Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Live Score, Over 1 to 5 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Live Updates of Today Match between Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Axar strikes and it is the big wicket of Rohit Sharma! Once he gets going, there is no stopping him but Axar has done well to remove him right towards the end of the Powerplay. This was not the most well struck shot by him and he is off playing that shot.
4.5 overs (0 Run) Floated on middle, Rohit works it back towards the bowler.
4.4 overs (1 Run) This one is played towards the mid-wicket region for a single.
4.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lifts this one over everybody for a boundary! Floated ball around middle, de Kock lofts this one over the mid on region for four runs.
4.2 overs (2 Runs) Flighted ball around off, de Kock reverse sweeps this one in between the fielders at point and short third man. The batters collect two runs before the fielder can clean up in the deep.
4.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up around off, de Kock plays this slightly uppish past the bowler who dives to his right but can't catch this one. Goes towards mid off.
3.6 overs (1 Run) Tossed up ball on off, de Kock nudges this to the man at mid off for a single to end the over. Mumbai get 12 runs off this over.
3.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Swept away well! Loopy ball on middle, de Kock sweeps this one uppish past the man at short fine leg to bag a boundary.
3.4 overs (0 Run) Short ball around off, de Kock works this towards the point region.
3.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Lovely shot! A brilliant six! Loopy around middle, de Kock slams this one over the long on region for a biggie.
3.2 overs (0 Run) Flighted ball around off, de Kock plays this one to the man at covers.
3.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter around off, Rohit tucks this one away towards the long on region for a single run.
Change in bowling! Spin from the other end too. Here's Ravichandran Ashwin. Not an attacking field though with no one in the catching position.
2.6 overs (0 Run) Short ball outside off, de Kock pushes this one to the off side. A good start by Axar as he concedes only 5 runs.
2.5 overs (2 Runs) Flatter on middle, de Kock works this to the long on region and comes back for the second run.
2.4 overs (1 Run) Short ball around middle, Rohit tucks this one off his back foot towards the mid-wicket region for a single.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Loopy delivery around off, Sharma looks to hit this one but it comes off the lower part of his bat and hits this body and rolls over to the leg side.
2.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter around middle, de Kock pushes this away towards the mid-wicket area for one.
2.1 overs (1 Run) Floated around middle, Rohit tucks this towards the mid-wicket region for a single.
Bowling change! Axar Patel to roll his arms in the Powerplay.
1.6 overs (1 Run) On a good length around middle, Rohit pushes it towards mid on for a single run. Just 4 runs from this over by Nortje.
1.5 overs (0 Run) Short ball around off, Rohit pulls this one but it is straight to the man at mid-wicket.
1.4 overs (1 Run) Shortish and on middle, tucked towards mid-wicket for a run.
1.3 overs (0 Run) This one is played to the man at mid-wicket by Quinton de Kock.
1.2 overs (2 Runs) Back of a length ball around off, de Kock taps it near backward point and takes off for the single. A throw is fired in and it hits the bails off and goes to the other side. The batters come back for the second run.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Full and on middle to begin, it is pushed to mid on.
Who wil partner Rabada with the new ball for Delhi? It will be Anrich Nortje.
0.6 over (0 Run) Dot to end the first over. Good length ball around off, Rohit taps it onto the pitch on the leg side. Three from the first over.
0.6 over (1 Run) WIDE! Back of a length ball but down the leg side. Rohit looks to pull but misses. Wided.
0.5 over (1 Run) Short and wide outside off, de Kock punches it wide of the mid off fielder for a run.
0.4 over (0 Run) Full and on middle, Rabada drills the drive straight to the fielder.
0.3 over (1 Run) Rohit is up and running with a fine drive. Full and around off, he drives it to the right side of the mid off fielder. The fielder dives and makes a stop but a single is taken.
We are back for the chase. Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock will be the openers for Mumbai. Kagiso Rabada will begin proceedings with the ball for Delhi.
0.2 over (0 Run) Good length ball around off, Rohit stays back and looks to block but gets an inside edge on the pads.
0.1 over (0 Run) Very full and around off to begin. Rohit does well to dig it out on the leg side.
Follow the Indian Premier League 2020 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 5.1 overs, Mumbai Indians, chasing a target of 163, are 31/1. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of Indian Premier League 2020 today match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals. Everything related to Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals live score. Do check for Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.