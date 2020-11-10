Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals: IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
0.1 over (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! What a start, Trent Boult! Does not matter, the injury.
Ready to begin at the 'Ring of Fire' for the final then. What an atmosphere it is, so fascinating! The umpires exchange fist bumps and then make their way out to the middle. Following them onto the field are the mighty Mumbai players, led by their skipper, Rohit Sharma. They enter through the special red carpet, with fireworks greeting them on the sides. In walk Delhi's openers, Marcus Stoinis and Shikhar Dhawan as well. What an opening partnership this was, on the big night, against Hyderabad in Qualifier 2. Trent Boult will begin with the ball for Mumbai. There were some concerns on his groin injury, but he is here and will start proceedings with the ball for Mumbai. TIME TO START THE GAME...
Mumbai (Playing XI) - Quinton de Kock (WK), Rohit Sharma (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav (IN PLACE OF RAHUL CHAHAR), Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.
Delhi (Unchanged Playing XI) - Marcus Stoinis, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (C), Shimron Hetmyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Praveen Dubey, Anrich Nortje.
Rohit Sharma, Mumbai's skipper, says he was very confused as to what to do and he does not mind bowling. States it will remain a good track, it does not change a lot, they need to bowl aggressively and then see how it goes. Mentions it feels nice to be part of another final, reckons it is going to be a cracker of a game. Adds it is a fresh game and the pressure of the final is going to be different but they need to treat this as another game and do their best. Informs Rahul Chahar is out and Jayant Yadav comes in, adds it is a tactical change.
Shreyas Iyer, Delhi's captain, says batting first worked out well in the last game and hence, they want to stick to it. Mentions batting first has been their strength and putting a good total on the board will be amazing and it looks a good wicket. States the way Mumbai have played throughout the years and in this tournament has been excellent but Delhi have nothing to lose and they want to give it their all. Also adds, the boys are really motivated and they want to give their best and enjoy the game. Informs they are playing the same side.
Toss - All in readiness for the all-important toss for the final of Indian T20 League, 2020 at Dubai. The two captains are out in the middle, Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer. The spin of the coin lands in Delhi's favour. THEY WILL BAT FIRST!
Over a month full of action, drama and emotion, we are finally at the Final day of this year's Indian T20 League. All to play for here and it is a clash between the table toppers, Mumbai and the side which finished second, Delhi. The former are eyeing their 5th trophy whereas the latter their first. Talking about finals, Mumbai have a fabulous record winning 4 out of the 5 they've played. Their opposition on the other hand, will be playing their first. Also, this year, the Rohit Sharma led side have a 3-0 record against their finalists so one has to believe it is them who are the favorites heading into this fixture. The Delhi side though will be hungry, their youngsters will be eager to get their hands on that trophy. Will that hunger help them thrive and will Iyer be the youngest skipper to lift the Indian T20 trophy or will the they bow down to this experienced Mumbai side? We will find out, stay tuned for the toss in a while....
