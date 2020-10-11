Mumbai Indians (MI), defending champions take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 27th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. The game is set to be held at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Sunday. MI have emerged victorious in their previous three league matches, registering a triumph by a margin of 57 runs in the last game against Rajasthan Royals (RR). DC similarly completed a hat-trick of wins following a victory against the Rajasthan-based franchise on Friday, by a margin of 46 runs. All-rounders Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya have been in fine form for MI so far, with Marcus Stoinis emerging as a match-winner for DC. One can certainly expect an interesting clash between these two strong teams.

Where will the IPL 2020 match between Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) be played?

The IPL 2020 match between Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

When is the IPL 2020 match between Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Delhi Capitals (DC)?

The IPL 2020 match between Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) will take place on Sunday, October 11.

What time will the IPL 2020 match between Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) begin?

The IPL 2020 match between Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the IPL 2020 match between Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Delhi Capitals (DC)?

The IPL 2020 match between Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) will be broadcast live on the Star Sports network.

Where to watch live streaming of the IPL 2020 match between Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Delhi Capitals (DC)?

The live streaming of the IPL 2020 match between Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) will be available on Disney+Hotstar. You can also catch live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)