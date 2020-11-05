Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
19.6 overs (0 Run) And he does, finally. Full and on the stumps, stroked to cover. MUMBAI WIN BY 57 RUNS AND QUALIFY FOR THE FINALS!
What a fascinating one-sided thriller the first Qualifier was. Mumbai were very clinical with the bat and they were even more exceptional with the ball. They have coasted into the finals and look all set to win their 5th title. Delhi, being in the second spot in the points table, get another chance, when they would face off against the winner of the Eliminator, to try to get into the finals. The Eliminator between Hyderabad and Bangalore gets underway on Friday, 06th November 2020, at 1800 Local (1400 GMT). The winner in that progresses to take on Delhi in Qualifier 2. The loser crashes out. Join us then for the Eliminator and until then, take care and stay safe.
Man of the Match, Jasprit Bumrah, says he does not keep track about how many wickets Rabada has, he does not mind not getting wickets but winning the tournament and that is his goal. He felt that the yorker to Dhawan was important, he had a plan and it worked off and he is very happy. States he is happy with whatever role he is given and that keeps him on his toes all the time. Mentions he does not focus a lot on the end result he just wants to do what is needed at the given point of time. Also says he loves working with Boult and he enjoys bowling with him, they do have a lot of discussion about bowling and they learn from each other. Ends by saying the win is very important and there is no better feeling.
Rohit Sharma, the VICTORIOUS MUMBAI SKIPPER, says the intent the play with today was brilliant, the way they finished was also excellent and they were very clinical with the ball too. Adds it was the perfect result for them. Mentions they never had any target in their mind, they are a different team and they want to play in a different way, they just wanted to start well, losing his wicket was not a great thing but Yadav and de Kock did really well and they knew they had the fire power at the back end. States they never want the momentum to shift in T20 cricket and that is why they wanted Kishan to be positive and they wanted to put the pressure back on the bowler and that is what Ishan and Pandya did. States guys do understand their role but they made it very clear as to who has what role and the guys are very happy about that. Admits he has no idea about Boult's fitness, but says he is fine and he should play the final. Ends by saying, Bumrah and Boult have been brilliant, they execute the plans and it is not easy for them to do so but they have been brilliant. Adds in the end that it is very easy to manage Bumrah as he always knows what he is going to bowl.
Stay tuned for the presentation ceremony...
Suryakumar Yadav is up for a chat. Says that it was a wonderful wicket to bat on, adds that a positive mindset was important. States that he wanted to bat a few overs to set the tone for Pollard, Hardik and all, who were to follow. Adds that he was told to go out there and play his natural game, at the same time take some responsibility. Says that he is happy to have smacked Nortje, one of the world's best fast bowlers. Says that he is enjoying the way he is batting. Personal milestones are important but at the end of the day what the team needs matters a lot.
Shreyas Iyer, the losing captain, says that it was a very tough night in the office. Says that he does not want to talk anything negatively to the team. Adds that they were on top of the game where they had Mumbai wickets earlier but they let it slip away from there. States that these things are part and parcel of the game and they need to be taken in the stride. Honestly admits that it is not easy to stay in the bubble. Congratulates his boys on how well they have played so far. States that Ashwin is a great asset to the team. Says that the Mumbai bastsmen were in really good form and it is important to stay positive, no matter what the situation they are in.
Then their new ball bowlers, Boult and Bumrah ran through the top order of Delhi making this task an impossible one. They were 4 down within the Powerplay and then after that, to chase down 200, it is close to a miracle. Stoinis did try his best but he did not receive support from the renowned batters. Axar too did a good job with the bat but it was a little too late till then. One just has to say, Delhi were not up for this game and Mumbai were.
A thumping win for Mumbai to reach yet another finals! How strong are they as a team! They just seem so complete and so very strong. They have so many match-winners in their side and that showed in the first innings with Kishan and Pandya taking them to 200 from a position where that score did not seem possible.
19.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! This one is full and down the leg side, Rabada lets it be. Wide called. Pollard needs to get just one ball straight here.
19.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Full and well outside off, way past the tramline, Kagiso Rabada lets it be.
19.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Rahul Chahar takes a catch and does well to hold onto it, despite the multiple juggles. Every one of the Mumbai players are having a laugh on that. Fullish ball around off, Axar swings across the line, looking for a maximum over wide long on. However he does not time it well, it goes high in the air there. Chahar, who was at deep mid-wicket, runs to his right, gets under the ball. He fumbles, 1, 2, 3....4 times, before managing to hold onto that. Well done in the end, Rahul Chahar.
