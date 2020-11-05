Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on off and middle, cut to point for another dot.
4.5 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on the stumps, stroked to point.
4.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! It was a catch of sorts in fact. Full and around off, Stoinis looks to stroke that over mid on. However, he does not time it well. Hardik Pandya who was at mid on moves a touch to his right and leaps but mistimes his leap. The ball ends up going over him to the long on boundary.
4.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Very full and well outside off, past the tramline, Marcus lets it be.
4.3 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on off, driven to cover-point.
4.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter on middle and leg, pushed back to the bowler.
4.1 overs (0 Run) On off, dabbed to the off side.
Krunal Pandya to bowl now.
3.6 overs (0 Run) An appeal for LBW but it was going down leg so Mumbai do not press much. Full and on the pads with the angle from around the wicket, Pant misses his flick to get hit on the pads. An appeal follows but no great follow-up from Mumbai.
Who will walk out to bat now? Rishabh Pant it is.
3.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Iyer finds the fielder to perfection. A good catch from skipper, Rohit Sharma, as well. Fullish and outside off, Shreyas looks to drive again. This time it is uppish and is going just over the cover fielder. Rohit there, leaps and takes a good catch. He judged the travelling ball well. 181 runs in 97 balls still needed for Delhi.
3.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! SHOT! Full and outside off, Iyer leans in and drives it through the diving fielder at cover-point. The ball races away for a boundary.
Some issue with the landing area of the bowler, it looks like. The groundstaff seems to be bringing some mud. All good to continue now.
3.3 overs (1 Run) Fullish on middle, flicked to Chahar at mid-wicket. A slight fumble from him costs Mumbai a single.
3.2 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on top of off, pushed to mid on.
3.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball around off, blocked.
2.6 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, stroked to cover.
2.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Gives himself room and gets another boundary now. Shortish ball on top of the stumps, Iyer backs away and lifts it over the in field on the off side. The ball races away to the deep point fence.
2.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Not a bad shot at all. Full and a hint of inswing towards off, Shreyas Iyer lifts it well wide and over mid on.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Fullish and around off, pushed to point.
2.2 overs (0 Run) On a length on top of the stumps, defended back to the bowler.
2.1 overs (1 Run) In the air but wide of the fielder. Shortish and around off, Marcus hops to defend but gets it off the outer half of his bat. It goes uppish but wide of the man at point. A single.
1.6 overs (1 Run) A single. 6 runs and a wicket off that over. On a length on middle, clipped to square leg for a single. Mumbai are on fire here.
1.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! First runs off the bat and it is a boundary. On the pads, a tad too straight, flicked away to the deep backward square leg boundary.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Length and around off, driven to mid off.
1.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! First runs for Delhi in the chase, off a wide. Short ball but overcooked, goes over the head of the batsman, who lets it be. Wided.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Length ball outside off, driven to cover.
Marcus Stoinis comes out to the middle.
1.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED! WHAT A BALL! Three ducks in a row for Dhawan. A searing yorker on the off pole line, Dhawan looks to play at it but misses completely. The off stump is shattered. Delhi are 0/3 now. Mumbai are off to a dream start with the ball.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Around off, pushed to cover.
Who will bowl from the other end? Jasprit Bumrah it is.
0.6 over (0 Run) Confusion but no harm, for Delhi. Back of a length and around off, Shreyas taps it to point. Shikhar wanted a single and he comes well out of his end. But Iyer sends him back. Dhawan gets back in safely as the throw comes to his end and hits the stumps. A double wicket maiden over for Boult. Ooof!
Shreyas Iyer comes out to the middle now.
0.5 over (0 Run) OUT! LBW! Well bowled Boult. How good is he with the new ball. A good length inswinger around off, Rahane comes on the front foot and looks to defend but he is done in by the inswing. The ball comes back and hits the front pad. Mumbai appeal for a LBW and the umpire concurs. What a start for Rohit's men!
0.4 over (0 Run) This time it is fuller and around off, driven to Rohit at mid off.
0.3 over (0 Run) On a length around off, pushed to the off side.
Ajinkya Rahane comes out to bat now.
0.2 over (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Prithvi Shaw, not your day today lad. He has been miserable against Boult and that continues. On a length around off, Prithivi hangs his bat outside the line, looking to defend. But the ball takes a faint outside edge and goes to the keeper, who takes it with ease. Delhi are off to the worst possible start.
We are all set for the chase to begin. 201 is the target for Delhi for a leap to the finals. The Mumbai players are in a huddle near the ropes. After the final words of wisdom, they take their positions on the field. Delhi's openers, Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw also stride out to the middle. Trent Boult to begin with the ball for Mumbai. Here we go...
0.1 over (0 Run) On a length outside off, tucked to cover-point.
