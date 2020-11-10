Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals: IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Now then, 157 is the target! Mumbai will back themselves to chase this down but the wicket is not as easy as it looks. There is turn and the slower balls are holding a bit. Delhi have a very good bowling attack but they will need to bowl well. Can they do so? We will find out. Stay tuned for the second innings in a while.
The Mumbai bowling was spot on to begin with but it was the middle overs where they struggled. The likes of Pandya, Pollard and Coulter-NIle failed to continue the momentum they had in the Powerplay. However, Nathan did come back well towards the end and as always, Bumrah and Boult did extremely well too. Mumbai though will be very happy with where they are in the game.
Pant though was dismissed when his team needed to continue. Hetmyer too could not contribute a lot. It seemed like Iyer too ran out of gas after his fifty as he also failed to find the boundaries towards the end. At one stage, 170 looked on the cards but they have fallen well short of it. Still though, this is a competitive total.
A brilliant comeback from Mumbai to keep Delhi under 160! It has to be them who are the happier side heading into the break. Delhi though, won't be too disappointed with how things have ended especially after the start they got. They were three down within the Powerplay courtesy Boult and Yadav but Pant and Iyer then fought back. The two played themselves in and then attacked when needed.
19.6 overs (1 Run) OUT! RUN OUT! Mumbai get a wicket on the last ball as well. Kagiso is run out when he was running back to the bowler's end, for the second. Fullish ball around off, Iyer looks to flick but gets a leading edge. It falls safely in front of the man at long off. It is the last ball and hence they try to go for the second, after taking a single. Surya was the man at long off, releases the throw to Coulter-Nile. The bowler collects and whips the bails off at his end, Rabada is miles short. DELHI FINISH ON 156/7.
19.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Waited this time, waited for it, slower ball dispatched. It was short as well, sits up nicely to be hit. Iyer goes back and pulls it over mid-wicket. Gets a maximum. 150 up for Delhi as well.
19.4 overs (0 Run) Short and slow, outside off, Iyer is early into the pull shot. Misses it thoroughly. Good bowling from Nathan.
19.3 overs (0 Run) Low full toss outside off, stroked to point. Shreyas says no to the single.
19.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Nathan Coulter-Nile has a wicket, second of the evening. Anukul Roy, the substitute fielder, takes it. Short and slow outside off, Axar does not read that well, he goes for the pull. Gets it uppishly but straight into the hands of Anukul at deep mid-wicket. He did not have to move an inch.
19.1 overs (1 Run) Short ball, Iyer mistimes the pull, to short mid-wicket. Takes one.
Nathan Coulter-Nile to bowl the last!
18.6 overs (0 Run) Fullish around off, stroked to cover. A dot and it is a good finish to the penultimate over. Bumrah though is wicketless in the final. Finishes with 4-0-28-0.
18.5 overs (2 Runs) Full on middle, flicked to mid-wicket. Delhi want a couple. The throw comes to the non-striker's end but Shreyas makes it in, albeit by just.
18.4 overs (1 Run) NOT OUT! Umpire's call it is and Shreyas stays. Fullish on the stumps, Shreyas moves a touch to the off side and looks to flick. To the naked eye, he seems to have missed it. It hits his pads and goes to the leg side. Bumrah appeals but the umpire does not concur. He straightaway indicates to his skipper to take a review. And a review is in. In comes Ultra Edge, no spike. What does Ball Tracker have to say? Umpire's call - Not out.
Review time! Mumbai review as an appeal for an LBW has been turned down. Bumrah straightaway wanted the review but it seemed the impact was outside off.
18.3 overs (1 Run) Low full toss outside off, AP strokes it down to long on for a single.
18.2 overs (1 Run) Very full on middle, Iyer moves a touch to the off side and wrists it to deep backward square leg. Just the single though.
18.1 overs (1 Run) Low full toss around off, driven to the right of long on for a run. Good start for Mumbai in the penultimate over.
17.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end. Just the 6 runs and a wicket off that over, a good one for Mumbai. Shortish on middle and leg, stroked down to long on for a single.
17.5 overs (0 Run) Short ball, takes Axar Patel by surprise, as he looked to fend at it. Takes the shoulder of his bat and falls back on the track safely.
17.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Pace there, Axar is off the mark with a four! Short and wide outside off, Patel cuts it fiercely through backward point, places it well wide of third man and the ball runs away into the fence.
17.3 overs (0 Run) Fullish and around off, blocked to the off side.
Axar Patel walks out to bat! He has played a few decent cameos, can he play one here?
17.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Lovely slower ball from Boult. It may look simple for many of us at home but it was a difficult ball to execute. It was short and outside off, Hetmyer is done in by the lack of pace there. He fails to read it and adjust well. He looked to steer that to third man but ends up hitting it uppishly to Coulter-Nile at short third man. The Aussie squats and takes it with ease.
17.1 overs (1 Run) Short ball, pulled away aerially towards deep mid-wicket. It is just short of Krunal Pandya there, just the single. Iyer would count himself to be lucky there.
Trent Boult is back on now! He has one over to go. Can he get another wicket?
16.6 overs (1 Run) Low full toss outside off, Shreyas drives it down to mid off. Pinches a single. He will keep strike for the 18th over.
16.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! CRUNCHED! Short and around off, Iyer clears his front foot and hacks it over backward point. The ball runs away to the boundary. He is very good when he clears his front foot, Shreyas Iyer.
16.4 overs (2 Runs) Outside off, Shreyas Iyer moves to the off side and taps this to third man for a couple. And that brings Shreyas' fifty. His third this season.
16.3 overs (0 Run) Fullish and outside off, Iyer looked to steer that to third man but ends up chopping it back to the keeper.
16.2 overs (0 Run) Full and on off and middle, flicked to short mid-wicket.
16.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Not perfectly timed but good enough for a boundary. Short and wide outside off, Shreyas hops and strokes it over Pandya at mid off. Pandya gives it a chase but the ball beats him to the deep cover fence.
Bumrah is back! He has two left. How he bowls in the death could well indicate which way this game is sliding towards. His two overs are pretty crucial.
15.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nice inside out shot from Shimron Hetmyer. Full and around off, he comes on the front foot and lifts it over covers. It was well wide of the man at long off, the fielder runs there but to no avail.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Full and around off, stroked firmly, but straight to Pollard at long off. A single.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter on middle and leg, this is worked to the leg side for a single.
15.3 overs (0 Run) And again! This time the length is slightly shorter, around off, Shimron backs away and looks to drive but misses it again.
15.2 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! A bit of turn there. Lands it on off, it pitches and breaks away. Beats the outside edge of Hetmyer's bat as he looked to defend.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Outside off, punched through covers for a single.
