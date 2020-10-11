Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Live Score, Over 16 to 20 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Live Updates of Today Match between Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Right then! Delhi have done well to post 162 on the board but they would have wanted a few more runs on the board. Mumbai's batting runs deep and they will be banking on them to chase this total down. Will the Hit-Man and co. come out on top or will Rabada and co. make life difficult for the batters of Mumbai? Join us in a bit for the chase!
The bowling by Mumbai was once again good. They were not at their best, but they will be happy with their efforts. Krunal Pandya will be the pick of the lot as he was economical and also scalped 2 wickets. Bumrah was once again economical but he did not pick up any wickets. They conceded just 7 boundaries in the last 10 overs which is very good in a T20 encounter. All things considered, Mumbai were good with the ball.
Mumbai started off well with the ball. Prithvi Shaw was sent packing right in the first over. Ajinkya Rahane came out to bat for the first time this season, but his time out in the middle was short lived as Krunal Pandya sent him back. Iyer and Dhawan were good as they built up a good partnership but Iyer fell right before the second drinks break. Dhawan played really well for Delhi scoring a very well made 69 runs.
Well, Mumbai have done well towards the end of the innings as they did not concede a lot of runs. Delhi were looking for that 160-run mark and they will be happy that they have reached that figure and have posted 162 on the board.
19.6 overs (2 Runs) Yorker goes wrong as the last ball is full toss outside off, Carey strokes it through point. The deep cover runs to his right and keeps it down to two. 12 off the over. Delhi finish with 162/4.
19.5 overs (2 Runs) Full toss around off, Carey strokes it through mid on. Pollard from long on runs to his right and returns the ball to the keeper. Two taken.
19.4 overs (1 Run) Returns to bowling the fuller one. Dhawan can only flick it to deep square leg for a single.
19.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Hammered! Goes for the length ball around middle, Dhawan powers it over mid-wicket and finds the fence.
19.2 overs (2 Runs) A couple now! Good shot from Dhawan. Full and wide outside off, it is drilled through mid off. Before the long off fielder can move to his left and return the ball, two taken.
19.1 overs (1 Run) Single on the first ball. Full toss just around off, Carey mistimes it towards mid off for a run.
18.6 overs (0 Run) Nails the yorker this time. Dhawan can only dig it out. Another good over for Mumbai. 8 off it.
18.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A welcome boundary. Boult tries to bowl the yorker but ends up bowling a low full toss on the pads, Dhawan flicks it through square leg and finds the fence. 150 up for Delhi.
18.4 overs (1 Run) Short and wide outside off, it is carved over point for a single.
18.3 overs (1 Run) One more single. Very full and around off, Dhawan can only dig it out down to long off.
18.2 overs (1 Run) Just a single. Good bowling. Full and around middle, it is steered to deep point for a single.
18.1 overs (1 Run) Slower short ball outside off, Dhawan pulls it down to deep mid-wicket for a single.
Trent Boult will bowl the penultimate over of the innings. His figures read 3-0-28-1.
17.6 overs (1 Run) Single to end! A good length ball outside off, Dhawan pushes it down to long off for a single. 7 from the 18th over.
17.5 overs (0 Run) Superb delivery! Spots that Dhawan is trying to make room, Bumrah delivers it full and wide. Dhawan fails to reach out and connect.
17.4 overs (1 Run) One! Excellent fuller one from Bumrah, Carey can only dig it out towards backward point for a run.
17.3 overs (2 Runs) Very full and on middle, it is flicked through square leg for a couple of runs.
17.2 overs (2 Runs) A couple! Low full toss outside off, Carey gets a bottom edge. The ball goes to long on and they scamper back for a couple.
17.1 overs (1 Run) Full and on middle, paddled towards short fine leg for a run.
Jasprit Bumrah is back on. 2-0-7-0 are his numbers so far.
16.6 overs (2 Runs) Flatter around middle, Carey pulls this one hard towards the deep mid-wicket region and will come back for the second run.
16.5 overs (1 Run) This is pushed to the off side for a single by Dhawan.
16.4 overs (2 Runs) Loopy ball around middle, Iyer looks for the reverse sweep but this one comes off the top edge and goes high up in the air towards third man. Luckily for him, it lands safe and the batters collect a couple.
Alex Carey, making his debut, is the new man in.
16.3 overs (1 Run) OUT! RUN OUT! There was some confusion there and Delhi pay the price for this mistake! This was a very cheap wicket to give away and Mumbai will be pleased. Loopy ball on middle, Stoinis works this one down the ground towards the long on fielder, Suryakumar. The batters take a single and there is a slight fumble by Suryakumar. Stoinis runs back looking for the second but Dhawan says no, by the time Stoinis can come back to his crease, the fielder has thrown the ball and the bails are whipped off.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Short ball outside off, Dhawan punches this one towards the cover region for a single.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter outside off, Stoinis cuts this one towards the point region and Rohit Sharma does well to dive and stop this one. He saves Mumbai four runs on this occasion.
Rahul Chahar to bowl out. 3-0-19-0 are his figures so far.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Good last ball by Boult as he sees Stoinis making room and bowls a full length ball outside off, Stoinis reaches out and works this towards deep covers for a single. Great over for Delhi as they collect 16 runs from this one.
15.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Back of a length ball down the leg side. Stoinis leaves it alone. Wided by the umpire.
15.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries for Stoinis! This one is smashed! On a good length around off, Stoinis powers this one through the cover region to bag a boundary.
15.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This one had some power! Back of a length ball around off, Stoinis makes some room and crunches this one past the diving fielder at mid off for a boundary.
15.3 overs (0 Run) Short ball on middle, Stoinis ducks under this one and lets it go.
15.2 overs (1 Run) FIFTY FOR DHAWAN! He has played brilliantly so far and will look to finish things off for Delhi! Back of a length ball around leg, Dhawan flicks this one towards the deep square leg region for a single.
15.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This is well carved away by Dhawan! He is looking really good with the bat! Back of a length ball around off, Dhawan cuts this one fine towards the deep point region and this will cross the fence past the diving fielder.
Follow the Indian Premier League 2020 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 20.0 overs, Delhi Capitals are 162/4. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of Indian Premier League 2020 today match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals. Everything related to Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals live score. Do check for Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.