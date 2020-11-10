Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) Full toss around off, pushed to mid-wicket for one. Rohit would feel he missed out on one there. Evidently so, he is a touch frustrated with himself on missing it out.
14.5 overs (1 Run) Short ball, pulled uppishly and safely towards fine leg. A single as Rabada mops it up there.
14.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! There he goes, Kishan. Full and outside off, Ishan Kishan gets down on one knee and marauds this over long off. An 88m six.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Another off-pace ball, around off, guided to short third man. Kishan wants the single and Rohit responds.
14.2 overs (0 Run) Slow and full outside off, driven to cover.
14.1 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, stroked to the right of deep point for a single.
DRINKS! More of the same is what Mumbai fans will be hoping for. They have the game in their pocket and it is quite difficult to see them losing it from here. Delhi need a miracle if they are to turn it around. Can they do so? Stoinis is back!
13.6 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on off and middle, driven back to the bowler. Mumbai need 41 runs in 36 balls.
13.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter on middle, knocked towards mid-wicket for a single.
13.4 overs (0 Run) Tossed up slow outside off, Ishan looks to steer it towards third man but misses though.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on top of middle, pushed to the mid-wicket region for a single.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Short and around off, pulled down to long on for a run.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter and around off, driven to deep cover for a single.
12.6 overs (2 Runs) Tossed up on middle, Kishan looks to flick but gets a leading edge. It goes safely past the slip fielder towards third man. Kishan still gets a couple.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter on off and middle, bunted down to wide long on for one.
12.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is brilliant. Another short ball, another carrom ball. Rohit cuts it between point and short third man. Nobody moved.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on middle, Ishan sweeps it uppishly but it lands safely near short fine leg. A single.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Tossed up around off, pushed towards cover for a single.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Floated on off and middle, driven down to long off for a single.
11.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Take another, take another. Short and outside off, the Mumbai captain cuts it through the point region for back-to-back boundaries.
11.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good stroke. Short ball, this is pulled over mid-wicket for a boundary. RS gets to his 50 as well. He wants to lead them to a win here.
11.4 overs (0 Run) Fullish and outside off, stabbed to point.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Outside off, nudged towards third man for a single.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Fullish on middle, flicked to square leg for a single.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Fullish and outside off, Kishan looks to punch it on the off side. But the ball comes off the outer half and goes to third man. So, just the single.
Kagiso Rabada is back on. Delhi need another wicket to get the ball rolling. Will their speedster get them that wicket?
10.6 overs (1 Run) Full and around off, pushed down to long off for a single.
Ishan Kishan strides out into the middle.
10.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! RUN OUT! This is brilliant from Suryakumar. Sacrifices his wicket for his skipper. Although overall, it was unnecessary. Tossed up on off, Rohit Sharma pushes it to mid off. He wants a single and comes down, almost to the other end. Yadav watches the ball all the way and says no to his skipper. But seeing that his skipper had almost made it to the bowler's end, Suryakumar decides to step out of his crease and allow his skipper in. The throw comes to the keeper's end. The bails are whipped off, SKY is the man out of his crease, he departs.
10.4 overs (0 Run) Floated on the stumps, pushed to the right of the bowler who runs to that direction and stops it.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Shortish on middle and leg, knocked down to mid on for a single.
10.2 overs (0 Run) On the pads, Suryakumar looks to flick but gets a safe leading edge to cover.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter and around off, the Borivali lad pushes it down to mid on for a single.
