4.6 overs (1 Run) Flatter around leg, Kishan tucks this to the square leg region to collect a single.
4.5 overs (0 Run) Flatter around off, Kishan looks to flick this one to the leg side but an outside edge sends the ball to the point region.
4.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Into the gap and this will be four! Kishan plays this one well! Flatter around off, Kishan rocks on his back foot and punches this through the mid-wicket region to collect a boundary.
4.3 overs (1 Run) Floated ball around off, de Kock pushes this to the long off region for another single.
4.2 overs (1 Run) Loopy around off, Kishan works this one to the long off region for one.
4.1 overs (1 Run) Floated around off, de Kock works this to the off side for a single.
3.6 overs (5 Runs) FIVE OVERTHROWS! Back of a length ball around off, de Kock taps this to the point region for a quick single. The fielder at point has a shy at the keeper's end but misses and the backup fielder cannot gather this one and it runs away to the fence. Poor stuff.
3.5 overs (1 Run) A short length ball around off, Kishan pulls this one towards the mid-wicket region for a single.
3.4 overs (0 Run) On a good length on middle, Kishan looks to play on this but it takes the inside edge and hits his pads.
Ishan Kishan is the new batter in for Mumbai.
3.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! It is Shami who has struck now! Mumbai's batting is just faltering now! Careless shot from Yadav and he plays the price for the same! This is bowled on a good length around middle, Yadav flicks this one casually towards the mid-wicket region and the fielder there fumbles on the first attempt but scalps the catch on the second attempt. It is Murugan Ashwin who has caught this one and he has done well.
3.2 overs (0 Run) Short of a good length around middle, Yadav pushes this one to the mid on fielder and says no for the single.
3.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length ball outside off, Yadav cuts this but it is straight to the first slip fielder.
2.6 overs (1 Run) LEG BYE! Back of a length ball around leg, Yadav looks to flick but misses and it comes off his pads towards the leg side. The batters collect a leg bye. An appeal too for LBW by the Punjab players but the umpire says no.
Suryakumar Yadav is the new man in.
2.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Big wicket! The young man has scalped the big wicket of Rohit Sharma and the players of Punjab are ecstatic and why wouldn't they be as well? This is the wicket of Rohit Sharma. Back of a length ball around off, Rohit looks to cut this one but it comes off his bat's inside edge and goes onto hit the stumps. What a big breakthrough this is for young Arshdeep. Just the start that Punjab needed.
2.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length ball on off, de Kock opens up the face of his bat and cuts this one to the man at third man for a single run.
2.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Smashed! This has gone miles! The first six of this innings and it is de Kock who hits this one! Back of a length ball around middle and leg, de Kock swivels and pulls this one over the deep square leg fence for a biggie.
2.2 overs (0 Run) On a good length on middle, de Kock fends this one out.
2.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Arshdeep bowls this short ball around middle, de Kock shuffles and looks to pull this one but misses it. Wided.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length ball on middle, de Kock defends this one out.
Arshdeep Singh is introduced into the attack now.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Back of a length ball around off and middle, Rohit looks for the flick but misses and gets hit on the pads. The players appeal but the umpire does not move.
1.5 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Sharma pushes this one to the off side.
1.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Too much work for man in the deep but his effort was good! Back of a length ball around leg, Rohit tucks this one away to the fine leg region. The fielder does well to dive but his effort will not reap rewards as this touches the ropes.
1.3 overs (1 Run) On a fuller length around leg, de Kock tucks this one away towards the deep square leg region for a single.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Short of a good length ball around off, de Kock pushes this one to the cover region and yells no for the single.
1.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Slapped away by Quinton de Kock! He gets his first boundary of the innings! Back of a length ball outside off, de Kock slams this one through point and it will race away to the fence.
Who will bowl from the other end? It will be Mohammed Shami.
0.6 over (0 Run) Short ball around off, Rohit works this one to the point region. Just 6 runs from the first over.
0.5 over (4 Runs) FOUR! First boundary of the game and it off Rohit's bat! Flatter ball around off, Rohit punches this one through the cover region and it will run away to the fence.
0.4 over (0 Run) On middle, defended back by Rohit.
0.3 over (1 Run) On middle, de Kock tucks this one to the mid-wicket region and they take off for the risky single. Maxwell has a shy at the bowler's end but misses. A single in the end.
0.2 over (0 Run) Floated outside off, de Kock drives this one to the cover region. Rohit looks for the single but is sent back.
0.1 over (1 Run) Rohit and Mumbai are underway straightaway! Starts off with a flatter delivery around leg, Rohit tucks this to the square leg region for a single.
Right! We are done with all the pre-match formalities as the action is about to begin. The umpires walk out into the middle. The players of Punjab are in a huddle and KL Rahul is imparting some final words of wisdom before the fielders take their respective positions out on the field. The openers of Mumbai, Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock make their way out into the middle. Glenn Maxwell will begin with the ball for Punjab. Off we go..
Punjab (Unchanged Playing XI) - Chris Gayle, KL Rahul (WK/C), Mayank Agarwal, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Chris Jordan, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Murugan Ashwin.
Mumbai (Unchanged Playing XI) - Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.
The captain of Punjab, KL Rahul, starts off by saying that they are at a point in the tournament where the toss does not matter and they just want to play well and the boys are looking forward to it. Adds that they need to show energy and try to win everything from here. Tells that they knew that had to win the previous game and they will look to do the same here. States that they are unchanged for this game.
Rohit Sharma, the skipper of Mumbai starts off by saying that there is no reason to change anything and they have done well when they have batted first and when they have put runs on the board. Adds that the team has looked very balanced and guys have put their hands up in different scenarios and the guys have done well. Praises Bumrah for his bowling and says that him doing well is the team doing well. States that they are unchanged for this game.
TOSS - We are all in readiness for the toss. Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul are out in the middle for the toss. Up goes the coin and it lands in the favor of Mumbai. MUMBAI WILL BAT FIRST!
Hello and welcome to the second game of the Super Sunday. This game sees Mumbai lock horns against Punjab, who are both in contrasting forms as Mumbai is at the top half of the table and Punjab is all the way down in the last position. The similarity between both the teams is that they are on the back of victories in their previous game. Mumbai have been in supreme form and would like to collect the two points on offer here and go on top of the table again. Punjab, on the other hand, have been struggling throughout the season but have not played as bad as the points table make them out to be. They will look to continue their good momentum and beat a strong side in Mumbai. Who comes out on top? Rohit's Mumbai or Rahul's Punjab? Stay tuned for all the updates.
