Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) Shortish and on middle, flicked to backward square leg for a single.
9.5 overs (1 Run) Around off, driven through the covers for a run.
9.4 overs (0 Run) Flat and around off, defended back on the pitch.
9.3 overs (1 Run) Around off, pushed to the off side for one.
9.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Clever. Fuller on off, Rohit Sharma paddles it nicely. No 45 there, and it is too wide from Dhawan at fine leg. Races away for a boundary.
9.1 overs (0 Run) Outside off, the Mumbai skipper tries to guide it towards third man but ends up missing it.
8.6 overs (1 Run) Flatter on middle and off, clipped to the on side for a single. 14 runs off Dubey's 2nd over.
8.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is another biggie! Tossed up on middle and leg, Sharma slogs it mightily over long on this time. Another six.
8.4 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on middle, defended back on the track.
8.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Something had to give and looks like Mumbai have decided to get a move on, again. Tossed up around off, Sharma clears his front foot and powers that high and well over long off.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Fullish on leg, stroked down to long on for one.
8.1 overs (0 Run) Shorter and around off, SKY goes back and cuts but ends up chopping it back on the pitch off the bottom edge.
7.6 overs (0 Run) Nicely bowled, just the 2 runs off the over. Flighted on middle, Rohit stays deep in his crease, blocks it to the off side. Surya wanted a single but the Mumbai skipper sends him back.
7.5 overs (1 Run) On the shorter side on leg, bunted down through mid on for a single.
7.4 overs (0 Run) Short and around off, Surya backs away and cuts but finds point. A dot.
7.3 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, defensively nudged to cover.
7.2 overs (1 Run) This time it is well wide of Axar Patel, it goes to long off. An easy single.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter and around off, pushed to the left of the bowler, who gets there and stops it.
DRINKS! Mumbai cruising along! They are well in control of the game and if they go about things smartly, they will probably be lifting the trophy for the 5th time. Delhi on the other hand, need wickets, at least two and that too quickly. Is there a hero in their side? We will find out.
6.6 overs (1 Run) A single. Flighted on off and middle, Sharma gives room on the off side and buts this down to long off for a single. Mumbai need 92 runs in 78 balls. Going too easy for the defending champions so far.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Loopy ball on middle, RS comes on the front foot and blocks it on the track.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Flighted on middle and leg, pushed down to long on for a run.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Flighted on middle, pushed to the bowler who fails to stop it. It goes to long off for a single. As a bowler, he needed to have stopped that, Pravin.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on middle and leg, Rohit looks to block but the ball goes safely to the off side off the outer half.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Floated on middle, driven down to long off, off the inner half. A single.
Pravin Dubey is on! Can the leggie weave his magic?
5.6 overs (1 Run) Flatter and around off, Suryakumar manages to push it down to long off for a single. End of the Powerplay and Mumbai are 61/1. Need 96 runs in 84 balls, with 9 wickets in hand. No pressure at all.
5.5 overs (1 Run) On the shorter side around off, clipped to square leg. A single.
5.4 overs (1 Run) A single as this is eased down to long off for one.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter on off and middle, pushed back to the bowler.
5.2 overs (0 Run) On the shorter side around off, Surya rocks back and drives but finds cover.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter and around off, driven to cover.
Follow the Indian Premier League 2020 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 10.4 overs, Mumbai Indians, chasing a target of 157, are 90/1. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of Indian Premier League 2020 today match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals. Everything related to Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals live score. Do check for Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.