Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Live Score, Over 16 to 20 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Live Updates of Today Match between Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Right! We have had a cracker of a Super Sunday. Both the games played today were very entertaining. In the first game, Rajasthan staged an unlikely comeback and beat Hyderabad right towards the end. In this game, Mumbai were the all-round better team and they deserve the 2 points for this performance. The action continues on Monday, 12 October 2020 at Sharjah as Bangalore take on Kolkata. This promises to be an exciting clash as Kolkata are 3rd in the table and Bangalore are on the 4th position and they both have the same number of points as well, as they are both on 8 points. That game begins at 1800 local (1400 GMT ). We hope to see you then. Until then, take care and goodbye.
The Man of the Match is QUINTON DE KOCK! He starts off by saying that he enjoyed the win at the end of the day. Feels that he just kept it simple and mentions that he has batted well in the nets and that he needed to do the same in a match scenario. Adds that he knew he would score in a game and he just had to capitalize on the opportunity. Says that he does not think it is getting cooler going forward and that the team is starting to get used to the heat but it still is difficult due to the heat and humidity.
Rohit Sharma, the Mumbai skipper, tells that the win means a lot to them. Says that he is really proud of the way they have played the first half of the tournament. Says that they did everything in this game right and have got two crucial points. Tells that they did really well with the ball to restrict the team and then were more or less clinical with the bat. Says that the plan while chasing it to make sure the batsman who is set finishes the game. Feels a couple of set batters got out unfortunately and adds they will look to get better on that aspect. Mentions that chasing has been difficult in this tournament so he doesn't want to point fingers for those small mistakes. Says that they need to stay cool and calm and try to take the game deep. Feels partnerships are always important in the run chase and that's what they did here in this game.
Ishan Kishan is caught for a quick chat. Says that the middle overs were pretty important. Says that they needed to score runs and he managed to do that along with Suryakumar Yadav. Feels that both of them should've had finished the game but tells that it is good learning for them. Says that there was pressure on them as Delhi had a good bowling attack but says that it was all about having an intent out in the middle. Praises the performance of Yadav and says that he has been doing it for the team for a while.
Shreyas Iyer, the Delhi skipper, feels that they were probably 10-15 runs short. Feels the wicket of Stoinis in the form of run out cost them dearly as he was striking the ball really well and was spotting the ball like a football. Says that it was one of the main errors and they need to work on it. Feels Mumbai outplayed them in all the three departments. Says that the spinners bowled really well. Reckons had they taken a couple of more wickets inside the Powerplay, they would've been on top. Adds that they have to make sure they are not taking any teams lightly. On Rishabh Pant's injury, Iyer says that he might have to rest for a week as per the doctor.
Earlier in the day, Delhi won the toss and decided to bat first. Shaw and Rahane were back in the hut early on. Iyer and Dhawan did well to stitch a good partnership and it was Dhawan, who was the pick of the lot with the batting of Delhi as he had a good knock of 69. Delhi ended their innings with 162, but they were probably a few runs short, which proved to be the difference in the end.
The bowling by Delhi was not the best as in the middle overs, they were being hit around by Quinton de Kock and Suryakumar Yadav. They started picking up wickets but it seemed like it was already too late at that stage. If they could have scalped those wickets quicker, then we might have had a different result on the cards. Rabada was good once again as he scalped 2 wickets. Overall, not the best performance with the ball for Delhi.
Mumbai started off well but they lost their skipper Rohit Sharma right towards the end of the Powerplay. Quinton de Kock and Suryakumar Yadav then took over the batting and they batted well as both of them scored 53 runs respectively. Yadav continued his great form into this game as well. Mumbai stumbled a bit towards the end as they lost a couple of quick wickets but with experienced veterans like Pollard and Krunal Pandya out there, they saw this game off well and chased the target down comfortably.
This has been a comprehensive performance from Mumbai both with the bat and the ball. They did not do much wrong tonight and will end this game with 2 more points in their bag. They will also overtake Delhi at the top of the table. Mumbai will be pleased with this performance.
19.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Krunal finishes it off in style. There was no one on the square of the wicket on the leg side. Stoinis bangs it short and on middle, Krunal pulls it over square leg and finds the fence. MUMBAI WIN BY 5 WICKETS!
19.3 overs (1 Run) Scores are level! Shortish and outside off, Pollard looks to slap it on the off side but the ball hits the upper part of the bat and it goes towards mid off. Quick run taken.
