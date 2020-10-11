Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score, Over 11 to 15 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Live Updates of Today Match between Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (0 Run) DOT! End of an excellent bowling performance from Krunal. The last ball is flatter and around middle, it is pushed back to the bowler. 2/26. Brilliant.
14.5 overs (2 Runs) Full and on middle, Stoinis paddles it over short fine leg and gets a couple of runs to open his account.
DRINKS! This was exactly what the doctor ordered for Mumbai, The Dhawan and Iyer partnership was looking dangerous and it is broken right on time. Delhi still have some batters left who can go bonkers and play really well with the bat. Mumbai will believe that their bowlers can restrict Delhi to a low score. Marcus Stoinis walks out for Delhi now.
14.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Iyer holes out! Krunal strikes in his last over. Banged short and on middle, Iyer goes for the pull but doesn't time it as well as he would've liked. He finds Boult at deep mid-wicket. Timely wicket for Mumbai one would assume becuase Iyer could've gone bonkers towards the end.
14.3 overs (1 Run) What happened there? There is an appeal for LBW but the umpire says no. Pandya bowls a loopy ball around off, Dhawan looks for the reverse sweep and this one comes off the top edge and goes over de Kock's head towards the short fine leg area. The batters take the single run.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Goes full and on middle, this one is lofted towards long on for a run.
14.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! CARVED AWAY! Full and wide outside off, Iyer reaches out and slices it over point for a boundary.
13.6 overs (1 Run) The last ball is full and around off, Iyer lifts it over the bowler's head. The long on fielder runs to his left and keeps it down to one.
13.5 overs (1 Run) Dragged short and outside off, Dhawan pulls hard but finds deep mid-wicket. Only a run.
13.4 overs (0 Run) Short and wide outside off, punched well but straight to the cover fielder.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter and just outside off, punched through mid off for a single.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Short and around off, pulled to long on for a single. 100 up for Delhi.
13.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Drilled down the ground. Tossed up and full outside off, Dhawan backs away and slams it over mid off and finds the fence. No chance for the fielder at long off.
Rahul Chahar is introduced back into the attack now. His figures so far read 2-0-11-0.
12.6 overs (0 Run) Flatter and around off, it is pushed towards the cover fielder.
12.5 overs (1 Run) One more single. Low full toss, Dhawan looks to flick but mistimes it towards short fine leg for one.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Slower through the air and around middle, pushed through mid on for an easy run by Iyer.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Full toss outside off, Dhawan strokes it to deep cover for a run.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on middle, flicked to deep mid-wicket for a single.
12.1 overs (0 Run) Floated around off, Iyer pushes it back to the bowler.
11.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end this over as Iyer taps this to the point region for a single. The fielder has a shy at the keeper's end but misses.
11.5 overs (1 Run) This one is around leg, Dhawan hops and flicks this one towards the deep square leg region to exchange ends with Iyer.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Another back of a length delivery around off, Iyer nudges this towards point and races to the other end for the single.
11.3 overs (0 Run) This one is played straight to the man stationed at covers by Iyer.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Short of a good length ball around leg, Dhawan tucks this away towards the man at deep square leg region. One run.
11.1 overs (2 Runs) Back of a length ball around off, Dhawan cuts this one uppishly past the diving point fielder and he will come back for the second run as well.
Japrit Bumrah is back into the attack for Mumbai. Went for just 1 in his first over.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Googly! It is flat and outside off, stroked to deep cover for a single.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Slower through the air and around off, Iyer comes on the front foot and pushes it towards the off side for a run.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on middle, Dhawan punches it to long off for a single.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Floated around off, a single is eased through mid off.
10.2 overs (0 Run) Floated around off, pushed towards point.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, pushed towards long off for a single.
