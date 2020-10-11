Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score, Over 11 to 15 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Live Updates of Today Match between Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
The birthday boy, Hardik Pandya is out in the middle for Mumbai.
14.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Rabada gets his man on the last ball of the over. Is this start of the shift of the momentum?
14.5 overs (1 Run) Shortish and outside off, Kishan forces it through point for a run.
14.4 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off, Yadav cuts it towards cover-point where the fielder makes a half stop. A single taken.
14.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! What a shot to get to his half ton. A length ball on the pads of Yadav, he uses the power of his wrists and flicks it over deep square leg for a biggie.
14.2 overs (2 Runs) A couple now! Manages to lift it over mid off and scampers back for a couple of runs.
14.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Runs coming thick and fast for Mumbai. A slower one from Rabada. It is wide outside off on a good length. Yadav slashes hard at it. He ends up hitting it little too fine towards the third man fence.
Kagiso Rabada is back into the attack. 2-0-6-0 are his bowling figures so far.
13.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Excellent way to end the over. 14 off it. Not sure how Kishan reached out and managed to find the gap as well. Seeing Kishan making room, Stoinis fires it wide outside off, Kishan though reaches out and manages to steer it through backward point for a boundary. 47 needed in 36 balls.
13.5 overs (1 Run) Good length ball around off, clipped through mid-wicket for a run.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Full toss outside off, Kishan can drive it straight to long off for a run.
13.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Full and in the slot for the left-hander. Kishan launches it over the long on fence for a biggie.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Full and around off, Yadav pushes it towards mid off and takes a quick single.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Good length ball around off, pushed through mid off for a single.
Ravi Ashwin is done with his spell for today. Who will replace him with the ball? Marcus Stoinis will bowl for Delhi.
12.6 overs (2 Runs) A couple to end another fine over! Full and outside off, Yadav chips it over extra cover and gets a couple.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off, stroked through mid on for a run. 100 up.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter and around off, Yadav punches it to long off for a run.
12.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Swept and swept hard for a boundary. Yadav putting the pressure on the spinner here. Full and on middle, Yadav gets down and sweeps it wide of Shaw this time. He has no chance to get around.
12.2 overs (4 Runs) MISFIELD AND FOUR! Shaw is the culprit. Tossed up and outside off, Yadav sits down and goes for the sweep. Connects it alright but it is just to the left of Shaw. He tries to field but misses and the ball rolls to the fence.
12.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter and outside off, punched towards the cover fielder.
Axar Patel is back on for Delhi. 2-0-12-1 are his figures so far.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, Yadav drags it to deep square leg via a slog sweep. A single. Ashwin ends with 1/35. 73 needed in 8 overs.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Short and on middle, tucked through mid-wicket for a run.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Another single as this is short and around middle, he works it through mid-wicket for one.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Shortish and on middle, this one is flicked to deep mid-wicket for a run by Kishan.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on middle, it is stroked to long on for a run.
11.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Up and over! Short and wide outside off, Yadav thumps it over extra cover and finds the fence.
10.6 overs (0 Run) Down the leg side again, Kishan looks to flick but ends up getting it off the bottom half to the keeper.
10.5 overs (0 Run) Brilliant bouncer. Short around off and middle, Kishan looks to duck first and then looks to pull but misses.
10.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Another wide from Rabada. This time the length ball is slipped down the leg side for the left-handed Kishan. He tries to flick but misses. Wided.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Dabs this one through backward point for a run.
10.3 overs (0 Run) Good length ball around off, pushed back to the bowler.
10.2 overs (0 Run) Mix up but safe! Drama out in the middle. Good length ball around off, Yadav pushes it towards point. Kishan wants the run as he takes off. Yadav is ball watching. Kishan has reached at the striker's end. Yadav is also there only. There is a throw at the striker's end and it hits the stumps. By the time, the fielders of Delhi can gather the ball and try to have a crack at the non-striker's end, Kishan is back into his crease.
10.1 overs (0 Run) Another one down the leg side. This one is not called wide as Yadav misses his flick.
