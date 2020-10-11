Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Live Score, Over 6 to 10 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Live Updates of Today Match between Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.1 overs (2 Runs) 2 runs, played towards square leg.
DRINKS! Mumbai are on top at this stage of the innings due to the batting of Quinton de Kock. Rohit Sharma departed early as Axar Patel scalped his wicket. But de Kock and Surykumar Yadav have done well to stitch a partnership so far and keep the scoreboard ticking for Mumbai.
8.6 overs (1 Run) A slower full toss around leg, Yadav flicks this one towards the mid-wicket region for a single. A good over for Mumbai as they collect 12 runs off it. 91 required in 66 balls.
8.5 overs (1 Run) De Kock flicks this one to the square leg region for a single run.
8.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! FIFTY FOR QUINTON DE KOCK! Another boundary! Patel bowls a good length ball around off, de Kock moves to his left and paddles this one over the man at short fine leg for a boundary.
8.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Pulled away in the gap! The fielder was in the circle and he has taken full advantage of the same! A short ball around leg, de Kock swivels and pulls this one and the ball reaches the fence at deep square leg.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Yadav lofts this one towards the mid-wicket region and it lands safe. One run.
8.1 overs (1 Run) On a good length around middle, de Kock looks to flick this towards the leg side. The batters collect a single.
7.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end the over as Quinton works this to the mid-wicket region. 8 runs off this Ashwin over.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball around middle, Yadav looks to flick this one away but it takes an outside edge and goes towards the short third man region for a single.
7.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! What a shot! He has pierced the gap with perfection! Loopy ball around middle, Suryakumar Yadav walks a step and flicks this one towards the deep mid-wicket region and it will cross the fence between the two fielders.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Flighted ball outside off, de Kock crunches this one to the deep cover region for a single.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up around off, de Kock is solid in his block.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Floated around off, Yadav works this one towards long on for one.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Short of a good length ball around off, Yadav pushes this to the long on region for a single. Mumbai require 111 runs in 78 balls.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Back of a length ball around off, de Kock punches this towards the cover region to run across for a single.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Bowls a good length on middle, Yadav works this down the ground towards the long on region for one run. 50 runs up for Mumbai.
6.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Found the gap with some class! On a good length around middle, Yadav walks across his stumps a little bit and flicks this one towards the deep square leg fence for a boundary.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Good length on middle, de Kock plays this one towards the long on region for a single.
6.1 overs (0 Run) PLAY AND A MISS! On a good length ooutside off, de Kock swings his bat but does not connect bat with ball.
Harshal Patel will bowl now for Delhi.
5.6 overs (1 Run) Single to end the over. Shortish and around off, de Kock tucks it towards the leg side and keeps the strike for the next over. 44/1 at the end of the Powerplay.
5.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Hammered again! Banged short and on middle, de Kock swivels and looks to pull. Swings hard and pulls it over fine leg for a biggie.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Goes full and outside off, de Kock digs it out towards point.
5.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BAM! Massive strike! A length ball on the pads, de Kock slams his countryman high over deep backward square leg. That was hit really powerfully.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Good length and around off, punched back to the bowler.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Full and around middle, stroked to mid on.
