Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) Short ball around leg, Hooda tucks this one to the mid-wicket region and the batters settle for the single. Punjab need 52 runs in the last 5 overs.
14.5 overs (1 Run) Short ball on middle, Rahul tucks this to the mid-wicket region to collect a single.
14.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Great shot! This was a bad ball and Rahul punishes him alright! Full toss outside off, Rahul smacks this one towards the deep cover region and even though a fielder tried to dive and stop this, it crosses the ropes. Punjab need some more of these.
14.3 overs (0 Run) Full toss around leg, Rahul tucks this but it is straight to the man at short fine leg.
14.2 overs (0 Run) Short ball around middle and leg, Rahul makes some room and works this to the man at covers.
14.1 overs (2 Runs) Flatter around leg, Rahul tucks this one to the mid-wicket area and they will come back for the second run.
13.6 overs (1 Run) Short ball outside off, Rahul cuts this one to the deep point region for a single. 60 runs required in the last 6 overs.
13.5 overs (1 Run) A single and Hooda is off the mark as he plays this to the off side.
13.4 overs (0 Run) On middle, blocked by Hooda.
Deepak Hooda makes his way out to the middle.
13.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! What are Punjab doing? They are losing wickets at such a quick pace and this does not help their cause! It is Maxwell who has departed this time and he has not fired once again with the bat! Loopy ball outside off, Maxwell looks to work this across the line but it spins away a touch and kisses his outside edge and goes towards Rohit Sharma who is at first slip and he is not going to drop these chances.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Loopy around off, Rahul drives it towards the cover region for a single.
13.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! FIFTY FOR KL RAHUL! Rahul has played well so far but will know that the job is not done! This one has disappeared! What a shot! Flatter around middle, Rahul rocks on his back foot and hammers this over the deep square leg area for a biggie.
12.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end the over as Maxwell pushes this one to the off side. A great over by Bumrah. Only 3 runs and also the wicket of Pooran.
Glenn Maxwell comes out to bat, replacing Nicholas Pooran.
12.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Bumrah has done exactly what he was brought on to do! He breaks this partnership down and he sends the very dangerous Pooran back into the hut! Bumrah always does what he needs to do when he is brought back in the middle overs! Bumrah dishes a short length ball around off and middle, Pooran swivels and pulls this one hard but it does not have enough power in it for it to cross the ropes. It goes high up in the air towards the fine leg region. Nathan Coulter-Nile settles under this one and takes the catch.
12.4 overs (0 Run) Another dot this time as Pooran blocks the ball back towards Bumrah.
12.3 overs (0 Run) Short of a good length delivery around off, Pooran works this one to the point region.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Back of a length ball around off and middle, Rahul swivels and pulls this one to the deep square leg region. It lands safe and the batters run across for the single.
12.1 overs (2 Runs) Back of a length ball around off, Rahul punches this one through the cover region for a couple of runs. Krunal Pandya does well in the deep to stop this one.
Jasprit Bumrah is back on. 1-0-1-1 are his figures so far.
11.6 overs (0 Run) Flatter outside off, Pooran looks for the reverse sweep but misses it completely. Punjab need 72 runs in 48 balls.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter around middle, Rahul pushes this off his back foot towards the leg side to collect a single.
11.4 overs (0 Run) Loopy ball around off, it spins away from Rahul who watchfully lets this one go to the keeper.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Short ball outside off, Pooran reaches out and cuts this one to the deep point region for one.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Flighted ball on middle, Rahul lunges forward and drives this one towards the long on region for a single.
11.1 overs (0 Run) Loopy ball around off, Rahul looks to have a poke at this but it spins away into the keeper's mitts.
10.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Wonderful batting by Pooran! He is in some mood! Back of a length ball around off, Pooran swivels and pulls this one hard towards the deep square leg fence and finds the fence for a biggie. 100 up for Punjab as well.
10.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Beauty! What a shot! A slower good length ball outside off, Pooran slaps this one through the cover region and it runs away to the ropes. Pooran has looked good so far.
10.4 overs (2 Runs) Back of a length ball outside off, Pooran cuts this one towards the deep point region. Two is the call and the batters collect two runs.
10.3 overs (1 Run) A single this time as Rahul tucks this to the leg side.
10.2 overs (2 Runs) Back of a length ball on middle, Rahul strides forward and tucks this to the mid-wicket region. The batters come back for the second run as the man fires a throw in to Pollard at the non-striker's end.
10.1 overs (0 Run) A slower good length ball around off, Rahul plays this slightly uppish back towards Pollard but it drops before Kieron can grab it.
