14.6 overs (1 Run) Goes for the pull again, it lands on a bounce ahead of Nortje at fine leg. Just the single. 14 runs off it, Mumbai get what they wanted.
14.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is why he is called a pocket dynamo, Ishan Kishan. Short ball around off, Kishan pulls it mercilessly over deep fine leg. It was a huge maximum.
14.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Not timed well but he gets a boundary nonetheless. Short ball, Kishan swivels and pulls at it. He does not time it well. But gets it over the infield. It is racing away to the mid-wicket boundary. Sams runs in and puts a dive but fails to contain it.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Just short! Pandya this time. Full and around off, KP swings this in the air. It lands safely ahead of Nortje at fine leg and Mumbai take a single.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Short ball, Kishan pulls at it. It is uppish for a while but lands safely in the square leg region. A single.
14.1 overs (1 Run) Fullish and around off, Krunal looks to defend but gets an inside edge. It goes to fine leg for a single.
Ashwin is done with his 4 overs. Kagiso Rabada is back in. 2-0-10-0 are his figures so far.
DRINKS! This game has swung into Delhi's favor now! Mumbai at one stage looked like they would get close to 200 but now even 180 looks farfetched. Timely wickets for Delhi has helped them crawl back into the game. The batting side still have the Pandya brothers and Kishan so they could finish strongly. Delhi would want to deny that and keep them around the 160-run mark which should be under par. An important passage awaits.
13.6 overs (1 Run) A single. Just the 5 runs off it. Another very good over for Delhi. Outside off, KP guides this to the left of the keeper and takes an easy one.
13.5 overs (1 Run) Shortish and outside off, Kishan covers his stumps and bunts this down to long on for one.
13.4 overs (0 Run) Slower ball on the stumps, Ishan looks to cut but gets it off the inner half back to the bowler.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Short ball, pulled to deep square leg for a single.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Shortish and outside off, Ishan moves to the off side and strokes it down to long on for one.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Outside off, punched to deep backward point for a single.
Daniel Sams is back to bowl. 2-0-22-0 for him so far.
12.6 overs (1 Run) He is up and running with a single now. Fuller on middle and leg, Pandya clips it to mid on and takes a single. Ashwin finishes with 4-0-29-3. Scintillating!
12.5 overs (0 Run) On off, Krunal taps it to cover-point.
12.4 overs (1 Run) On the shorter side on the off pole, pushed down to long on for a single.
12.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter on off, tapped to the off side.
Who will walk out to bat now? Krunal Pandya comes in to the middle now.
12.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Delhi are slowly coming back into this game here. An excellent catch by Kagiso Rabada. Floated on middle, Pollard goes for his typical heave, over the leg side. He wanted to clear the wide long on fence for a maximum but does not time it well. It is falling ahead of Rabada at wide long on but Kagiso runs, puts in a superb dive and takes a good catch, in the end.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter on off, clipped to the on side for a single.
Ravichandran Ashwin to bowl his last. 3-0-26-2 for him.
11.6 overs (0 Run) A huge appeal for LBW but not given. Delhi do not have any reviews left. Very full ball on off, Pollard looks to jam it out but misses, to the naked eye. It hits his boots and Delhi go up in appeal but the umpire is unfazed. No reviews left. That looked like boot first and before bat.
Who will walk out to bat now? Kieron Pollard is in the middle now.
11.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Brilliant captaincy from Iyer to shuffle his bowlers. SKY was getting impatient and you could see that. Shortish ball around off, Suryakumar goes for the pull. He does not time it well. It had more of the height but not the distance. It goes straight down the throat of Daniel Sams at fine leg.
11.4 overs (0 Run) Now he gives room on the off side and looks to uppercut the length ball but misses.
11.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is magnificent from Suryakumar. Brings up his 50, the 4th in this edition. Full and on off, Yadav swings it uppish but safely wide of the diving mid-wicket fielder. The ball races away for a boundary. Disdainful shot.
11.2 overs (0 Run) Slow and full around off, a cover-drive but straight to the fielder at cover.
11.1 overs (0 Run) Around off, stroked well but straight to cover-point.
Anrich Nortje comes back.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Short ball, Suryakumar mistimes the pull shot. It goes and lands safely ahead of long on. A single. He will keep strike in the next over.
10.5 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss! Length ball around off, SKY looking to play the ramp shot, over the keeper's head, to the third man boundary. But he misses. Should be careful Surya, could have been an easy outside edge.
10.4 overs (1 Run) On off, clipped in front of square leg for a quick single.
10.3 overs (0 Run) Length and around off, Kishan jumps and tucks it towards short third man. Mumbai look for a single but decide against it in the end as the fielder was quick to get there.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Around off on a length, tapped to third man for a run.
10.1 overs (0 Run) On a good length on middle, glanced to short mid-wicket.
