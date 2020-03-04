 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

IPL 2020

 29 Mar 20 to 17 May 20

MS Dhoni Credits CSK For Helping Him Understand How To Stay Humble Post Success

Updated: 04 March 2020 12:50 IST

MS Dhoni will be leading Chennai Super Kings in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League.

MS Dhoni Credits CSK For Helping Him Understand How To Stay Humble Post Success
MS Dhoni led Chennai Super Kings to the final of last year's Indian Premier League. © Twitter

MS Dhoni, who has been on a sabbatical since India's World Cup semi-final loss to New Zealand in July 2019, is all set to return to the cricket field in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 opener on March 29. MS Dhoni will lead last year's runners-up Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 13th edition of the IPL. MS Dhoni, who has three IPL trophies to his name, credited his franchise CSK for making him understand how to stay humble and helping him improve as a cricketer as well as a human being.

"This journey started in 2008, CSK has helped me improve in everything whether it was being a human being or being a cricketer, handling situations that are tough both in and out of the field and how to be humble once you are doing well," Dhoni was quoted as saying on Star Sports.

The former India captain further revealed that whenever he travels down South India, fans don't address him by his name but calls him 'Thala' which means brother.

"'Thala' basically means brother, so for me, it's more the abstract of the fans, the love and affection towards me is the reflection of that. Whenever I am in Chennai or down South they never call me by my name they address me as 'Thala' and the moment someone calls me Thala they are showing their love and respect but at the same time he is a CSK fan," he added.

Dhoni has so far played 190 IPL matches (including two editions for Rising Pune Supergiants) and has scored 4,432 runs, including 23 half centuries.

MS Dhoni has led CSK to three IPL titles and two Champions League trophies in 2010 and 2014.

CSK will face defending champions Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede stadium in the first match of IPL 2020.

Sanjay Bangar, former India batting coach, has hinted that the wicketkeeper batsman might struggle initially in the tournament to find his rhythm.

"It is tough to find the rhythm initially but it can also be a huge advantage because when you are playing international cricket, the amount of pressure that you are under, you sort of get into a tunnel vision with regard to various responsibility and the needs of the team," said Bangar.

"So from a player perspective if he (Dhoni) has taken a break for 6-7 months, he has a good chance to rediscover, refresh and reinvent," he added.

(With IANS inputs)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Chennai Super Kings Chennai Super Kings Mahendra Singh Dhoni MS Dhoni Sanjay Bangar IPL 2020 Cricket Mumbai Indians Mumbai Indians
Get the latest New Zealand vs India 2020 news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more New Zealand vs India 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • MS Dhoni will lead CSK in the upcoming edition of the IPL
  • Dhoni credited CSK for helping him improve as a cricketer and as a human
  • CSK will face defending champions Mumbai Indians on March 29
Related Articles
Watch: Suresh Raina Greets MS Dhoni With A Peck On His Neck, CSK Fans Go Berserk
Watch: Suresh Raina Greets MS Dhoni With A Peck On His Neck, CSK Fans Go Berserk
IPL 2020: MS Dhoni Gets Warm Reception After Reaching Chennai To Begin Training
IPL 2020: MS Dhoni Gets Warm Reception After Reaching Chennai To Begin Training
"He Is On His Last Leg": Kapil Dev On MS Dhoni Playing T20 World Cup
"He Is On His Last Leg": Kapil Dev On MS Dhoni Playing T20 World Cup
MS Dhonis Video Of Driving Pitch Roller Goes Viral. Watch
MS Dhoni's Video Of Driving Pitch Roller Goes Viral. Watch
Pragyan Ojha Reveals Why Bowlers Praise MS Dhoni
Pragyan Ojha Reveals Why Bowlers Praise MS Dhoni
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.