19.2 overs (1 Run) Risky single! They get it in the end. A good length ball around off, Krunal is cramped for room as he looks to cut. He mistimes it towards point and they go for the run. Shaw charges towards the ball and he can throw the ball at either end but he fails to pick the ball. 2 needed.
19.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Pressure off straightaway from Mumbai. A poor ball on the pads of Krunal. It is full as well. Krunal picks it up and flicks it over short fine leg for a boundary.
Who will bowl the final over of the innings for Delhi? The ball will be handed over to Marcus Stoinis. He has to defend 7 runs in the remaining 6 balls.
18.6 overs (0 Run) DOT! Fine over from Nortje! Good length ball around off, Pollard looks to force it on the off side but ends up getting an inside edge on the pad. 7 needed in the last over.
18.5 overs (1 Run) Shortish and around off, pushed towards point for a run.
18.4 overs (1 Run) Works the next ball towards the leg side for a single.
18.3 overs (0 Run) Shortish and just outside off, Pollard goes for the slog but misses.
18.2 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! Easy call! A good length ball angled in to the right-hander. Pollard tries to flick but misses to get hit on the pad. They appeal but it is turned down. Iyer takes the review out of desperation. Replays roll in and it shows that it would've gone onto miss the leg pole.
Shreyas Iyer takes the review for an LBW appeal which was adjudged not out by the on-field umpire. There is no contact with the bat and the ball. Ball Tracker rolls in and the ball is heading down leg. Pollard survives. Delhi wastes this review but they had to take the review at this stage of the match.
18.1 overs (1 Run) A single to begin. Good length ball around off, Krunal forces it to third man for a run.
17.6 overs (0 Run) Dot to end the over! A very full ball on middle, Pollard pushes it back to the bowler. Doesn't want to risk a run. 10 needed in 12 balls.
17.5 overs (1 Run) Full and around off, Krunal pushes it through mid off for a run.
17.4 overs (0 Run) A sharp bouncer outside off, Krunal sways away.
The other Pandya brother, Krunal walks out to the middle for Mumbai.
17.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Kishan is caught this time. Excellent catch from Axar. Short and wide outside off, Kishan looks to slam it over point but the ball gets big on him and he mistimes it towards deep cover. Axar from the deep runs ahead like a flash and then takes it superbly with a dive forward. 11 runs required off 15 balls.
17.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Kishan though wants to finish it off quickly. That was half a chance though. Shaw is the man. A length ball down the leg side, Kishan whacks it towards deep square leg. Shaw tries to leap and take. The ball comes in his hand but it bursts through and goes over the fence.
17.1 overs (1 Run) Single on the first ball. Pollard is not going to take on the bowler here. He is an experienced campaigner. A good length ball around off, he forces it through point and gets to the other end.
Kagiso Rabada will grip the ball now to continue and finish his spell. His figures are 3-0-20-1.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Excellent running and a single is taken. Good length ball around off, pushed towards mid off for a quick run. 18 needed in 18 balls.
16.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Pressure on the bowler now as he slips one down the leg side. Pollard tries to flick but misses. Wided.
16.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! The pressure released, if there ever was! Short and around off, Pollard pulls it hard through mid-wicket and finds the fence in the deep.
16.4 overs (0 Run) Around off and on a length, pushed back to the bowler. Just 2 from the 4 balls so far.
16.3 overs (0 Run) DOT! Banged short and it is just outside off, Pollard sways away.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Shortish and on middle, Kishan tucks it through mid-wicket for a run.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Very full and around off, Pollard digs it down to long on for a run.
Anrich Nortje is back into the attack for Delhi. His figures so far read 2-0-17-0.
15.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Boundary to finish! Short and wide outside off, Kishan slaps it through the cover region. No chance for anyone in the deep. 26 needed in 4 overs.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Full and around middle, stroked down to long on for a run.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Short ball around off, Kishan looks to pull but he is cramped for room. Ends up pushing it to the left of the bowler who parries it towards covers and they get the run.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Full ball outside off, Pollard drives it to cover-point for a run.
DRINKS! Mumbai have been playing well but have seemed to stumble a little bit in the past couple of overs. They are still on top and it does look like they will chase this target down as they need just 33 runs in 28 balls. Delhi have done well to scalp these quick wickets and will look to continue the same in the last spell of the game. Kieron Pollard walks out for Mumbai with the bat.
15.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Another one goes. The birthday boy falls for a duck. A length ball just outside off, Hardik looks to launch it over the bowler's head but gets a thick outside edge. A simple catch behind the wickets for Carey. Two quick wickets and Mumbai might feel the pressure now.
15.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball around off, it is blocked off the back foot by Hardik.