19.4 overs (1 Run) Slower fuller ball outside off, stroked down to long off for a single.
19.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Some late flourish from Rabada here. Full and outside off, he lifts it over the bowler's head, to his right and the ball storms its way into the long off boundary.
19.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Short ball, Rabada pulls it wide of deep square leg. The fielder there ran to his left and dived but failed to contain it.
19.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Slips a short ball down the leg side, Rabada looks to play at it but misses.
19.1 overs (2 Runs) In the air but safe! Short ball, Kagiso swivels and pulls at it. It goes towads square leg, where Coulter-Nile dives and looks to take it but it was well wide of his reach. Good effort from him though. It goes to the deep for a couple.
18.6 overs (1 Run) Around off, Rabada strokes it uppishly towards wide long on. It lands there safely and he takes a single. Final over coming up. Mumbai are well on course to the finals as an impossible 72 runs is needed from 6 balls.
18.5 overs (1 Run) Very full and around off, driven to wide long off for a single.
18.4 overs (1 Run) Full and on off and middle, driven down to long on for a single.
18.3 overs (1 Run) On off, bunted down to long on for a single.
18.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Bowls a full ball well outside off, Axar looks to dig it out but fails to do so. Wide called.
18.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Coulter-Nile has been punished here. Short ball, Axar watches it carefully and pulls it with disdain over deep mid-wicket.
18.1 overs (0 Run) Around off, pushed to cover.
17.6 overs (1 Run) Length and around off, tucked to square leg for a single. Bumrah finishes with 4-1-14-4. His best figures in T20 cricket! What a day he has had!
17.5 overs (0 Run) Short ball outside off, left alone.
17.4 overs (1 Run) Overthrows and a single. Short ball, Rabada looks to go over covers but ends up getting it off the outer half to point. He strays out of his crease, looking for a single. Yadav at point, collects the ball and flings a throw at the striker's end but misses, the ball goes to the deep on the leg side and Delhi steal a run. There is another throw at the non-striker's end as Rabada takes that one but the ball misses. Nothing off the second overthrow though.
17.3 overs (1 Run) On a length around off, flicked to square leg for a single.
17.2 overs (0 Run) Around off again, cramping Axar for room, he manages to squeeze it out to mid on.
17.1 overs (0 Run) Around off, defended to mid on.
16.6 overs (0 Run) A dot and just 3 runs off the over. Full and around off, stroked straight to cover.
16.5 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Rababa looked to hammer that over cover but ends up missing it badly.
16.4 overs (1 Run) In the air... but safe! Shortish and around off, Axar looks to swing it on the off side but mistimes it high in the air towards cover-point. Cover and point converge but the balls lands in between. A single.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Around off, this is pushed to cover for a single.
16.2 overs (0 Run) Short and outside off, Rabada looks to play at it but fails to get bat on ball.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Around off, stroked down to mid-wicket for a single.
Nathan Coulter-Nile is back. He has given 13 runs in his 2 overs so far.
15.6 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Excellent, excellent. Length ball around off, it pitches and nips away, beating the outside edge of Kagiso who looks to defend. Maiden over and 2 wickets off it. Bumrah swings it back in Mumbai's favour!
15.5 overs (0 Run) On middle and leg, played back to the bowler.
15.4 overs (0 Run) Bouncer on top of the stumps, Rabada sits under it.
Who will walk out to bat now? Kagiso Rabada it is.
15.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Another one for Bumrah. 4/11 from 2.3 overs for him so far. Short ball down the leg side, Sams goes for the pull shot. He does not connect well at it, in fact ends up getting a glove. It lobs to the left of de Kock, who moves there and takes it with ease. They appeal for the caught behind and it is given. A soft dismissal. 89 runs in 26 balls still needed.
15.2 overs (0 Run) Short ball outside off, Daniel lets it be.
Who will walk out to bat now? Daniel Sams it is.
DRINKS!
15.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! Cleaned him up! Bumrah delivers again. Stoinis has played well for 65 but he is gone now. Shortish ball on the stumps, Stoinis camps back to defend. But he ends up missing it badly, the ball pitches and seams in sharply and crashes into the stumps. Delhi still need 89 runs in 29 balls.
Match Reports
- Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals: IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Follow the Indian Premier League 2020 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 20.0 overs, Delhi Capitals, chasing a target of 201, are 143/8. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of Indian Premier League 2020 today match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals. Everything related to Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals live score. Do check for Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.