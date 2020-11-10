Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals: IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) A single. Flighted around off, pushed towards point for a single. 16 runs off that over. Looks like Delhi have been told by Ricky Ponting to motor on here. And they have started just that.
9.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Well, Pant hits them alright, doesn't he! Floated around off, he gets down and mows a huge slog sweep. Sends it packing over mid-wicket. Miles back!
9.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter and around off, Iyer clips it to square leg for one.
9.3 overs (1 Run) He comes down again, looks to slog this fuller ball on the leg side. Mistimes it to deep square leg. Just the single.
9.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! And Rishabh's natural instincts are coming into play here. Floated around off, he dances down and thrashes it over the bowler's head, over the long off fence.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Tosses it very full on middle, bunted down to long on for a single.
DRINKS! Delhi are fighting back here courtesy this stand between Pant and Iyer but they will need to continue for at least another 5 overs. Mumbai know another wicket and they will have Delhi well on the back foot once again. Also, Bumrah has three overs left and with Pant out there, Rohit will be tempted to get him on. That battle will be very interesting and very important in the context of the game.
8.6 overs (2 Runs) Fuller on middle, flicked down to long on. The call is for two. And Delhi run two. Excellent running here, especially in the last two balls.
8.5 overs (2 Runs) On the pads, Rishabh comes down and wrists it to deep square leg. Comes back in for the second.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Flat on off and middle, Iyer comes to the off side, tucks it towards square leg, takes one.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter outside off, Pant shimmies down the track and cuts it through point. A single.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, Shreyas moves to the off side and strokes it down to long off. A single.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on off, driven to mid on off the inner half, a single.
7.6 overs (1 Run) A single. Tossed up on off, Rishabh Pant gets down and sweeps it to deep mid-wicket for one.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Floated around off, driven down to long off for a single. 50 up for Delhi with that.
7.4 overs (0 Run) Lands it on off, it pitches and turns away a bit. Shreyas defends it back to the bowler, albeit surprised a little on the turn.
7.3 overs (2 Runs) On the shorter side on middle, Iyer taps it towards backward square leg. The call is for two and he gets it.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Around off, Iyer clears his front foot and cuts but finds point.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter on off, glanced to the leg side for a run.
Krunal Pandya is on! Spin from both ends now.
6.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to finish. Quicker one outside off, Iyer looked to lift it over the keeper's head, towards third man. But he misses to do so. De Kock is a bit taken aback as it was the quicker one. He manages to take it but he seemed a tad surprised, as he was either expecting an outside edge or he was taken aback by the pace on that quicker one.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on middle and leg, eased down to long on for one.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Flighted on off, pushed to cover.
6.3 overs (2 Runs) Fumble and a couple. Full on middle, flicked to Coulter-Nile at fine leg. He fumbles to collect and Delhi take another run after taking a single already. 2 in total.
6.2 overs (2 Runs) Tossed up around off, Pant leans in and drives it wide of the man at long off. A couple.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Floated around off, driven to mid off.
Jayant Yadav is back into the attack! He has a wicket to his name. Would love another one here. Switch of ends for him.
5.6 overs (0 Run) A dot. Fullish and around off, Delhi's captain shuffles left and right and manages to play it in front of square on the off side. He wants a single but Rishabh sends him back. Delhi are at 41/3 at the end of the Powerplay.
5.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Delhi are slowly inching back in here. Bowling on the pads is not going to help Nathan here. Iyer tucks it away with ease, wide of the keeper, and it races away to the fine leg boundary.
5.4 overs (1 Run) Outside off, guided to third man for a single.
5.3 overs (1 Run) DROPPED! Kishan drops a very difficult chance. Length ball on top of the stumps, Shreyas clears his front leg and absolutely hammered it. It was uppish and Kishan at cover-point gets a hand on it. He cannot hold onto it as it was firmly struck. Delhi take a single. An excellent effort from him though.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Similar line, similar length, this one is punched to Ishan at cover-point.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Short and wide outside off, the Bandra lad stands tall and punches it to cover-point.
