Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Live Score, Over 1 to 5 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Live Updates of Today Match between Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Delhi (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane ( IN PLACE OF RISHABH PANT), Shreyas Iyer(c), Alex Carey(w) ( IN PLACE OF SHIMRON HETMYER), Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje.
Mumbai (Unchanged Playing XI): Quinton de Kock (w), Rohit Sharma(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.
The skipper of Mumbai, Rohit Sharma, starts off by saying that at the end of the day, regardless of the toss, they have to come and play some good cricket and that it is a good challenge for them to come and chase the target. States that they are unchanged. Feels that the guys in the team are putting their hands up as and when required so there is no need to chop and change the side. Says that it is a great journey for him as this is his 150th game for Mumbai but says that they have a job to do.
Shreyas Iyer, captain of Delhi, starts off by saying that he does not know why everyone is batting first and they are doing well defending a total and his bowlers are executing their plans well. States that there are two changes as Rishabh Pant is injured and Shimron Hetmyer are replaced by Alex Carey and Ajinkya Rahane. Says that the wicket looks amazing right now and they hope that it gets slow in the second half of the game.
TOSS - Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer are out in the middle for the toss. Up goes the coin and drops in the favor of Delhi. DELHI WILL BAT FIRST!
Delhi, on the other hand, look the team to beat as they have lost only 1 game and all the departments have clicked so far for them. Kagiso Rabada has led the pace attack well while the spinners have been excellent. Their batting has been in scintillating form and would hope to get the better of the Financial capital in this game.
Talking about Mumbai, they have been performing well since their first game. Their overall batting has clicked while the bowling has done exceptionally well. Rohit Sharma will be pleased with the performance of his side and will look to continue their good form after their victory over Rajasthan in their last game.
1 vs 2! Delhi vs Mumbai! Two top teams go up against each other in the second game of Super Sunday. Both teams have performed really well and are the favourites to qualify for the playoffs.
