Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals: IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Kieron Pollard and Robin Singh are there too. The former states that it is a great feeling. Have been here for 11 years. To come out and deliver is great. Robin states that it is always nice to be behind the scenes and contribute to someone's success. Singh further adds that he does celebrate but not in the limelight. Hardik Pandya from behind the scenes yells and says that Robin Singh does celebrate but goes to the gym at 6 am. Pollard states that kudos must go to the team management for projecting the Mumbai side the way they are. Pollard says that he is further ahead of Dwayne Bravo in terms of T20 titles and ends by saying that he needed to say that on camera.
Rahul Chahar and Jayant Yadav are caught up for a chat as well. The latter says that he is happy to win the title. Is great to win back-to-back titles, especially for a champion side like Mumbai. Rahul Chahar states that winning is a special feeling, every player did an excellent job. Chahar states that he has a lot of variations in his arsenal. Jayant says that Indian T20 League is a very long tournament and it is important to keep up with the demands of such a League. He further adds that the League is great, because there are always small match-ups in a match.
Quinton de Kock and Nathan Coulter-Nile are up for a chat too. The latter says it has been good, since the start of the tournament. Quinton says that the training has been very good. Missing the family is hard though, he further states. But given how they have played in the tournament, they are now reaping the rewards. Nathan says that he got his chance in the end. De Kock says that winning back-to-back titles is a great feeling. On this year, because of so many questions around Mumbai, Quinton de Kock feels that the players gave it their everything.
The Pandya brothers and Ishan Kishan are caught for a chat as well. Ishan says that he had chatted with the Pandya brothers before the start of the tournament and asked their counsel on how he could improve. Krunal states that when the tournament started, everyone was in good shape and they were all going out and sweating it out in the nets. Hardik says that he could not bowl in this season. He further says that the focus was on the team improving their game each day. KP says that there was no doubt ever about Kishan's talent. He was always willing to learn and improve. Adds that Kishan did really well to bat at the opening slot and also adjust to bat at No. 4.
Jasprit Bumrah and Suryakumar Yadav are up for a chat. The latter says that it is a great feeling. On the way to the stadium for this game, Surya says that the talk was that Mumbai were winning the tournament every alternate year. It was time to break this jinx, he says. Jasprit too concurs with that. Suryakumar states that the coaching staff have done well to take other thoughts off the players' minds. They asked the players not to worry about other things and keep the focus wholly on their game and that helped a lot. Bumrah states that these are tough times and he hopes that they have done their part to bring a smile to people across. States that he was trying to back his decisions and trying not to overcomplicate things. On Yadav's sacrifice for his skipper earlier, Suryakumar Yadav states that his skipper was playing well and he does not mind that.
Earlier in the day, after electing to bat, Delhi were rocked early as they were three down inside the Powerplay. They did fight back courtesy Pant and Iyer. However, they failed to finish strongly and ended up with a decent total. However, that total was probably 20 runs short of what would have challenged Mumbai as they have stormed home with utmost ease.
The Delhi bowling looked flat! They had no answer to the approach with which the Mumbai openers came out. Ashwin, Rabada and Nortje went for runs early on. Stoinis too was expensive despite getting a wicket. Axar was the only one who bowled with control but defending a target which is not very big, you need all your bowlers to be at their best.
Chasing a decent total on a wicket which did seem a little slow, Mumbai needed a good start from their openers and they got that. De Kock did fall but Rohit Sharma continued. The skipper led from the front when it mattered the most. He was well supported by Yadav and Kishan. The partnerships with the two and his knock took them to the brink of victory. There were a few wickets to fall towards the end but that was just some consolation for Delhi.
Jubilation scenes in their camp! 5 time winners, back-to-back Indian T20 League titles for them. What a dominant performance, not only in this final but in this whole tournament. They have been the best side in this tournament by some distance and their performance in the final just adds to that statement.
18.4 overs (1 Run) Yorker on off, dug out to the off side for a single. MUMBAI WIN BY 5 WICKETS AND WIN THEIR 5TH INDIAN T20 LEAGUE TITLE! BACK-TO-BACK TITLE WINS AS WELL!
18.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Good use of the short ball from Anrich Nortje to Hardik Pandya. Little bit of anti-climax here. HP moves to the off side but is a touch surprised by that. He pulls but manages to get it only as far as Rahane at short mid-wicket. Jinks takes a good, safe catch. But no great worries for Mumbai.
18.2 overs (1 Run) SCORES ARE LEVEL! Full toss outside off, bunted down to long on for a single.
18.1 overs (1 Run) Full and around off, chipped over the bowler's head for a single.
17.6 overs (1 Run) Length ball on the body, tucked to the leg side for a single. Just 3 runs needed now.
17.5 overs (0 Run) Short ball outside off, Pandya moves to the off side and looks to play at it. But at the last minute, he lets it be. Good short delivery from Rabada.
17.4 overs (1 Run) On the pads, tucked to square leg for a single.
17.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Brilliant touch. Full and around off, Kishan plays it with soft hands. Steers it proficiently to the third man fence by opening the face of his bat.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off, pushed wide of the cover fielder for a single. Hardik is off the mark straightaway.
Hardik Pandya walks out to bat!
17.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED! He has knocked him over, Rabada. Kieron Pollard's stay at the crease has been brief. Full and outside off, Kieron Pollard looks to play the big shot on the off side but he gets an inside edge. The ball goes onto hit the stumps.
Kagiso Rabada is back!
16.6 overs (1 Run) A single to finish. Full on middle and leg, glanced to mid-wicket. Just the single this time. The Men in Blue and Gold need 10 runs in 18 balls.
16.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good touch. Full on middle and leg, Pollard flicks it nicely, through mid-wicket. No chance for the fielder at deep square leg, it was well wide of him.
16.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! It is a good sighter. Full and around off, Kieron lifts it wide and over mid off. It goes away for a boundary.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Fullish and outside off, Ishan opens the face of his bat and taps it through backward point for a single.
16.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! That is a brilliant catch. The substitute fielder has plucked a brilliant catch. A slower bouncer, Rohit Sharma looks to pull but he does not seem to have got a control of that. It is uppish and seems to be landing in front of the fielder at deep mid-wicket. But the substitute fielder runs the yards, puts in a dive of a lifetime and takes a fantabulous catch.
16.1 overs (0 Run) Yorker on off and middle, well kept out.
Nortje is back!
15.6 overs (1 Run) A single as this is driven down to long off for one. 11 off the over and Mumbai now need 20 runs in 4 overs.
15.5 overs (0 Run) Outside off, punched to point.
15.4 overs (1 Run) On middle and leg, clipped to mid-wicket for one.
15.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Kishan is called a pocket dynamo and no wonder why. Another short ball, around off, Kishan strokes this firmly through the cover region. Hetmyer at wide long off, dives to his right but the ball goes through to the fence.
15.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Aah.. SHOT! Short ball, around off, Ishan Kishan rocks back and punches it through the covers. The ball just raced away for a boundary.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Flighted outside off, Rohit leans forward and pushes it down to long off for a single.
