Chris Jordan is the new batter in for Punjab.
17.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED! Bumrah gets Mumbai back in the game! What a yorker! Even a set batsman cannot face it! This is why he is rated so highly by everyone! Just terrific! Yorker around off, Rahul looks to drive but misses and the ball goes onto hit the stumps. There is life for Mumbai yet in this game.
17.2 overs (2 Runs) Full toss on off, Rahul drives it to cover and takes off for a single. The fielder has a shy at the bowler's end but misses. Another run taken as the the ball goes towards deep mid-wicket.
17.1 overs (1 Run) Full toss on middle, Hooda heaves it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Slower ball outside off, Hooda guides it to short third man for a single.
16.5 overs (0 Run) PLAY AND A MISS! Good length ball outside off, Hooda looks to cut but misses.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Short ball on middle, Rahul works it to deep square leg for a single.
16.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Brilliant batting from Rahul! He is taking Punjab home against Mumbai! Full ball outside off, Rahul crunches it towards the deep cover region for a boundary.
16.2 overs (2 Runs) Short ball on middle, Rahul pulls it wide of the long on fielder for a couple.
16.1 overs (2 Runs) Good length ball on middle, Rahul works it to deep mid-wicket for a couple. He becomes the first Indian player to score over 500 runs in a single season three consecutive times.
Nathan Coulter-Nile is back into the attack for Mumbai. 2-0-10-0 for him so far.
15.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! What a shot from Deepak Hooda! This game is heading towards Punjab! 37 needed from 4. Short ball around middle, Hooda hooks it over fine leg for a maximum.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Very full outside off, Rahul drives it to deep extra cover for just a single.
15.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Brilliant shot from KL Rahul! Great cricket! Short ball outside off, Rahul cuts it through cover-point for a boundary.
15.3 overs (0 Run) Fullish ball on off, Rahul pushes it to point for a dot.
15.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Full ball outside off, Rahul leaves it alone. Wided.
Ishan Kishan seems to be in some sort of discomfort. He is clutching his hamstring and the physios are out in the middle to have a look at him. Mumbai will be hoping that this is nothing serious as Kishan is a gun out in the field and they will need him out there.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Back of a length ball on off, Hooda punches it to deep cover for a single.
15.1 overs (2 Runs) Good length ball on middle, Hooda pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a couple.
